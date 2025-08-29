KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
By Nikhil Batra
Aug 29, 2025, 13:15 IST

Do you believe your eyes are as sharp as a sniper’s and your mind as quick as someone with a 151+ IQ? This optical illusion dares you to prove it by spotting the hidden fourth cat concealed among the obvious ones. Many try, but only those with exceptional vision and mental agility succeed. Can you rise to the challenge and find it before time runs out?

Find the Hidden Fourth Cat
Find the Hidden Fourth Cat

Our eyes can be surprisingly unreliable when it comes to the world of optical illusions. These clever puzzles are designed to confuse the brain as they manipulate how we process visual information. These puzzles come in different forms, sometimes it’s a static image while other times it’s a pattern. Optical illusions play with colour, shape, contrast or alignment which takes advantage of the brain’s ability to fill in the gaps with already available information. 

Today we bring you a challenging puzzle that will test your attention to detail and how observant you are.
Below, you’ll find an image filled with some cats. But looks can be quite deceiving as there is a fourth cat hidden in this image. 

Do you think this challenge will be easy? Well we have an additional twist: can you locate the fourth cat in just 11 seconds? Sounds easy? Think again—many puzzle lovers have been stumped by this one. Set your timer, sharpen your gaze, and dive in. Let’s see if you can outsmart the illusion. Good luck!

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Fourth Cat in 11 Seconds

find-the-4th-kitty-v0-2klvbqfy6lif1

Source: Reddit

Did you find the fourth cat already? 

If not, here are some tips for you: 

Look for irregularities in the overall image.

Zoom in on the image. The cat can be smaller in size in comparison to the scene and it can be challenging to spot it without zooming in on the image. 

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the cat? 

3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit is over. 

Did you find the cat? If you did, congratulations, you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal. 

If you didn’t find the cat, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit. 

Here is the solution to the puzzle 

Find the Hidden Fourth Cat- Solution

find-the-4th-kitty-v0-2klvbqfy6lif1-one

Source: Reddit

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them. 

