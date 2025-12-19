Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Paper, Download PYQ PDFs

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 19, 2025, 14:43 IST

Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Paper: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced 944 SI vacancies for 2025. Candidates can boost their preparation by practising Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Papers. These papers help understand the exam pattern, frequently asked questions, and difficulty level.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Paper
Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Paper

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 944 Sub-Inspector (SI) vacancies in the Gujarat Police Department. The exam date is yet to be declared, but candidates have enough time to begin their preparation in a planned manner. One of the most effective ways to prepare is by solving Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers. 

These question papers help aspirants understand the exam pattern, identify frequently asked questions, and know the difficulty level of the exam. Regular practice of previous year papers also improves speed, accuracy, and confidence. This increases the chances of scoring well in the Gujarat Police SI exam.

Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates preparing for the Gujarat Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2025 should solve the Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers to understand the latest exam trends. Practising these papers helps aspirants learn how questions are framed from subjects. 

Candidates can check their preparation level, improve time management, and identify areas that need more focus by attempting the papers within the actual exam time limit. Regular practice of previous year question papers plays an important role in scoring higher in the Gujarat Police SI exam.

Also Check:

Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025

Gujarat Police SI Previous Question Papers PDFs

Candidates who want to practise questions asked in the Gujarat Police Sub Inspector Exam can download the Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers PDFs from the links given below. These papers are available for the years 2015, 2017, 2022, and 2024. This covers both Prelims and Mains exams. Solving these question papers before the exam helps candidates understand the question format, improve accuracy, and boost confidence. Aspirants can also take printouts of these PDFs for offline practice and quick revision.

Year

Subjects

Question Paper PDF

2024

PSI Gujarati & English Language

Download PDF

2022

Prelims

Download PDF

2017

Mains (English)

Download PDF

2015

Mains (English)

Download PDF

How to Use Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers?

Candidates should follow a smart and disciplined approach to get the best results from Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers. Practising in the right way can significantly improve exam performance and confidence. The following are the ways to use Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers:

  • Attempt each question paper with a fixed time limit to improve time management.

  • Check answers after every test to find weak areas and revise those topics again.

  • Keep a record of scores to understand progress and identify improvement over time.

  • Make a note of frequently asked questions and important concepts for quick and effective revision.

  • Combine previous year question papers with full-length mock tests to build accuracy, speed, and exam stamina.

Benefits of Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

Solving Gujarat Police SI Previous Year Question Papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the exam. The following are some of the key benefits:

  • Candidates can familiarise themselves with the types of questions, the marking scheme, and the paper structure.

  • Previous papers reveal repeated questions and important topics for focused preparation.

  • Regular practice helps aspirants answer questions faster while reducing mistakes.

  • Attempting these papers within the exam time helps candidates evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.

  • Practising real exam questions reduces anxiety and builds confidence for the final exam.

  • Candidates can revise strategically for better results by noting weak areas and repeated concepts.

Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

The Gujarat Police SI Main Exam 2025 is conducted in two separate papers. Paper 1 is an objective-type exam with multiple-choice questions, while Paper 2 is a descriptive paper that tests language skills. The total exam duration is 6 hours, with each paper carrying a time limit of 3 hours. Check the Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern in the table below:

Paper

Type

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Marking Scheme

Duration

Paper 1

MCQ (Objective)

General Studies

200

200

+1 for correct, -0.25 for wrong

3 Hours

Paper 2

Descriptive

Gujarati & Language Skills

100

Not Applicable

3 Hours

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News