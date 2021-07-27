SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th August: Check Memory Based General Awareness Sports Questions with Answers

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4 th August: Check Memory Based General Awareness Sports Questions that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Online Exam held previously from 12 th to 19 th April 2021.

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 4th August: SSC) conducted the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 12th to 19th April 2021 in online mode across the country (except in West Bengal Exam centres). Due to the COVID-19 Surge, the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 exam got postponed and now the Staff Selection Commission will conduct the exam for leftover candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021.

So for the benefit of the remaining candidates, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness SPORTS questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who earlier appeared in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important General Awareness Sports Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Awareness Sports Questions with Answers

1. ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade:

Answer: Australia’s Ellyse Perry won the major individual women’s honours at the ICC Awards of the Decade: ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade, ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade and ICC Female Player of the Decade.

2. ICC ODI Player of the decade:

Answer: India captain Virat Kohli recieved the ICC top honours for the decade, including the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years and the ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

3. Ian Bell belongs to which country?

Answer: Ian Ronald Bell MBE is a former English cricketer who played international cricket in all formats for the England cricket team.

4. T20 Cricket 2007 World Cup Winner:

Answer: India

5. World Badminton Championship 2019 held in?

Answer: St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland

6. Headquarters of Khelo India Youth Games:

Answer: New Delhi

7. Who won the Senior National Billiards Championship 2020?

Answer: Pankaj Advani

8. Which Indian Batsman has played most test matches?

Answer: Sachin Tendulkar

9. Snake Boat Race takes place in which state?

Answer: Kerala

10. Who is the President of All India Chess Federation?

Answer: Sanjay Kapoor

11. Who was the highest-paid athlete of 2020?

Answer: Roger Federer topped the Forbes' 2020 list of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes.