BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age & Qualification

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 09:46 IST

BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines education, age limits, sports achievements, physical fitness, and medical standards for sports quota recruitment. This article provides a complete guide for candidates to understand eligibility requirements, prepare effectively, and increase their chances of selection.

BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025
BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

The BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been released for all candidates aiming to join the Border Security Force (BSF) under the General Duty (GD) post. 391 vacancies are available under the sports quota for Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts in Group "C." Candidates must understand the eligibility criteria. The recruitment is temporarily but is likely to be made permanent, and selected candidates are liable for service all over India.

This article provides a detailed explanation of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025, covering educational qualifications, sports achievements, age limits, physical and medical standards, marking schemes for sports, and other important guidelines for candidates aspiring to serve in one of India’s most prestigious forces.

BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

The BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 ensures that only candidates meeting specific standards can apply for the highly esteemed role of a BSF Constable. The eligibility criteria cover multiple aspects including academic qualifications, sports achievements, age limits, and fitness parameters. Candidates must meet every criterion to be considered for selection.

Applicants applying under the sports quota must additionally demonstrate their participation and achievements in recognised sports events. This ensures that the BSF recruits academically and physically fit candidates and also those who have represented their state or country in sporting events.

BSF Constable Educational Qualification 2025

The educational requirement is the first step of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates must have completed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board.

Sports Qualification in BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Sports achievements are at the core of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 for applicants under the sports quota. Only candidates with recent accomplishments are eligible.

The following are the eligibility conditions for Sports:

  • Only achievements within 2 years from the closing date of the advertisement are valid (04/11/2023 to 04/11/2025).

  • Individual Events: Participation or medals in International or National competitions, National Games, or Open Championships recognized by IOA/Sports Federation.

  • Team Events: Medals in National Games or National Championships, with the candidate being a playing member of the team.

Candidates can check the marking scheme for sports achievements in the table below:

Competition

Gold Medal

Silver Medal

Bronze Medal

Participation

Olympic Games (Summer/Winter)

100

96

92

80

World Championship/World Cup

90

86

82

70

Asian Games/Commonwealth Games

80

76

72

60

Asian Championship/Cup/Commonwealth Championship

70

66

62

50

National Games / Senior National Championship / National Open

Individual: 30 / Team: 26

Individual: 26 / Team: 22

Individual: 22 / Team: 18

-

Youth/Junior National Championship

Individual: 20 / Team: 16

Individual: 16 / Team: 12

Individual: 12 / Team: 0

-

BSF Constable  Age Limit 2025

The age criteria form a critical part of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates must meet the age requirement as of 01.08.2025:

  • Minimum Age: 18 years

  • Maximum Age: 23 years

Additionally, age relaxation is provided as per government rules for candidates belonging to reserved categories. This ensures equal opportunity for candidates from different social backgrounds while maintaining fairness in recruitment. The age relaxation are as follows:

  • SC/ST: Up to 5 years

  • OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL): Up to 3 years

  • Departmental Candidates (3 years continuous service): Up to 5 years, with an additional 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC NCL

Physical Standards for BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Physical fitness is essential in the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025, as the job requires stamina, endurance, and agility. Check the physical standards in the table below:

Standard

Male

Female

Height (cms)

170

157

Chest (cms, unexpanded)

80

N/A

Chest Expansion (cms)

5

N/A

Weight

Proportionate to height and age

Proportionate to height and age

Medical Standards for BSF Constable 2025

Medical standards are a vital part of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 with physical fitness. Medical examinations are conducted as per the revised guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The following are the key medical requirements:

  • Eye Sight: Minimum distant vision should be 6/6 and 6/9 for both eyes, without correction (spectacles or lenses are not allowed).

  • Candidates must be free from chronic diseases or medical conditions that could impede their duties.

  • General health and fitness are evaluated to ensure the ability to serve in demanding conditions.

Medical standards are strict to ensure that only candidates with optimal health are inducted, reducing the risk of medical complications during service.

Documents Required for BSF Constable Eligibility Verification

Candidates must submit the following documents to verify compliance with the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025:

  • Matriculation or equivalent certificate

  • Sports participation or medal certificates

  • Age proof (Birth certificate or school records)

  • Caste certificate (if applying under reserved category)

  • Medical fitness certificate

