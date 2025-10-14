BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age & Qualification

The BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been released for all candidates aiming to join the Border Security Force (BSF) under the General Duty (GD) post. 391 vacancies are available under the sports quota for Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts in Group "C." Candidates must understand the eligibility criteria. The recruitment is temporarily but is likely to be made permanent, and selected candidates are liable for service all over India. This article provides a detailed explanation of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025, covering educational qualifications, sports achievements, age limits, physical and medical standards, marking schemes for sports, and other important guidelines for candidates aspiring to serve in one of India’s most prestigious forces. BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

The BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 ensures that only candidates meeting specific standards can apply for the highly esteemed role of a BSF Constable. The eligibility criteria cover multiple aspects including academic qualifications, sports achievements, age limits, and fitness parameters. Candidates must meet every criterion to be considered for selection. Applicants applying under the sports quota must additionally demonstrate their participation and achievements in recognised sports events. This ensures that the BSF recruits academically and physically fit candidates and also those who have represented their state or country in sporting events. BSF Constable Educational Qualification 2025 The educational requirement is the first step of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates must have completed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board.

Sports Qualification in BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Sports achievements are at the core of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 for applicants under the sports quota. Only candidates with recent accomplishments are eligible. The following are the eligibility conditions for Sports: Only achievements within 2 years from the closing date of the advertisement are valid (04/11/2023 to 04/11/2025).

Individual Events: Participation or medals in International or National competitions, National Games, or Open Championships recognized by IOA/Sports Federation.

Team Events: Medals in National Games or National Championships, with the candidate being a playing member of the team. Candidates can check the marking scheme for sports achievements in the table below: Competition Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal Participation Olympic Games (Summer/Winter) 100 96 92 80 World Championship/World Cup 90 86 82 70 Asian Games/Commonwealth Games 80 76 72 60 Asian Championship/Cup/Commonwealth Championship 70 66 62 50 National Games / Senior National Championship / National Open Individual: 30 / Team: 26 Individual: 26 / Team: 22 Individual: 22 / Team: 18 - Youth/Junior National Championship Individual: 20 / Team: 16 Individual: 16 / Team: 12 Individual: 12 / Team: 0 -

BSF Constable Age Limit 2025 The age criteria form a critical part of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates must meet the age requirement as of 01.08.2025: Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 23 years Additionally, age relaxation is provided as per government rules for candidates belonging to reserved categories. This ensures equal opportunity for candidates from different social backgrounds while maintaining fairness in recruitment. The age relaxation are as follows: SC/ST: Up to 5 years

OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL): Up to 3 years

Departmental Candidates (3 years continuous service): Up to 5 years, with an additional 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC NCL Physical Standards for BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Physical fitness is essential in the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025, as the job requires stamina, endurance, and agility. Check the physical standards in the table below:

Standard Male Female Height (cms) 170 157 Chest (cms, unexpanded) 80 N/A Chest Expansion (cms) 5 N/A Weight Proportionate to height and age Proportionate to height and age Medical Standards for BSF Constable 2025 Medical standards are a vital part of the BSF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 with physical fitness. Medical examinations are conducted as per the revised guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The following are the key medical requirements: Eye Sight: Minimum distant vision should be 6/6 and 6/9 for both eyes, without correction (spectacles or lenses are not allowed).

Candidates must be free from chronic diseases or medical conditions that could impede their duties.

General health and fitness are evaluated to ensure the ability to serve in demanding conditions.