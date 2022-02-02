SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022 (12th Pass can apply online): Age Limit & Educational Qualification for LDC/DEO/ JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022 (12 th Pass can apply online): Check eligibility criteria for SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment including the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification for LDC/ DEO/ JSA/ PA/ SA Posts.

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022 (12th Pass can apply online): SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination application process 2022 has been commenced from 1st Feb 2022 and will last till 7th March 2022. For applying, candidates must only have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Updates

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 1st Feb to 7th March 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 7th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 8th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 9th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 10th March 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 11th to 15th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) May 2022 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

Check Category-wise SSC CHSL 4726 Vacancy Details, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy 2021

Before applying for the different SSC CHSL LDC/DEO posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

As on 1st January 2022, age limit for SSC CHSL Posts is 18-27 years (i.e. Candidates born not before 2nd Jan 1995 and not later than 1st Jan 2004 are eligible to apply). Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 7 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 8 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (As on 7th March 2022)

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

Post Name Educational and Other Qualification Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG) The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

Permissible disabilities for PwD candidates:

Except for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the posts have been identified suitable for following disabilities:

Abbreviation used:

Nature of Physical Disabilities: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, BA=Both Arms, BL=Both Leg, OAL=One Arm and One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, MDy= Muscular Dystrophy, ASD= Autism Spectrum Disorder (M= Mild, MoD= Moderate), ID= Intellectual Disability, SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness

Physical Requirements: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, MF=Manipulation with Fingers, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Border Road Organisations (BRO)

Only male candidates are eligible for the posts in the Border Roads Organization. Here are the Requirement of Physical Standard, Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards for the post of Lower Division Clerk in BRO:

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

- Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

- A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the written examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam.