AIBE 20 Exam Tomorrow, November 30, Check Exam Day Guidelines, Timings Here

AIBE 20 Exam Day Guidelines: The Bar Council of India is all set to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) exam tomorrow, Sunday, November 30, 2025. The exam is to be held in a single session from 1 PM to 4 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the exam day instructions and guidelines here.

The AIBE 20 exam will be held across all designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams must report to the allotted exam centre by 11:30 AM at the latest. Candidates also need to carry along with them their AIBE 20 admit card and a valid ID proof for the verification process at the centre. Candidates who have yet to download the AIBE 20 admit card are required to visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com and log in with their Login ID and Password.

AIBE 20 Exam Time