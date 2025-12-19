Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
NIFT 2026: Application Fee Revised, Check Category Wise Details

NIFT 2026 application fee revised for various categories. Candidates can check the revised category-wise application fee details here.

Key Points

  • NIFT 2026 application window to close on January 6, 2026
  • NIFT 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2026
  • Submit the NIFT 2026 application fee at exams.nta.nic.in

NIFT 2026 Application Fee: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has commenced the NIFT 2026 online application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the NIFT entrance exams can submit their applications through the link on the official website. 

NIFT 2026 applications are available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Along with the applications, the National Testing Agency has also made changes to the NIFT 2026 application fee. According to the notification issued, the fee has been reduced for the Open, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category to Rs. 2000/-, while the application fee for the SC, ST and PwD category is Rs. 500/-

The NIFT 2026 application is available on the official website. Candidates can also register and apply for NIFT 2026 through the direct link given below

NIFT 2026 Application - Click Here

NIFT 2026 Admission Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for NIFT 2026 below

ActivitiesTentative Date(s)
Online registration and submission of the Application Form 08 December 2025 to 06 January 2026
Submission of Application Form with a late fee of ₹5000/- (in addition to the application fee) 07 January 2026 to 10 January 2026
Correction in the particulars of the Application Form (Online only) 12 January 2026 to 14 January 2026
Advance City Intimation Slip To be notified
Downloading of the Admit Card from the NTA Website To be notified
Mode of Examination CBT (GAT) / PBT (CAT)
Date of Examination 08 February 2026 (Sunday)
Centre, Date and Shift of Examination As per the Admit Card
Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be notified
Declaration of Result for Stage-1 on NTA & NIFT Websites To be notified
