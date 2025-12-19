CAT Result 2025 Expected Today: Check Where and How to Download Scorecard

CAT 2025 Result: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is likely to release the CAT 2025 results today, December 19, 2025. As per media reports, trends from previous years indicate that the CAT Results will be announced 2 days after the release of the CAT 2025 final answer key.

To download the CAT results, students can visit the official website and log in using their User ID and Password. The CAT 2025 scorecard will include the details of candidates along with the section-wise marks and percentile scores.

CAT 2025 result will be available for download on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the CAT results.

CAT 2025 Results: Past Year Trends

According to the official notification issued by IIM Kozhikode, the CAT Result will be announced in the first week of January 2026. Following the last few years however, the results were announced between December 19 and 21. Check the previous year trends below