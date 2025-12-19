What’s Next After SSC CGL Result 2025? Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Date, Pattern, Marking Scheme Details

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CGL Result for Tier 1 exam on December 18. The exam was held from September 12 to 26 to fill 14,438 vacancies. With over 12 lakh candidates registered, a total of 139395 individuals have qualified. Shortlisted candidates are now eligible for Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be held in December/January 2026. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into three parts, which are further categorised into different modules. held in three parts. Get complete details on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern, including the marking scheme and negative marking.

What's Next after SSC CGL Result?

The Staff Selection Commission shortlists candidates for various Group B and C posts based on their performance in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Skill Test. Candidates who have secured marks more than SSC CGL Cut Off will now be called for Tier 2 exam, which will be conducted soon.