CAT Result 2025 Expected Today: Check Where and How to Download Scorecard

Key Points
- The CAT 2025 results link will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in
- Download the CAT Scorecard 2025 using your User ID and Password
- The CAT scorecard 2025 will be valid until December 31, 2026
CAT 2025 Result: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is likely to release the CAT 2025 results today, December 19, 2025. As per media reports, trends from previous years indicate that the CAT Results will be announced 2 days after the release of the CAT 2025 final answer key.
To download the CAT results, students can visit the official website and log in using their User ID and Password. The CAT 2025 scorecard will include the details of candidates along with the section-wise marks and percentile scores.
CAT 2025 result will be available for download on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the CAT results.
CAT 2025 Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
CAT 2025 Results: Past Year Trends
According to the official notification issued by IIM Kozhikode, the CAT Result will be announced in the first week of January 2026. Following the last few years however, the results were announced between December 19 and 21. Check the previous year trends below
|
CAT exam year
|
CAT result date
|
CAT 2024
|
December 19, 2024
|
CAT 2023
|
December 21, 2023
|
CAT 2022
|
December 21, 2022
|
CAT 2021
|
January 3, 2022
|
CAT 2020
|
January 2, 2021
Official Website to Check CAT Result 2025
The CAT 2025 results are likely to be announced today, December 19, 2025. To check the result, students must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.
Steps to Check CAT 2025 Result
The link for candidates to check their CAT Results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT
Step 2: Click on the CAT 2025 Scorecard link
Step 3: Log in using their User ID and Password
Step 4: The CAT scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
CAT 2025 Result: Details Mentioned on the CAT scorecard
The CAT 2025 scorecard will be valid for admissions until December 31, 2026. When downloading the CAT scorecard, candidates need to cross-check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam slot
- Section-wise marks scored
- Percentile
- Qualifying status
