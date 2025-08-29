IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 Out at ibps.in, Download August 30 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on August 22, 2025 for the Agriculture (AFO) prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2025. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download their IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their registration number and password. The Admit card contain details such as the candidate's name, registration number, shift timings, examination centre details, etc.

IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 OUT

