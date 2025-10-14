NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Open Till October 16, Allotment Result on Oct 18 at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 counselling choice-filling deadline. As per the revised schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment is October 16, 2025.

The dates for round 3 choice filling have been extended due to the addition of new seats in the round 3 allotment seat matrix. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can now enter their choices for allotment based on the additional seats.

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window is now available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices through the direct link given here.

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling