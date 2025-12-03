ISC Accounts Specimen Paper 2026 Class 12: CISCE Accounts Sample Paper, Download PDF

1

In subparts (i) to (iv) choose the correct option and in subparts (v) to (x) answer the questions as instructed. (i) Anil and Sunil are partners in a firm. On 1st April 2024, their capital balances show as ₹3,00,000 and ₹2,00,000 respectively. On the same date, firm’s goodwill valued by Capitalisation of average profit method is determined at ₹3,50,000. Capitalised value of average profits and average profits are ₹8,50,000 and ₹1,70,000 respectively. What will be the normal commercial yield on capital invested in such business? (a) 30% (b) 10% (c) 20% (d) 15% (ii) Akhil, Viren and Sarla are partners in a firm who share profits in 4:3:3 ratio. On the date of Sarla’s retirement from the firm, the books show the Workmen Compensation Reserve of ₹ 12,000. Akhil and Viren decide to share profit in equal ratio after Sarla’s retirement. Choose the correct journal for the treatment of Workmen Compensation Reserve if the continuing partners decide to show Workmen Compensation Reserve in the reconstituted Balance Sheet. (a) Debit Workmen Compensation Reserve A/c ₹ 12,000; Credit Akhil’s Capital A/c ₹4,800; Credit Viren’s Capital A/c ₹ 3,600 and Sarla’s Capital A/c ₹ 3,600 (b) Debit Workmen Compensation Reserve A/c ₹ 3,600 and Credit Sarla’s Capital A/c ₹ 3,600. (c) Debit Sarla’s Capital A/c ₹ 3,600; Credit Akhil’s Capital A/c ₹ 1,200 and Credit Viren’s Capital A/c ₹ 2,400. (d) Debit Akhil’s Capital A/c ₹ 1,200; Debit Viren’s Capital A/c ₹ 2,400 and Credit Sarla’s Capital A/c ₹ 3,600. (iii) On 1st April 2023, Anand Limited issued 10%, 50,000 Debentures of ₹ 100 each as collateral security to ABC Bank against a loan raised of ₹ 80,00,000. It also issued 12%, 40,000 Debentures of ₹ 100 each on 1st October, 2023 in the stock market to invest money in a new line of product. How much interest on Debentures become payable by the company on 31st March 2024? (a) ₹ 7,40,000 (b) ₹ 2,40,000 (c) ₹ 5,00,000 (d) ₹ 4,80,000 (iv) Choose the correct sequence of various types of guarantees of profit used while preparing Profit and Loss Appropriation Account by a partnership firm. (P) Guarantee given by the firm to Partners (Q) Guarantee given by a Partner to the firm (R) Guarantee given by a Partner to another Partner (a) P, Q, R (b) Q, P, R (c) R, P, Q (d) Q, R, P (v) On dissolution of a firm, one of the partners, Abhi demands that his loan of ₹1,50,000 be paid before payment of capitals of the partners, whereas other partners, Bobby and Cathy demand that capitals should be paid before the payment of Abhi’s loan. State the correct order of payment. Give a reason for your answer. (vi) Rahul and Nikhil are partners in a firm. They admit Tanvi for 1/5th share. On the date of her admission, the firm’s book shows the following balances: Rahul’s Capital: ₹ 2,80,000 Nikhil’s Capital: ₹ 2,20,000 Tanvi contributes 20% of the adjusted capital of Rahul and Nikhil. She also contributes ₹20,000 as half of her share of goodwill. Pass the journal entry to record the capital contribution made by Tanvi. (vii) Priya was a partner in a firm. On the date its dissolution, her loan was appearing on the liability side of the Balance Sheet at ₹25,000. Priya accepted an unrecorded asset of ₹17,500 and the balance was paid to her in cash. Give the Journal entry for the above transaction. (viii) Enumerate two methods of redemption of debentures. (ix) Manilal Ltd.is a manufacturing company. Its operating cycle is 15 months. On 31st March, 2025, its trade receivable of ₹ 70,000 includes ₹ 20,000 which is due to be collected on 13th April, 2026 and the remaining after 30th June, 2026. You are required to calculate current and non-current assets of the company as at 31st March, 2025. (x) Assertion: Forfeited shares can be reissued at a discount. Reason: The amount received by a company on forfeited shares can be used to cover the discount on the reissues of forfeited shares. Which one of the following is correct? (a) Both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion. (b) Both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion. (c) Assertion is true and Reason is false. (d) Both Assertion and Reason are false.