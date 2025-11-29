CAT 2025 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Test Day

Key Points
- CAT 2025 to be held in three slots on November 30, 2025
- The CAT admit card is mandatory along with a valid ID proof for verification
- Candidates must reach the exam centre atleast 1 hour before the exams commence
CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be conducting the much awaited CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test) exam tomorrow, November 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. Details of the exam centre will be given in the CAT Admit Card 2025.
CAT 2025 is set to be conducted in three slots. The details of individual slots will be given on the admit card. Candidates are advised to check their allotted slots and exam centre details on their CAT 2025 admit card. The link to download the admit card is available at iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2025 Slot Timings
Candidates can check the CAT 2025 exam time, reporting time and exam duration details below
|
CAT exam slot 2025
|
Exam timing
|
Reporting time
|
Last entry allowed
|
Slot 1
|
8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
8:15 AM
|
Slot 2
|
12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
|
11:00 AM
|
12:15 PM
|
Slot 3
|
4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
|
3:00 PM
|
4:15 PM
CAT 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted in the computer-based mode. Candidates appearing for the exams must report to the centres at least an hour before the exams commence in order to complete the verification process. Students can check here the exam day guidelines to be followed.
Candidates must carry their CAT 2025 admit card with them. The admit cards must be printed as a copy and not soft copies on electronic devices. Along with the admit cards, candidates also need to carry a valid ID proof. The ID proof documents accepted include - Aadhaar Card, Electoral ID, Pan Card, Driving License, Passport
CAT 2025 Exam: What Not to Carry
While candidates are required to carry items like their admit card and photo ID proof with them to the exam centre there are a few items they are not allowed to carry to the exam centre.
- Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth headphones, earphones and other gadgets
- Students also cannot carry with them bags, wallets, purses, clutches or other storage items. Clothing such as jackets, shawls scarves, tick footwear, cloths with pockets, large buttons etc are also not allowed inside the exam hall
- Jewellery and metal is also to be avoided by students
