APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Download FBO & ABO Hall Ticket PDF at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC FBO Hall Ticket 2025: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uplosed the ll ticket download link on Aug 29 for the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials and advised to carry the same with the Photo ID card at the exam venue. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held on September 07, 2025 across the state. All those candidates registered successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of APPSC i.e. psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC FBO Hall Ticket 2025 Download A total of 691 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts are to be filled in A.P.

Forest Subordinate Service. The hall ticket download link is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

APPSC FBO Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link APPSC FBO Hall Ticket 2025 Overview Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)had launched the recruitmnet drive for 691 posts including Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Post Name Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer Advt. No. 06/2025 Total Vacancies 691 Exam Date September 07, 2025 Admit Card Status Released Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website https://psc.ap.gov.in/ How to Download APPSC FBO Hall Ticket 2025 You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission -

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage of the Commission

Step 3: Enter your ‘ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download APPSC Hall Ticket and take the print out of the same. Details Mentioned on APPSC FBO Hall Ticket 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number Also Check: APPSC FBO Previous Year Papers

APPSC FBO Syllabus

APPSC FBO Salary

APPSC FBO Eligibility Criteria Important Instructions For APPSC Forest Beat Exam 2025 Candidates who are going to appear in the APPSC Forest Beat Officer 2025 exam on September 07, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience- Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)

You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc) Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.

You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment. OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.

Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions. Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.