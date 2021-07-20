SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th to 12th Aug: Check Faqs-Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card Link, 4726 Vacancies, Exam Centre, Eligibility, Salary, Recruitment Process

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th to 12th Aug-Check FAQs: Check answers of Frequently Asked Questions for SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam like 4726 Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Salary, Exam Centre, Application Status, Admit Card, Recruitment & Selection Process, etc.

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th to 12th Aug-Check FAQs: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2020 for or recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) from 4th to 12th August 2021. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and answered questions that are frequently asked by the candidates for SSC CHSL Exam and Recruitment Process.

So, let’s look at those SSC CHSL Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment NOTIFICATION Released?

Answer: The official notification for SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment was released on 6th November 2020. Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in the Document Verification will be made on the basis of their performance in Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification.

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment Drive. Previously, SSC announced 4893 vacancies for 2019 Recruitment under various ministries.

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below is important dates for SSC CHSL 2020-2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam Important Dates Issue of Notification 6th November 2020 Opening and Closing of Online Application 6th November to 26th December 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 12th to 19th April 2021 Conducted Earlier New Schedule - 4th to 12th August 2021

4. What is the AGE LIMIT & UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION for SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: The Age limit for SSC CHSL Posts is 18-27 years. Permissible relaxation in the Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years 7 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 8 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 9 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 10 Service Clerks in the last year of their colour service in the Armed Forces. General/ OBC Up to 45 years of age SC/ ST Up to 50 years of age 11 Retrenched census employees of the office of Registrar General of India (They will be considered only for offices under RGI in their order of merit and subject to availability of vacancies) 3 years plus length of service rendered by them in connection with census, before retrenchment and weightage of past service

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Below is the educational qualification details for the different SSC CHSL 2020-21 Posts:

Post Name Educational Qualification Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG) The candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

6. What is the Selection Process for SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: SSC CHSL 2020 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

7. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam?

Answer: SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-I exam is an Objective Multiple Choice Exam that will be conducted in online mode. The exam consists of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes).

Parts - Subjects Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) Part I - English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/50 Part IV - General Awareness 25/50 Total 100/200

8. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-2 Exam?

Answer: SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-II will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time will also be provided to the candidates eligible for scribes). The performance in Tier-II would be included for preparing merit. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks.. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Important Descriptive Paper Topics (Hindi/ English) Word Limit (Approximately) Total Marks and Duration Essay Writing 200 - 250 100 (1 Hour) Letter/Application Writing 150 - 200

Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-III Examination on the basis of their performance in Tier-I + Tier-II subject to having scored a minimum of 33% marks in the Tier-II Examination.

9. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-3 Exam?

Answer: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. Skill Test/ Typing Test for the qualified candidates will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission or its authorized agency and will be of qualifying nature. Skill Test/ Typing Test will be conducted in the cities where Regional Offices of the Commission are located or as decided by the Commission.

Skill Test Speed Time Data Entry Operator Data Entry Speed of 8,000 (eight thousand) Key Depressions per hour on Computer. The ‘Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour on computer’ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage The duration of the Test will be 15 (Fifteen) minutes and printed matter in English containing about 2000-2200 key-depressions would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer Data Entry Operator in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) The 'speed of 15000 key depressions per hour on Computer’ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage The duration of the Test will be 15 (Fifteen) minutes and printed matter in English containing about 3700-4000 key-depressions would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer

Candidates eligible for scribe will be given compensatory time of 5 minutes. Therefore, the duration of the Skill Test for such candidates will be 20 minutes.

Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant:

Typing Test Typing Speed Time English Medium 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) correspond to about 10500 key depressions per hour The speed will be adjudged on the accuracy of typing on the Computer of a given text passage in 10 minutes (Candidates eligible for scribe – 15 minutes) Hindi Medium 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) correspond to about 9000 key depressions per hour

Passage Dictators will be provided to those VH candidates for the Typing test who have opted for Scribe in the online Application Form. The Passage Dictator will read out the passage to VH candidate within the allotted time period.

10. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

Answer: There is a negative marking in the SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier 1 Exam of 0.50 marks.

11. In which medium of language SSC CHSL 2021 exam will be conducted?

Answer: Tier-1: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English languages except the English Language and Comprehension section.

Tier-2: The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks.

Tier-3: The medium of the Typing Test will be Hindi and English. The candidates will have to opt for the medium of Typing Test (i.e. either Hindi or English) in the online Application Form.

12. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

13. Where will the SSC CHSL 2021 Application Status & Admit Cards be released?

Answer: The application status & admit cards will get released on the regional websites of Staff Selection Commission listed below in the table.

14. Where are SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

15. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure for SSC CHSL Posts after the 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Pay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

16. How to Prepare for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

Answer: Candidates can prepare for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam by practicing the previous year question papers and mock tests. Get the exam tips and study material from the links given below:

17. When will the SSC CHSL 2021 Answer Key gets released?

Answer: SSC officially will release the answer keys of the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

18. When will the SSC CHSL 2021 Results be announced?

Answer: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in three stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the official website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are declared.

