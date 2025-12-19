Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
CAT Result 2025 Expected Today: Check Where and How to Download Scorecard

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 19, 2025, 09:58 IST

CAT 2025 result likely to be announced today, December 19 at iimcat.ac.in. To download the scorecard, candidates can login using their User ID and Password. Check latest updates on the CAT results here.

CAT Result 2025 at iimcat.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download Scorecard
Key Points

  • The CAT 2025 results link will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in
  • Download the CAT Scorecard 2025 using your User ID and Password
  • The CAT scorecard 2025 will be valid until December 31, 2026

CAT 2025 Result: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is likely to release the CAT 2025 results today, December 19, 2025. As per media reports, trends from previous years indicate that the CAT Results will be announced 2 days after the release of the CAT 2025 final answer key.

To download the CAT results, students can visit the official website and log in using their User ID and Password. The CAT 2025 scorecard will include the details of candidates along with the section-wise marks and percentile scores. 

CAT 2025 result will be available for download on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the CAT results.

CAT 2025 Results: Past Year Trends

According to the official notification issued by IIM Kozhikode, the CAT Result will be announced in the first week of January 2026. Following the last few years however, the results were announced between December 19 and 21. Check the previous year trends below

CAT exam year

CAT result date

CAT 2024

December 19, 2024

CAT 2023

December 21, 2023

CAT 2022

December 21, 2022

CAT 2021

January 3, 2022

CAT 2020

January 2, 2021

Official Website to Check CAT Result 2025

The CAT 2025 results are likely to be announced today, December 19, 2025. To check the result, students must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in. 

Steps to Check CAT 2025 Result

The link for candidates to check their CAT Results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2025 Scorecard link

Step 3: Log in using their User ID and Password

Step 4: The CAT scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

CAT 2025 Result: Details Mentioned on the CAT scorecard

The CAT 2025 scorecard will be valid for admissions until December 31, 2026. When downloading the CAT scorecard, candidates need to cross-check the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam slot
  • Section-wise marks scored
  • Percentile
  • Qualifying status
