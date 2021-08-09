SSC CHSL 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Tier-1 Exam Previous Cutoff Marks for LDC/DEO/ JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam from 4th to 12th August 2021 and who have already appeared in the exam previously from 12th to 19th April 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-2021 Exam.

Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Analysis

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam was conducted for 4726 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I 2020-21 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam (4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2021)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills) 25 50 60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shifts from 4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2021, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for a fair assessment and selection process.

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Recruitment Updates

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of the Tier-1 Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2020-21 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020-21 LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 155 to 160 Marks OBC 150 to 160 Marks EWS 145 to 155 Marks SC 135 to 145 Marks ST 125 to 135 Marks

Check Category-wise SSC CHSL 4726 Vacancy Details, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy 2021

SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 159.52440 8321* OBC 156.10198 12380 EWS 149.98152 7074 SC 136.10355 7566 ST 127.32836 3557 Ex-Servicemen 87.32036 3987 OH- PwD 124.36599 608 HH- PwD 81.08020 575 VH- PwD 123.78857 535 Other-PwD 74.32943 253 Total 45101

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Exam & Admit Card Guidelines Issued by Commission

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) – – 178.45 – – – – 181.47 – DEO in C&AG 145.52 136.74 161.72 129.42 98.86 117.13 165.93 163.75 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 110.09 99.09 133.74 84.87 102.75 58.43 56.11 135.60 127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) # # 243.43 # # # # 252.06 # DEO in C&AG 181.48 185.15 212.09 # 184.41 148.04 152.55 223.60 215.89 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 143.93 133.80 167.07 123.54 139.36 93.50 97.82 190.33 161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks General 143.50 OBC 139.0 SC 122.50 ST 112.0 VH 95.50 OH 111.50 HH 73.50 EXS 83.00 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks General 127.50 OBC 120.00 SC 180.00 ST 99.00 VH 96.00 OH 97.50 HH 65.00 EXS 64.50 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks General 119 OBC 110 SC 99 ST 89.5 VH 83.5 OH 88 HH 55 EXS 45.5 SSC CHSL Cut-off 2011 2012 2013 2014 Category LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC / DEO UR (General) 107.5 117.5 117 129 122.5 127 120.25 OBC 103 106.5 110 120 111 116.5 107.5 SC 86 96.25 97 109 100.25 104 94.75 ST 69.25 90 90 101 88.25 95 85.75 VH 60 70 89 92.5 88 93 82 OH 77.75 90 90 101 88 95 84 HH 60 70 58 70 73 71 53 EXS 88.75 75.5 77 92.5 82 75 53

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures: