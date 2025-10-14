SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Exam Dates Announced, Check Theory and Practical Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 14, 2025, 11:05 IST

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC and HSC examination dates have been announced. MSBSHSE SSC Exam 2026 will be held from February 20 to March 18, 202,6 and HSC Exam will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026. 

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Dates Announced
Key Points

  • Maharashtra SSC Exam 2026 to be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026
  • Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 to be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026
  • Maharashtra 10th practical from January 23 to February 9 and 12th from February 2 to 18, 2026.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2026 exam dates. This year, the Maharashtra board will be conducting the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams in February-March 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can visit the official website for the latest updates.

As per reports, the theory exams for Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026, and Maharashtra SSC Exam 2026 will be held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The Maharashtra Board 10th practical exam 2026 will be conducted from January 23 to February 9, 2026, and the 12th practical exam from February 2 to 18, 2026. Candidates preparing for the annual exams must keep the exam dates in mind. It must, however, be noted that the detailed subject-wise timetable for the Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 will be announced by officials soon. 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2026: Dates

Check the Maharashtra board theory and practical exam dates for the SSC and HSC exams 2026 below

Class

Theory

Practical

SSC

February 20 to March 18, 2026

January 23 to February 9, 2026

HSC

February 10 to March 18, 2026

February 2 to 18, 2026

 

