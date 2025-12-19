What’s Next After SSC CGL Result 2025? Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Date, Pattern, Marking Scheme Details

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CGL Result for Tier 1 exam on December 18. The exam was held from September 12 to 26 to fill 14,438 vacancies. With over 12 lakh candidates registered, a total of 139395 individuals have qualified. Shortlisted candidates are now eligible for Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be held in December/January 2026. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into three parts, which are further categorised into different modules. held in three parts. Get complete details on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern, including the marking scheme and negative marking.
What's Next after SSC CGL Result?
The Staff Selection Commission shortlists candidates for various Group B and C posts based on their performance in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Skill Test. Candidates who have secured marks more than SSC CGL Cut Off will now be called for Tier 2 exam, which will be conducted soon.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern
As per the latest SSC CGL Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Tier 2 exam is held in two phases: Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is compulsory for all posts, Paper 2 is only for candidates who have applied for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
|
Papers
|
Time Allotted
|
Paper I: (Compulsory for all posts)
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Paper II: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|
2 hours
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern for Paper 1
Paper 1 of SSC CGL Tier 2 is divided into two sessions which are further categoried into multiple modules. Candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test. There will be 150 objective type questions and data entry speed test which is qualifying in nature.
|
Sessions
|
Sections
|
Modules
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Weightage
|
Duration
|
Session I
|
Section I
|
Module-I
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
90
|
23%
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
|
90
|
23%
|
Section II
|
Module-I
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
45
|
135
|
35%
|
1 hour
|
Module-II
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
19%
|
Section III
|
Module-I
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
60
|
Qualifying
|
15 minutes
|
Session II
|
Module-II
|
Data Entry Speed Test
|
One Data Entry Task
|
Qualifying
|
15 minutes
SSC CGL Tier 2 Pattern for Paper 2
Those who have applied for JSO post will have to appear for Paper 2 of SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. It will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. 2 hours will be given to complete the test.
|
Papers
|
Sections
|
No. of question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper II
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
SSC CGL Tier 2 Marking Scheme
-
In Paper 1 of SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, candidates will get 3 marks for every correct answer. However, there is a negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer.
-
In Paper 2, each question carries a weightage of 2 marks.
Is there any negative marking in SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam?
-
There is a penalty of 1 mark for every wrong answer in Section I, Section II and Module I of Section III of SSC CGL Tier 2 Paper 1.
-
In Paper 2 of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam, 0.50 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
