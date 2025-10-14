Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Exam Dates Announced, Check Theory and Practical Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2026 exam dates. This year, the Maharashtra board will be conducting the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams in February-March 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can visit the official website for the latest updates.

As per reports, the theory exams for Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026, and Maharashtra SSC Exam 2026 will be held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The Maharashtra Board 10th practical exam 2026 will be conducted from January 23 to February 9, 2026, and the 12th practical exam from February 2 to 18, 2026. Candidates preparing for the annual exams must keep the exam dates in mind. It must, however, be noted that the detailed subject-wise timetable for the Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 will be announced by officials soon.