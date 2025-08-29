IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 Out at ibps.in, Download August 30 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on August 22, 2025 for the Agriculture (AFO) prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2025. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download their IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their registration number and password. The Admit card contain details such as the candidate's name, registration number, shift timings, examination centre details, etc.
IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 OUT
The IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 is officially out and candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, ibps.in. The IBPS Agriculture Field Officer Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2025. Candidates can download their IBPS AFO Call Letter 2025 using their login credentials, such as registration number and password.
IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025: Link Active
The IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated at ibps.in. Before downloading the admit card, candidates verify all details printed on it, such as the candidate's name, photograph, exam date, time, and the exact examination centre address. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025
IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025
IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 was released on August 22, 2025. The IBPS AFO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Particulars
Details
Conducting Body
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post
Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I)
Vacancies
310
Admit Card Release Date
22 August 2025
Preliminary Exam Date
30 August 2025
Mains Exam Date
9 November 2025
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
Official Website
www.ibps.in
How to Download the IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ibps.in
- On the homepage click on IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 Link
- A new page will open enter your registration number and password.
- IBPS AFO Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
- Verify all the details mentioned in it
- Download and Print the IBPS AFO Admit Card 2025 for exam day.
