AFCAT Books 2026: Best Subject-Wise Book List for AFCAT 1 Exam Preparation

AFCAT Books 2026: The AFCAT 1 exam will take place on January 31, 2026. As the exam date is near, most aspirants search for the best AFCAT Books and resources. Using the right books can help them cover all the relevant chapters smartly. It usually includes solved examples, practice sets, and previous year papers. All of these elements are crucial to understand exam format and question type. Choosing the right books can help them cover the vast syllabus smartly and stay on track. It lets them build a strong foundation across all the topics. Scroll down to find the list of best AFCAT books and simplify your preparation today! AFCAT Books 2026 Indian Air Force has invited applications from eligible candidates to be part of this elite force as Group 'A' Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 1 exam will take place on January 31, 2026.

The best books for AFCAT 2026 explain concepts in easy language and help you achieve mastery in every topic. Make sure that you use limited books for every topic and subject. This will help you understand concepts without confusion or stress. In this article, we have compiled the best AFCAT books for all the subjects to guide you in the right direction. Also Check: AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026

AFCAT Previous Year Cut Off Subject-Wise AFCAT Books 2026 The AFCAT Syllabus 2covers General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. This online exam consists of 100 MCQs for 300 marks. All you need is the right approach and resources to excel in this exam. Start by clearing your concepts from standard books. Then, you can advance your preparation with high-level resources. Once you understand the basics, practice unlimited questions from every topic. Let’s see the list of the best AFCAT books for all the subjects:

AFCAT Books for General Awareness General Awareness checks how well you know about current events and Static GK. It may contain questions from topics like History, Geography, Sports, Art & Culture, Personalities, Environment & Ecology, Indian Polity, Economy, Basic Science, Current Affairs, etc. Some of the best AFCAT books for General Awareness are: Lucent’s General Knowledge

General Knowledge by Manohar Pandey

Pratiyogita Darpan AFCAT Books for Verbal Ability Verbal Ability tests your ability to understand grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. It covers topics like sentence error/completion, filling in correct words, Synonym/ Antonym, Cloze Test, Idioms and Phrases, Analogy, Sentence Rearranging, one-word substitution, Homonyms, etc. Check out the best AFCAT books for verbal ability:

Objective General English by RS Aggarwal

Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

S Chand Wren & Martin's High School English Grammar & Composition AFCAT Books for Numerical Ability Numerical Ability checks your ability to understand numbers and mathematical concepts. It includes topics like Time and Work, Average, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, SI and CI, Time & Distance, Probability, Number System, etc. Some of the best AFCAT books for Numerical Ability are: Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal

Objective Arithmetic by S Chand

General Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by Disha Expert AFCAT Books for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test The reasoning section checks your logical thinking, analytical abilities, and pattern-recognition skills. Questions in this section are mainly based on the Verbal and Nonverbal Reasoning. Check out the best AFCAT books for reasoning: