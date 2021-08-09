Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 9, 2021 18:35 IST
SSC CHSL 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Tier-1 Exam Previous Cutoff Marks for LDC/DEO/ JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam from 4th to 12th August 2021 and who have already appeared in the exam previously from 12th to 19th April 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-2021 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam was conducted for 4726 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I 2020-21 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam (4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2021)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)

25

50

60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shifts from 4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2021, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for a fair assessment and selection process.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.  The marks of the Tier-1 Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2020-21 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

155 to 160 Marks

OBC

150 to 160 Marks

EWS

145 to 155 Marks

SC

135 to 145 Marks

ST

125 to 135 Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

159.52440

8321*

OBC

156.10198

12380

EWS

149.98152

7074

SC

136.10355

7566

ST

127.32836

3557

Ex-Servicemen

87.32036

3987

OH- PwD

124.36599

608

HH- PwD

81.08020

575

VH- PwD

123.78857

535

Other-PwD

74.32943

253

Total

  

45101

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

178.45

181.47

DEO in C&AG

145.52

136.74

161.72

  

129.42

98.86

117.13

165.93

163.75

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

110.09

99.09

133.74

84.87

102.75

58.43

56.11

135.60

127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

#

#

243.43

#

#

#

#

252.06

#

DEO in C&AG

181.48

185.15

212.09

#

184.41

148.04

152.55

223.60

215.89

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

143.93

133.80

167.07

123.54

139.36

93.50

97.82

190.33

161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks

General

143.50

OBC

139.0

SC

122.50

ST

112.0

VH

95.50

OH

111.50

HH

73.50

EXS

83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks

General

127.50

OBC

120.00

SC

180.00

ST

99.00

VH

96.00

OH

97.50

HH

65.00

EXS

64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks

General

119

OBC

110

SC

99

ST

89.5

VH

83.5

OH

88

HH

55

EXS

45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off

2011

2012

2013

2014

Category

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC / DEO

UR (General)

107.5

117.5

117

129

122.5

127

120.25

OBC

103

106.5

110

120

111

116.5

107.5

SC

86

96.25

97

109

100.25

104

94.75

ST

69.25

90

90

101

88.25

95

85.75

VH

60

70

89

92.5

88

93

82

OH

77.75

90

90

101

88

95

84

HH

60

70

58

70

73

71

53

EXS

88.75

75.5

77

92.5

82

75

53

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

  • SSC CHSL Tier-2: SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-2 will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks and will be conducted in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time for scribes). The Paper would comprise Essay writing (200-250 words) and Letter/ Application writing (approx. 150-200 words).
  • SSC CHSL Tier-3: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Typing Test for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).
  • Document Verification and Final Selection: Document Verification is the last step in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Final Selection Procedure. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

FAQ

How many VACANCIES have been announced under SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment?

The Staff Selection Commission has announced 4726 Vacancies under SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment Drive

Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in SSC CHSL 2021 Exam?

No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

In which medium of language SSC CHSL 2021 exam will be conducted?

Tier-1: The exam will be conducted in both Hindi & English languages except the English Language and Comprehension section.

Will there be a negative marking for wrong answers in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam?

0.50 marks

Comments