SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Tier-1 Awards GA/GK/ Current Affairs Question Paper

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Memory Based Awards - General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs Questions that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam for the remaining candidates from 4th to 12th August 2021. Earlier, this exam was held by the commission from 12th to 19th April 2021 in online mode across India except in West Bengal Exam Centres due to elections. However, the exam got postponed due to the COVID-19 Surge across the countries. So for the ease of leftover candidates, we are going to provide some important memory-based Awards-General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs questions with answers compiled from the feedback shared by the candidates.

Let’s have a look at the Important Awards Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK)/ Current Affairs - Awards Questions with Answers

Who won the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Award Prize 2020?

Answer: Raj Kamal Jha - The winner of Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2020 is The City and the Sea by Raj Kamal Jha, a novel based on the atrocious (Nirbhaya) case of sexual assault and murder, that brought India together in a moral frenzy.

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade:

Answer: Australia’s Ellyse Perry won the major individual women’s honors at the ICC Awards of the Decade: ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade, ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade, and ICC Female Player of the Decade.

Who won the 2019 Jnanpith Award?

Answer: Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri - Malayalam poet and essayist. He was known for his simple and lucid style of writing, exploring themes of profound love and compassion in his works.

Who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019?

Answer: Rajnikanth was honored with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award.

ICC ODI Player of the decade:

Answer: India captain Virat Kohli received the ICC top honors for the decade, including the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years and the ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

T20 Cricket 2007 World Cup Winner:

Answer: India - International Cricket Council (ICC) organized the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2007.

Who won the Senior National Billiards Championship 2020?

Answer: Pankaj Advani - Pankaj Arjan Advani (born 24 July 1985) is an Indian billiards and snooker player. He is a 23-time world champion.