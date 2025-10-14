NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Open Till October 16, Allotment Result on Oct 18 at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- Choice filling for NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment open till October 16
- Candidates can enter choices as per the additional seats included in the round 3 seat matrix
- NEET UG 2025 round 3 allotment result to be announced on October 18 at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 counselling choice-filling deadline. As per the revised schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment is October 16, 2025.
The dates for round 3 choice filling have been extended due to the addition of new seats in the round 3 allotment seat matrix. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can now enter their choices for allotment based on the additional seats.
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window is now available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices through the direct link given here.
NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule
Candidates eligible to participate in the third round of counselling can check the revised schedule for allotment here
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Choice Filling and Locking
|
30th Sept., 2025 to 16th Oct., 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
17th Oct., 2025 to 18th Oct., 2025
|
Allotment Result
|
18th Oct., 2025
|
Reporting to Colleges
|
19th Oct., 2025 to 27th Oct., 2025
Steps to Download NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment PDF will be available on the official website on October 18. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG round 3 allotment link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
Related Stories
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Addition of Seats in Round 3
As per the latest notification issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, the board has added seats based on the information provided by some of the institutes. The seats mentioned have been added in the Seat Matrix of Round-3 of UG Counselling 2025.
|Institute Name
|Institute Code
|Course
|Quota
|Category
|No. of seats to be added
|Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|904548
|MBBS
|AIQ
|UR-05 OBC- 02 SC-01
|08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
|Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|904548
|MBBS
|ESIC Insured Person Quota
|UR-07 OBC- 05 SC-02 SC PH- 01 EWS PH- 01 ST PH-01
|08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
|Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan
|904549
|MBBS
|AIQ
|UR-03 OBC- 02 SC-01 ST- 01 EWS- 01
|08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
|Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan
|904549
|MBBS
|ESIC Insured Person Quota
|UR-06 UR PH-01 OBC- 05 SC-02 ST- 01 EWS- 02
|08 All India Quota seats 17 Wards of Insured Persons
|Bhaarath Medical College and Hospital, 173, Agaram Main Road, Selaiyur, Tambaram, Chennai 600073
|200532
|MBBS
|Deemed University
|Deemed/ Paid Seats –50
|Deemed/ Paid Seats –50
|Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Campus II, AtNakhara, PoPhulnakhara, Bhubaneswar, Khorda, Odisha- 754001
|902806
|MBBS
|Deemed University
|Deemed/ Paid Seats –50
|Deemed/ Paid Seats –50
|Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra- 441110
|200525
|MBBS
|Deemed University
|Deemed/ Paid Seats – 43 NRI Seats - 07
|Deemed/ Paid Seats – 43 NRI Seats - 07
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation