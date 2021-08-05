SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC is conducting the Tier-1 CHSL Exam for remaining candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021 in online mode. Previously, this exam was from 12th to 19th April 2021 across India except in West Bengal Exam Centres due to elections. Later, the exam got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.
Let’s have a look at the Important English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:
SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) Questions with Answers
1. Synonym - Dearth
Answer: absence · deficiency · inadequacy · lack · paucity · shortage · infrequency · scantiness
2. Narration - Imperative sentence - She said to her friend to take her dog for a walk.
3. Antonym - Weird
Answer: Normal, ordinary, common
4. Idioms- Cost an arm and a leg
Answer: to be too expensive
5. Spelling error - Accommodate
6. Spelling error - Highlight
7. Antonym of Inordinate
Answer: cheap, logical, low, moderate, reasonable, sensible
8. Idiom Meaning - A bolt from the blue
Answer: A sudden, unexpected event
9. One Word Substitute - ‘a place where coins are made”
Answer: Mint
10. Synonym of “innocuous”
Answer: benign, harmless, hurtless, innocent, inoffensive, safe
11. Correct Spelling of - “Maintenance”
12. Antonym of Resolve:
Answer: abstain, decline, refuse, reject, turn down
13. Antonym of Precious:
Answer: cheap, valueless, worthless
14. Synonym of Prevalent:
Answer: common, normal, popular, conventional, current, customary, going
15. Synonym of Extent:
Answer: reach, range, size
16. Idioms & phrase meaning - “Fool paradise”:
Answer: Someone who becomes happy at hopes provided based on false facts.
