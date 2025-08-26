RTI Full Form: Know What Does RTI Stand For in Indian Governance

RTI Full Form: The RTI stands for Right to Information.In India, it is covered under the statutory law referred to as the Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act). The RTI Act is enacted to empower citizens by providing legal access to information held by public authorities. The Act came into force on 12 October 2005 and it established mechanisms like the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions to uphold transparency and accountability.

RTI Full Form

The RTI stands for Right to Information, which refers to the legislative framework under the Right to Information Act, 2005. This Act enables Indian citizens to ask the public authorities about any kind of information available in the public domain. This will promote transparency in governance.The RTI Act replaced the earlier Freedom of Information Act, 2002. Under this Act: