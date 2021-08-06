SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 Articles of Indian Constitution GA/GK Questions Paper

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam from 4th to 12th August: SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam is being conducted for the remaining candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021. Earlier, this exam was held by the commission from 12th to 19th April 2021 across India except in West Bengal Exam Centres due to elections. However, the exam got postponed due to the COVID-19 Surge in India. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based Articles of Indian Constitution-General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK) questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.

Let’s have a look at the Important Articles of Indian Constitution Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs - Articles of Indian Constitution Questions with Answers

Article 148 of Indian Constitution:

Answer: Comptroller and Auditor-General of India: There shall be a Comptroller and Auditor-General of India who shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal and shall only be removed from office in like manner and on like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Finance Commission Article in Indian Constitution:

Answer: The Finance Commission is constituted by the President under article 280 of the Constitution, mainly to give its recommendations on the distribution of tax revenues between the Union and the States and amongst the States themselves.

Which article is related to the council of ministers to aid & advise the President?

Answer: Article 74 of the Constitution of the Republic of India provides for a Council of Ministers which shall aid the President in the exercise of the President's functions.

Fundamental Duties is added in the Indian Constitution with which Amendment Act?

Answer: 42nd Amendment - The Fundamental Duties of citizens were added to the Constitution by the 42nd Amendment in 1976, upon the recommendations of the Swaran Singh Committee that was constituted by the Government.

Article 72 of Indian Constitution:

Answer: The power of Presidential Pardon - Article 72 says that the President shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

Joint Parliament Meeting Article of Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 108 - The joint sitting of the Parliament is called by the President of India (Article 108) and is presided over by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or, in their absence, by the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, or in their absence, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Fundamental Rights in the Indian Constitution is taken from which country?

Answer: Unites States of America - Fundamental rights in India are the rights guaranteed under Part III (Articles 12-35) of the Constitution of India. There are six fundamental rights (Article 14 - 32) recognized by the Indian constitution: the right to equality (Articles 14-18), the right to freedom (Articles 19-22), the right against exploitation (Articles 23-24), the right to freedom of religion (Articles 25-28), cultural and educational rights (Articles 29-30) and the right to constitutional remedies (Article 32 and 226).