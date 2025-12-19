NIFT 2026: Application Fee Revised, Check Category Wise Details

Key Points
- NIFT 2026 application window to close on January 6, 2026
- NIFT 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2026
- Submit the NIFT 2026 application fee at exams.nta.nic.in
NIFT 2026 Application Fee: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has commenced the NIFT 2026 online application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the NIFT entrance exams can submit their applications through the link on the official website.
NIFT 2026 applications are available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Along with the applications, the National Testing Agency has also made changes to the NIFT 2026 application fee. According to the notification issued, the fee has been reduced for the Open, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category to Rs. 2000/-, while the application fee for the SC, ST and PwD category is Rs. 500/-
The NIFT 2026 application is available on the official website. Candidates can also register and apply for NIFT 2026 through the direct link given below
NIFT 2026 Application - Click Here
NIFT 2026 Admission Schedule
Candidates can check the complete schedule for NIFT 2026 below
|Activities
|Tentative Date(s)
|Online registration and submission of the Application Form
|08 December 2025 to 06 January 2026
|Submission of Application Form with a late fee of ₹5000/- (in addition to the application fee)
|07 January 2026 to 10 January 2026
|Correction in the particulars of the Application Form (Online only)
|12 January 2026 to 14 January 2026
|Advance City Intimation Slip
|To be notified
|Downloading of the Admit Card from the NTA Website
|To be notified
|Mode of Examination
|CBT (GAT) / PBT (CAT)
|Date of Examination
|08 February 2026 (Sunday)
|Centre, Date and Shift of Examination
|As per the Admit Card
|Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys
|To be notified
|Declaration of Result for Stage-1 on NTA & NIFT Websites
|To be notified
