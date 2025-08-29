Our eyes can be surprisingly unreliable when it comes to the world of optical illusions. These clever puzzles are designed to confuse the brain as they manipulate how we process visual information. These puzzles come in different forms, sometimes it’s a static image while other times it’s a pattern. Optical illusions play with colour, shape, contrast or alignment which takes advantage of the brain’s ability to fill in the gaps with already available information.

Today we bring you a challenging puzzle that will test your attention to detail and how observant you are.

Below, you’ll find an image filled with some cats. But looks can be quite deceiving as there is a fourth cat hidden in this image.

Do you think this challenge will be easy? Well we have an additional twist: can you locate the fourth cat in just 11 seconds? Sounds easy? Think again—many puzzle lovers have been stumped by this one. Set your timer, sharpen your gaze, and dive in. Let’s see if you can outsmart the illusion. Good luck!