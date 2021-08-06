SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 New Appointments GA/GK/ Current Affairs Questions Paper

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Memory Based New Appointments - General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs Questions that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam from 4th to 12th August: Staff Selection Commission is conducting the CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam for remaining candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021. Earlier, this exam was held by the commission from 12th to 19th April 2021 in online mode across India except in West Bengal Exam Centres due to elections. However, the exam got postponed due to the COVID-19 Surge across the countries. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based New Appointments-General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.

Let’s have a look at the Important New Appointments Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs - New Appointments Questions with Answers

1. Who is the President of the All India Football Federation?

Answer: Praful Patel - The All India Football Federation, simply known as the AIFF, is the governing body of association football in India and is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

2. Who is the Chief Justice of AP High Court?

Answer: Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

3. Who is the President of Sri Lanka?

Answer: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

4. Who is the Chairman of FICCI?

Answer: Uday Shankar

5. Who is the President of Hockey India?

Answer: Narinder Dhruv Batra

6. Chief Justice of Odisha High Court:

Answer: Justice S. Muralidhar is the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court since 4 January 2021.

7. Chief of CISF:

Answer: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) got a new chief in Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who took over as the 28th director general of the force

8. PM of Netherlands:

Answer: Mark Rutte AC is a Dutch politician serving as the prime minister of the Netherlands since 2010.

9. CEO of NSE:

Answer: Vikram Limaye is the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

10. Who is the new DGP of Andaman & Nicobar?

Answer: Satyendra Garg

11. Najma Heptulla is the Governor of which State?

Answer: Manipur

12. Who is the Chairman of SEBI?

Answer: Ajay Tyagi

13. Who is the President of All India Chess Federation?

Answer: Sanjay Kapoor

14. Current Governor of Punjab:

Answer: Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore

15. Who is the Chairman of SAIL?

Answer: Soma Mondal

16. Who is the New Chief Minister of Uttarakhand?

Answer: Pushkar Singh Dhami since 4 July 2021, before that Tirath Singh Rawat

17. Prime Minister of Finland:

Answer: Sanna Marin

18. Who is the Present Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare?

Answer: Narendra Singh Tomar

19. Who is the Deputy Election Commissioner of India?

Answer: Sushil Chandra is the current 24th Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners are Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

20. Who is the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court?

Answer: Justice Hima Kohli