SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Updates (4th August): Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts), Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff Marks

Created On: Aug 3, 2021 18:27 IST
SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Updates (4th August): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will resume SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam from tomorrow, i.e., 4th August 2021. The online exam was conducted earlier this year from 12th to 19th April 2021. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the exam got postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted from 4th to 12th August for leftover candidates.

Candidates need to carry the below items at exam centers:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo-bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL along with Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

(e) Face mask mandatory

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle is allowed.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam Analysis (4th August)

We will provide a detailed exam analysis once the first shift gets over.

SSC CHSL 2021 Memory Based Question Paper

We will provide the memory-based questions with answers once the first shift gets over.

SSC CHSL Expected Cut-Off & Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

159.52440

8321*

OBC

156.10198

12380

EWS

149.98152

7074

SC

136.10355

7566

ST

127.32836

3557

Ex-Servicemen

87.32036

3987

OH- PwD

124.36599

608

HH- PwD

81.08020

575

VH- PwD

123.78857

535

Other-PwD

74.32943

253

Total

  

45101

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

178.45

181.47

DEO in C&AG

145.52

136.74

161.72

  

129.42

98.86

117.13

165.93

163.75

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

110.09

99.09

133.74

84.87

102.75

58.43

56.11

135.60

127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

#

#

243.43

#

#

#

#

252.06

#

DEO in C&AG

181.48

185.15

212.09

#

184.41

148.04

152.55

223.60

215.89

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

143.93

133.80

167.07

123.54

139.36

93.50

97.82

190.33

161.31

SC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2018 Cut off Marks

General

143.50

OBC

139.0

SC

122.50

ST

112.0

VH

95.50

OH

111.50

HH

73.50

EXS

83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks

General

127.50

OBC

120.00

SC

180.00

ST

99.00

VH

96.00

OH

97.50

HH

65.00

EXS

64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks

General

119

OBC

110

SC

99

ST

89.5

VH

83.5

OH

88

HH

55

EXS

45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off

2011

2012

2013

2014

Category

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC / DEO

UR (General)

107.5

117.5

117

129

122.5

127

120.25

OBC

103

106.5

110

120

111

116.5

107.5

SC

86

96.25

97

109

100.25

104

94.75

ST

69.25

90

90

101

88.25

95

85.75

VH

60

70

89

92.5

88

93

82

OH

77.75

90

90

101

88

95

84

HH

60

70

58

70

73

71

53

EXS

88.75

75.5

77

92.5

82

75

53

The Job Profile of an LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam - Timeline of Important Events

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2020-2021 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC CHSL 2021 Exam

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam

Important Dates

Issue of Notification

6th November 2020

Opening and Closing of Online Application

6th November to 26th December 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)

12th to 19th April 2021 Conducted Earlier

New Schedule - 4th to 12th August 2021

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC CHSL Exam for getting a lucrative government job.

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam?

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-I exam is an Objective Multiple Choice Exam that will be conducted in online mode for 1 Hour. The exam consists of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section)

Will there be a negative marking for wrong answers in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam?

0.50 marks

In which medium of language SSC CHSL 2021 exam will be conducted?

Tier-1: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English languages except the English Language and Comprehension section.

Will there be a Sectional Cutoff in SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

How many VACANCIES have been announced under SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment?

The Staff Selection Commission has announced 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment Drive
