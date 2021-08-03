SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Updates (4th August): Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts), Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Updates (4th August): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will resume SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam from tomorrow, i.e., 4th August 2021. The online exam was conducted earlier this year from 12th to 19th April 2021. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the exam got postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted from 4th to 12th August for leftover candidates.
Candidates need to carry the below items at exam centers:
(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)
(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).
(c) At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL along with Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.
(e) Face mask mandatory
(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle is allowed.
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis (4th August)
SSC CHSL 2021 Memory Based Question Paper
SSC CHSL Expected Cut-Off & Previous Cut-Off Marks
|
SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
159.52440
|
8321*
|
OBC
|
156.10198
|
12380
|
EWS
|
149.98152
|
7074
|
SC
|
136.10355
|
7566
|
ST
|
127.32836
|
3557
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
87.32036
|
3987
|
OH- PwD
|
124.36599
|
608
|
HH- PwD
|
81.08020
|
575
|
VH- PwD
|
123.78857
|
535
|
Other-PwD
|
74.32943
|
253
|
Total
|
45101
The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
–
|
–
|
178.45
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
181.47
|
–
|
DEO in C&AG
|
145.52
|
136.74
|
161.72
|
129.42
|
98.86
|
117.13
|
165.93
|
163.75
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
110.09
|
99.09
|
133.74
|
84.87
|
102.75
|
58.43
|
56.11
|
135.60
|
127.25
SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
#
|
#
|
243.43
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
252.06
|
#
|
DEO in C&AG
|
181.48
|
185.15
|
212.09
|
#
|
184.41
|
148.04
|
152.55
|
223.60
|
215.89
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
143.93
|
133.80
|
167.07
|
123.54
|
139.36
|
93.50
|
97.82
|
190.33
|
161.31
|
SC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2018 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
143.50
|
OBC
|
139.0
|
SC
|
122.50
|
ST
|
112.0
|
VH
|
95.50
|
OH
|
111.50
|
HH
|
73.50
|
EXS
|
83.00
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
127.50
|
OBC
|
120.00
|
SC
|
180.00
|
ST
|
99.00
|
VH
|
96.00
|
OH
|
97.50
|
HH
|
65.00
|
EXS
|
64.50
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
119
|
OBC
|
110
|
SC
|
99
|
ST
|
89.5
|
VH
|
83.5
|
OH
|
88
|
HH
|
55
|
EXS
|
45.5
|
SSC CHSL Cut-off
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
Category
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC / DEO
|
UR (General)
|
107.5
|
117.5
|
117
|
129
|
122.5
|
127
|
120.25
|
OBC
|
103
|
106.5
|
110
|
120
|
111
|
116.5
|
107.5
|
SC
|
86
|
96.25
|
97
|
109
|
100.25
|
104
|
94.75
|
ST
|
69.25
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88.25
|
95
|
85.75
|
VH
|
60
|
70
|
89
|
92.5
|
88
|
93
|
82
|
OH
|
77.75
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88
|
95
|
84
|
HH
|
60
|
70
|
58
|
70
|
73
|
71
|
53
|
EXS
|
88.75
|
75.5
|
77
|
92.5
|
82
|
75
|
53
The Job Profile of an LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.
SSC CHSL 2021 Exam - Timeline of Important Events
Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2020-2021 Exam:
|
Important Dates for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam
|
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Issue of Notification
|
6th November 2020
|
Opening and Closing of Online Application
|
6th November to 26th December 2020
|
Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)
|
12th to 19th April 2021 Conducted Earlier
New Schedule - 4th to 12th August 2021
SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC CHSL Exam for getting a lucrative government job.
|
Also Read:
|Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar
|Get SSC Result Calendar 2021