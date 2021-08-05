SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 English Language (Synonyms/Antonyms/ Idioms/Words) Questions Paper

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Memory Based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) Questions that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC is conducting the Tier-1 CHSL Exam for remaining candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021 in online mode. Previously, this exam was from 12th to 19th April 2021 across India except in West Bengal Exam Centres due to elections. Later, the exam got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.

Let’s have a look at the Important English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based English Language (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Idioms/ One Word Substitution/ Correct Spelling) Questions with Answers

1. Synonym - Dearth

Answer: absence · deficiency · inadequacy · lack · paucity · shortage · infrequency · scantiness

2. Narration - Imperative sentence - She said to her friend to take her dog for a walk.

3. Antonym - Weird

Answer: Normal, ordinary, common

4. Idioms- Cost an arm and a leg

Answer: to be too expensive

5. Spelling error - Accommodate

6. Spelling error - Highlight

7. Antonym of Inordinate

Answer: cheap, logical, low, moderate, reasonable, sensible

8. Idiom Meaning - A bolt from the blue

Answer: A sudden, unexpected event

9. One Word Substitute - ‘a place where coins are made”

Answer: Mint

10. Synonym of “innocuous”

Answer: benign, harmless, hurtless, innocent, inoffensive, safe

11. Correct Spelling of - “Maintenance”

12. Antonym of Resolve:

Answer: abstain, decline, refuse, reject, turn down

13. Antonym of Precious:

Answer: cheap, valueless, worthless

14. Synonym of Prevalent:

Answer: common, normal, popular, conventional, current, customary, going

15. Synonym of Extent:

Answer: reach, range, size

16. Idioms & phrase meaning - “Fool paradise”:

Answer: Someone who becomes happy at hopes provided based on false facts.