SSC CHSL 2021 Exam from 4th August for Remaining Candidates: Here’s the recap of Tier-1 Exam held from 12th to 19th April 2021

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam from 4th August for Remaining Candidates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced New Exam Dates for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam. From 12th to 19th April 2021 (except in West Bengal Exam centres), SSC conducted CHSL Tier-1 Exam in online mode and then from 20th April 2021 the exam got postponed due to COVI-19 Surge. As per the latest notification, SSC has tentatively scheduled the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam from 4th August 2021 to 12th August 2021. Let’s look at the recap of the SSC CHSL 2021 Exam and timeline of important events:

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam - Timeline of Important Events

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2020-2021 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 6th November to 26th December 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 12th to 19th April 2021 Conducted Earlier New Schedule - 4th to 12th August 2021 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) To be Announced Soon

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam - Quick Recap of Tier-1 Exam Held from 12th to 19th April 2021

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities (Except West Bengal) from 12th to 19th April 2021. From 20th April 2021 onwards the exam was cancelled for the remaining candidates. Let’s look at the highlights of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam:

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities except for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

- Each question was of 2 marks.

- All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except the English Language and Comprehension section.

- There was a negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

- SSC will use the normalization method to decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam.

- It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates were required to carry the printout of the COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

- Candidates were also required to carry two copies of their latest coloured passport-size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

- No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates was conducted. However, the thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets.

- Candidates were allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination.

- Candidates were allowed to bring their own hand sanitisers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see-through).

- Ballpen and rough sheets were provided to the candidates.

- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC CHSL Exam for getting a government job.