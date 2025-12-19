Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
What's Next After SSC CGL Result 2025? Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Date, Pattern, Marking Scheme Details

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 19, 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result has been announced by the commission on the official website. All qualified candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, scheduled to be held in January 2026. Get complete details for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, including paper pattern, negative marking, and dates here.

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CGL Result for Tier 1 exam on December 18. The exam was held from September 12 to 26 to fill 14,438 vacancies. With over 12 lakh candidates registered, a total of 139395 individuals have qualified. Shortlisted candidates are now eligible for Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be held in December/January 2026. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into three parts, which are further categorised into different modules. held in three parts. Get complete details on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern, including the marking scheme and negative marking.

What's Next after SSC CGL Result?

The Staff Selection Commission shortlists candidates for various Group B and C posts based on their performance in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Skill Test. Candidates who have secured marks more than SSC CGL Cut Off will now be called for Tier 2 exam, which will be conducted soon.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern

As per the latest SSC CGL Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Tier 2 exam is held in two phases: Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts, Paper 2 is only for candidates who have applied for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Papers

Time Allotted

Paper I: (Compulsory for all posts)

2 hours 30 minutes

Paper II: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II

2 hours

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern for Paper 1

Paper 1 of SSC CGL Tier 2 is divided into two sessions which are further categoried into multiple modules. Candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test. There will be 150 objective type questions and data entry speed test which is qualifying in nature.

Sessions

Sections

Modules

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Weightage

Duration

Session I

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

23%

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

23%

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

35%

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

19%

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

Qualifying

15 minutes

Session II

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test 

One Data Entry Task

Qualifying

15 minutes

SSC CGL Tier 2 Pattern for Paper 2

Those who have applied for JSO post will have to appear for Paper 2 of SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. It will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. 2 hours will be given to complete the test. 

Papers

Sections

No. of question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper II

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marking Scheme

  • In Paper 1 of SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, candidates will get 3 marks for every correct answer. However, there is a negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer.

  • In Paper 2, each question carries a weightage of 2 marks.

Is there any negative marking in SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam?

  • There is a penalty of 1 mark for every wrong answer in Section I, Section II and Module I of Section III of SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper 1.

  • In Paper 2 of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, 0.50 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

