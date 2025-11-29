AIBE 20 Exam Tomorrow, November 30, Check Exam Day Guidelines, Timings Here

Key Points
- AIBE 20 exam to be held on Sunday, November 30, 2025
- Reporting to the exam centre by 11.30 am, Entry to close at 1.15 PM
- AIBE 20 to be held from 1 PM to 4 PM
AIBE 20 Exam Day Guidelines: The Bar Council of India is all set to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) exam tomorrow, Sunday, November 30, 2025. The exam is to be held in a single session from 1 PM to 4 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the exam day instructions and guidelines here.
The AIBE 20 exam will be held across all designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams must report to the allotted exam centre by 11:30 AM at the latest. Candidates also need to carry along with them their AIBE 20 admit card and a valid ID proof for the verification process at the centre. Candidates who have yet to download the AIBE 20 admit card are required to visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com and log in with their Login ID and Password.
AIBE 20 Exam Time
According to the official notification issued by the Bar Council of India, the AIBE 20 exam will be held in the afternoon session from 1 PM to 4 PM. Those appearing for the exam need to report to their allotted exam centre by 11:30 AM. Students must also note that entry into the exam hall will not be permitted after 1:50 PM.
AIBE 20 Exam Day Guidelines
- The AIBE 20 examination will be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates taking the law examinations must make sure to carry with them the hard copy of their AIBE 20 admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates also need to keep their valid ID proof to be provided for verification purposes. The ID proofs accepted include Electoral ID, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving License, and PAN card.
- Candidates need to report to the allotted centres by 11:30 AM. It must be noted that entry into the exam hall will not be permitted after 1:15 PM.
- Electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, iPads, etc, will not be permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates are also not allowed to carry with them any type pf headphones, Bluetooth devices or other gadgets like calculators or pagers.
- Candidates appearing for the exam also need to maintain the dress code and dress as per the instructions provided. Checking for male and female candidates will be conducted at the exam hall.
