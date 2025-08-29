JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled to September 7 – Download Junior Engineer Admit Card at jkssb.nic.in

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
JKSSB Admit Card 2025:  The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is likely to release the Junior Engineer Admit on September 01 on its official website. The OMR based examination is scheduled to be held on September 07, 2025. Check rescheduled notice and hall ticket details here. 

Get all details about JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 here

JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the Junior Engineer Admit on September 01 on its official website. The OMR based examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Notification No. 03 of 2025 has been rescheduled on September 07, 2025 across the state. Earlier the exam was to be held on August 31, 2025. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts can download the rescheduled notice and admit card from the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. However the JKSSB Junior Engineer Hall Ticket 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched the recruitmnet drive for Junior Engineer (Civil), Notification No. 03 of 2025. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) 
Post Name Junior Engineer (Civil),
Advt. No. 03 of 2025
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date 2025 September 07, 2025 
Admit Card Release Date  September 01, 2025 
Official Website https://jkssb.nic.in/

Admit Cards for the JE examination will be issued afresh and will be hosted on the Official website of the JKSSB i.e. www.jkssb.nic.in from 01.09.2025. You can download the hall ticker after using your login credentials. 

jkssb-29aug

How To Download JKSSB JE Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step I: Visit the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in/
  • Step II: On the homepage, there will be an option to download an E-Admit Card.
  • Step III: On that page, click on the link/button - "LOGIN".
  • Step IV: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., E-mail ID and Date of Birth.
  • Step V: On successful completion of above step, your basic details will be shown, kindly verify the details.
  • Step VI: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.
  • Step VII:   The JKSSB E-Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  • Step VIII:Download and Print your JKSSB E-admit card.



