DM Full Form: Know Powers, Functions, Salary of District Magistrate in Government

DM Full Form: The term DM stands for District Magistrate. They are also commonly referred to as the District Collector or Deputy Commissioner. In simple words, they are civil servant in charge of the administration in the district. A DM are required to maintain peace, take care of revenue matters, and ensure government policies are enforced in the district. DM term is also used with different meanings in medical and social media. Continue reading to gain in-depth insights into DM full form, including eligibility, salary, selection process, and other relevant details. What is the Full Form of DM? The full form of DM is District Magistrate. Candidates eyeing this designation should fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements (age, qualification and nationality) and clear the selection process to get appointed for this role. To be eligible, applicants should be at least 21 years old and must have completed graduation from a recognised University. After the appointment, DM is responsible for handling law and order in the district and ensuring revenue collection. Apart from this, DM full form in medicine is “Doctor of Medicine”, and the full form of DM in social media is “Direct Message”.

DM Full Form: Eligibility Criteria to Become DM The first step to becoming a DM is to fulfil all the eligibility conditions set by the exam authorities, including age, qualification, and nationality. Failing to do so will lead to cancellation of their candidature at any stage. Look at the quick overview of eligibility requirements to become a District Magistrate in India shared below. Should not be less than 21 years of age when filling out the applications.

Should have completed graduation in any field from any recognised University. Relaxation in the maximum age will be given for the reserved categories.

Candidates should be citizens of India. Who Appoints a District Magistrate (DM) District Magistrates are hired by the state government from among IAS and State Civil Services (SCS) officers. They are usually placed at Level 11, 12, or 13 of the Pay Matrix. IAS officers are appointed either through UPSC exams or gain promotions from SCS or Non-SCS nominations. IAS officers recruited through direct recruitment usually become Collectors after serving for about five to six years. On the other hand, SCS officers are eligible for the Collector’s post once they achieve the Selection Grade (Level 13 Grade Pay) in their career.

DM Full Form: Selection Process of a District Magistrate (DM) Becoming a District Magistrate (DM) requires clearing multiple stages of recruitment. Given below are the detailed explanations of each stage for reference purposes: Candidates should first satisfy the eligibility requirements specified by the authority and submit the UPSC CSE application form within the deadline.

Applicants will be required to clear all the stages of the UPSC civil service exams, namely prelims, mains, and interview.

Lastly, UPSC appoints candidates for the District Magistrate post based on scores achieved in the competitive exam and interview. DM Full Form: Responsibilities of a District Magistrate (DM) Given below are the roles and responsibilities included in a District Magistrate (DM) job profile: To handle laws and regulations in the district.

To ensure that all the government policies and schemes are enforced in the district.

Responsible for the collection of revenue and taxes for the district.

To take care of disaster management in the district.

DM Full Form: Salary of a District Magistrate (DM) Apart from knowing the DM's full form, eligibility, and selection, aspirants should also check the salary of a District Magistrate before applying for the post. The remuneration of a District Collector or District Magistrate is structured within the IAS pay scale under the 7th CPC. The pay scale differs depending on the officer’s rank and seniority. Senior Time Scale (Level 11): Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700

Junior Administrative Grade (Level 12): Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200

Selection Grade (Level 13): Rs 1,23,100- Rs 2,15,900 Apart from the basic pay, officers also receive numerous perks and allowances like HRA, DA, and TA in their overall monthly salary. DM Full Form in Social Media The DM Full Form in Social Media is Direct Message. It is personal information exchanged between two users. It provides a more secure and confidential way to share information compared to public comments or posts.