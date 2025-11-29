CAT 2025 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Test Day

CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be conducting the much awaited CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test) exam tomorrow, November 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. Details of the exam centre will be given in the CAT Admit Card 2025.

CAT 2025 is set to be conducted in three slots. The details of individual slots will be given on the admit card. Candidates are advised to check their allotted slots and exam centre details on their CAT 2025 admit card. The link to download the admit card is available at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Slot Timings

Candidates can check the CAT 2025 exam time, reporting time and exam duration details below