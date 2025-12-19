NIFT 2026: Application Fee Revised, Check Category Wise Details

NIFT 2026 Application Fee: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has commenced the NIFT 2026 online application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the NIFT entrance exams can submit their applications through the link on the official website.

NIFT 2026 applications are available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Along with the applications, the National Testing Agency has also made changes to the NIFT 2026 application fee. According to the notification issued, the fee has been reduced for the Open, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category to Rs. 2000/-, while the application fee for the SC, ST and PwD category is Rs. 500/-

The NIFT 2026 application is available on the official website. Candidates can also register and apply for NIFT 2026 through the direct link given below