NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Open Till October 16, Allotment Result on Oct 18 at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 14, 2025, 11:04 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the schedule for NEET UG round 3 counselling choice filling. The last date for candidates to enter choices for allotment as per the revised seat matrix is October 16. Check the complete schedule and details here. 

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule Released
Key Points

  • Choice filling for NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment open till October 16
  • Candidates can enter choices as per the additional seats included in the round 3 seat matrix
  • NEET UG 2025 round 3 allotment result to be announced on October 18 at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 counselling choice-filling deadline. As per the revised schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment is October 16, 2025.

The dates for round 3 choice filling have been extended due to the addition of new seats in the round 3 allotment seat matrix. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can now enter their choices for allotment based on the additional seats.

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window is now available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices through the direct link given here.

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule

Candidates eligible to participate in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule for allotment here

Activity

Dates

Choice Filling and Locking

30th Sept., 2025 to 16th Oct., 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment

17th Oct., 2025 to 18th Oct., 2025

Allotment Result

18th Oct., 2025

Reporting to Colleges

19th Oct., 2025 to 27th Oct., 2025

Steps to Download NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment 

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment PDF will be available on the official website on October 18. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG round 3 allotment link

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Addition of Seats in Round 3

As per the latest notification issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, the board has added seats based on the information provided by some of the institutes. The seats mentioned have been added in the Seat Matrix of Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025. 

Institute Name Institute Code Course Quota Category No. of seats to be added
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh  904548  MBBS  AIQ UR-05 OBC- 02 SC-01  08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh  904548  MBBS  ESIC Insured Person Quota UR-07 OBC- 05 SC-02 SC PH- 01 EWS PH- 01 ST PH-01  08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan  904549  MBBS  AIQ  UR-03 OBC- 02 SC-01 ST- 01 EWS- 01  08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan  904549  MBBS  ESIC Insured Person Quota UR-06 UR PH-01 OBC- 05 SC-02 ST- 01 EWS- 02  08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
Bhaarath Medical College and Hospital, 173, Agaram Main Road, Selaiyur, Tambaram, Chennai 600073  200532  MBBS  Deemed University Deemed/ Paid Seats –50  Deemed/ Paid Seats –50
Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Campus II, AtNakhara, PoPhulnakhara, Bhubaneswar, Khorda, Odisha- 754001 902806 MBBS Deemed University Deemed/ Paid Seats –50 Deemed/ Paid Seats –50
Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra- 441110 200525 MBBS Deemed University Deemed/ Paid Seats – 43 NRI Seats - 07 Deemed/ Paid Seats – 43 NRI Seats - 07


