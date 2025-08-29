JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled to September 7 – Download Junior Engineer Admit Card at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the Junior Engineer Admit on September 01 on its official website. The OMR based examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Notification No. 03 of 2025 has been rescheduled on September 07, 2025 across the state. Earlier the exam was to be held on August 31, 2025. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts can download the rescheduled notice and admit card from the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. However the JKSSB Junior Engineer Hall Ticket 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.