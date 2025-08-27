RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Soon; Check Expected Date and Time

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon declare the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam result 2025 on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared for the second chance exam can check their results online.

To check and download the Rajasthan Board supplementary result 2025, students need to visit the RBSE result website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and need to enter their roll number to log in.

Students can check their marks and also download the RBSE provisional marksheet 2025. This marksheet can be used until the original one is given by the school. Check this article for more details about the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2025.

How to Check the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025?

The Rajasthan Board will publish the RBSE supplementary (compartment) results for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov. Check the following steps to download the RBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025: