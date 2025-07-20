APPSC FBO Syllabus 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced 691 vacancies for the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts in the A.P. Forest Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply online for this post from July 16 to August 5, 2025, at the official website. The selection process includes stages, namely Screening examination, Main examination, Physical Examination and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). The syllabus varies as per the selection stage. Typically, the screening test comprises objective-type questions, while the main examination consists of descriptive plus objective-type questions. Mastering topics across all the subjects can help you perform well in the exam. Therefore, aspirants must follow the latest APPSC Forest Beat Officer syllabus and exam pattern to stay on track during the entire preparation.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the syllabus and exam pattern in the official notification PDF. Having a thorough knowledge of the curriculum can help you study only relevant topics. Here are the key highlights of the APPSC Forest Beat Officer recruitment drive tabulated below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Post Name Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer Vacancies 691 Selection Process Screening examination, Main examination, Physical Examination and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Question Type Screening: Objective Mains: Objective+Descriptive Negative Marking Yes APPSC Forest Beat Officer Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should check the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Exam Pattern to gain insights into the exam format, question formats and marking scheme. The exam authorities have released the paper pattern for all the stages. This will help candidates formulate their study plan based on the latest test requirements. Here is the exam pattern for all the stages of the APPSC Forest Beat Officer selection process shared below: APPSC Forest Beat Officer Exam Pattern for Screening Test The APPSC Forest Beat Officer screening test will be an objective type.

It comprises 150 questions for 150 marks.

The exam duration shall be 150 minutes.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect response. Part Subject No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks A General Studies & Mental Ability 75 150 minutes 75 B General Science and General Mathematics (SSC Standard) 75 75 Total 150 150

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Exam Pattern for Main Examination The APPSC Forest Beat Officer main examination comprises objective-type and descriptive-type questions.

It carries a total of 200 marks.

The exam duration shall be 245 minutes.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect response. Paper Subject No. of Questions Duration in Minutes Maximum Marks Qualifying Test Writing an essay in English or Telugu or Urdu (Descriptive Type) 1 45 50 Paper-I General Studies & Mental Ability (Objective Type) 100 100 100 Paper-II General Science and General Mathematics (SSC standard) (Objective type) 100 100 100 Total 200 APPSC Forest Beat Officer Exam Pattern for Computer Proficiency Test The APPSC Forest Beat Officer computer proficiency test carries a total of 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. Here is the pattern for the Computer Proficiency Test tabulated below for reference purposes.

Scheme of the examination (Practical Type) Test Duration (Minutes) Maximum Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks SC/ST B.C’s O.C’s Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computers and Associated Software. 60 100 30 35 40 APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus PDF can ease your preparation and help you perform well in the exam. It also helps them differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page. APPSC ForestBeat Officer Syllabus for Screening Test Download PDF APPSC ForestBeat Officer Syllabus for Mains Download PDF APPSC ForestBeat Officer Syllabus for Computer Proficiency Test Download PDF APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus 2025 for Screening Test

The APPSC Forest Beat Officer syllabus for Screening Test is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Studies & Mental Ability, and General Science and General Mathematics. Thus, candidates should master the basics and advanced concepts of all the topics to perform well in the exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus discussed below: APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Studies & Mental Ability The General Studies & Mental Ability section evaluates candidates’ general knowledge, mental aptitude, and current events happening around the world. The list of important topics is as follows:

1. General Science – Contemporary developments in Science and Technology and their implications including matters of every day observation and experience, as may be

expected of an individual who has passed Intermediate and not made a special study of any scientific discipline.

2. Current events of National importance and the State of Andhra Pradesh.

3. History of India – emphasis will be on broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, cultural and political aspects with a focus on AP and Indian National Movement.

4. Geography of India with a focus on Andhra Pradesh State.

5. Indian polity and Economy – including the country’s political system - Rural development –Planning and economic reforms in India.

6. Mental Ability – Reasoning & Inferences.

7. Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.

8. Disaster Management:

a) Concepts in disaster management and vulnerability profile of India and State of A.P.

b) Causes and effects of Earthquakes, Cyclones, Tsunami, Floods and Drought.

c) Manmade disasters - Prevention strategies, mitigation strategies and measures.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Science The questions asked in General Science are based on the SSC Standard. It includes topics like Source of Energy, Living world, Transportation & Excretion, etc. Check the topic-wise syllabus shared below:

1. Source of Energy: Renewable and Non-renewable sources of energy.

a) Renewable sources: Solar energy (Solar Cooker, Solar water heater, Solar Cell); Wind energy, Hydro energy (Tides of Ocean, Hydroelectric), Geothermal wood,

Biogas, Hydrogen and Alcohol.

b) Non-renewable sources: - Fossil fuel (Coal, Petroleum and Natural gas), conditions for combustion choice of a good fuel, fuel efficiency, nuclear fusion and nuclear fission, chain reaction, nuclear reactor (basic principles; safety measures), advantages and hazards of nuclear energy, mangal Turbine (Fuel less turbine)- Principle, working and uses.

2. Living world:

a) Life Processes such as nutrition, modes of nutrition - Autotrophic, heterotrophic, Parasitic and saprophytes.

b) Nutrition of plants – Photosynthesis & factors affecting the photosynthesis

c) Nutrition in animals like Amoeba & grasshopper.

d) Human digestive system.

e) Respiration in Plants and Animals.

f) Type of respiration- Aerobic and anaerobic respiration.

g) Respiration through Skin, Gills, trachea lungs. (Earthworm, Fishes, Grasshopper and Human)

h) Knowledge of structure and function of the human respiratory system. 3. Transportation & Excretion:

a) Transportation in Plants and animals. (Water, minerals, food).

b) Transportation in Human - Composition and function of blood, clotting of blood, blood groups, transfusion of blood, heart, structure and functions of blood vessels (elementary knowledge) and lymphatic system.

c) Excretion in animals (Amoeba and earth worm), excretion in humans, Osmoregulation.

d) Nervous system and hormones in Human- reflex action.

4. Reproduction, growth, heredity and evolution:

A) Reproduction and growth:

i) Types of Reproduction:

a) Asexual: Fission budding, regeneration, vegetative propagation in plants, cutting, grafting and layering, Parthenogenesis.

b) Sexual reproduction and its significance- reproductive parts of plants, pollination and fertilization.

c) Human reproductive system, mental and physical change during human development.

B) Heredity and Evolution:

a) Heredity and Variations,

b) Physical basis of Heredity-chromosomes; D.N.A. (elementary knowledge), Genes,

Sex determination.

c) Elementary knowledge of evolution. 5. Natural Resources:

a) Metals: Ores and minerals, metallurgy, Enrichment of ores, extraction of metal from ores, refinement and purification of metal with reference to Iron and aluminium,

Activity series of metals, general properties and corrosion of metals, Alloys, Components, properties and uses of steel; stainless steel, Brass, magnalium, alloys of gold.

b) Non-metals: Importance and general properties, method of preparation of hydrogen, properties and its uses, manufacturing of ammonia (Only reactions), properties and uses, sulphur - occurrence, extraction, properties (allotropy and effect of heat) and uses. Properties and uses of Sulphur dioxide, manufacture of sulphuric acid (Only reactions), its properties and uses.

6. Carbon Compounds: Functional groups (only oxygen containing) Alcohols -preparation, properties and uses, preparation methods, properties and uses of formaldehyde, Acetone and Acetic acid. Some common synthetic polymers, soaps and detergents. 7. Environment and Environmental Problems:

a) Causes, prevention and control of environmental problems, Land, water, Air, noise pollution and accumulation of waste materials.

b) Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable materials,

c) Interaction between biotic and non-biotic components of ecosystem.

d) Ecological balance, efforts and measures for conservation of environment.

e) Process of water management and conservation:

1) Rain water harvesting

2) Ground water recharging

3) Conservation of forests

4) Land management and conservation

5) Public awareness for environmental protection

6) Green House effect

7) Global warming

8) Ozone layer depletion

9) Acid rain.

8. Ethnobotany:

a) Morphological study of medicinal plants, their classification on the basis of their use and life span.

b) Study of botanical names and medicinal use of the following seasonal and perennial plants APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Mathematics The questions asked in General Mathematics are designed to evaluate candidates’ understanding of mathematical concepts and problem-solving ability. The list of important topics is as follows:

1. Arithmetics:

a) Number System-Natural numbers, Integers.

b) Rational and Real numbers.

c) Fundamental operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square roots, Decimal fractions.

d) Unitary method-time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation.

e) Elementary Number Theory – Division algorithm, Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11.

f) Multiples and factors, factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables.

2. Geometry:

i) Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures.

ii) Theorems on

a) Properties of angles at a point.

b) Parallel lines.

c) Sides and angles of a triangle.

d) Congruency of triangles.

e) Similar triangles.

f) Concurrence of medians and altitudes.

g) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square.

h) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals.

i) Loci. 3. Statistics:

a) Collection and tabulation of statistical data,

b) Graphical representation - frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts etc.

c) Measures of central tendency APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus 2025 for Main Exam The APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for the main exam is divided into three sections: Essay in English/Telugu/Urdu, General Studies & Mental Ability, and General Science and General Mathematics. Achieving mastery in all the topics can maximise the chances of scoring well in the exam. Check the subject-wise important topics shared below.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Studies and Mental Ability

Here is the list of important topics pertaining to the General Studies and Mental Ability section shared below for reference purposes:

1. General Science – Contemporary developments in Science and Technology and their implications including matters of every day observation and experience, as may be

expected of an individual who has passed Intermediate and not made a special study of any scientific discipline.

2. Current events of National importance and the State of Andhra Pradesh.

3. History of India – emphasis will be on broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, cultural and political aspects with a focus on AP and Indian National Movement.

4. Geography of India with a focus on Andhra Pradesh State.

5. Indian polity and Economy – including the country’s political system - Rural development – Planning and economic reforms in India.

6. Mental Ability – Reasoning & Inferences.

7. Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.

8. Disaster Management:

a) Concepts in disaster management and vulnerability profile of India and State of A.P.

b) Causes and effects of Earthquakes, Cyclones, Tsunami, Floods and Drought.

c) Manmade disasters - Prevention strategies, mitigation strategies and measures

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Science Check the list of important General Science topics shared below to simplify your exam preparation:

1. Source of Energy: Renewable and Non-renewable sources of energy.

a) Renewable sources: Solar energy (Solar Cooker, Solar water heater, Solar Cell); Wind energy, Hydro energy (Tides of Ocean, Hydroelectric), Geothermal wood, Biogas,

Hydrogen and Alcohol.

b) Non-renewable sources: - Fossil fuel (Coal, Petroleum and Natural gas), conditions for combustion choice of a good fuel, fuel efficiency, nuclear fusion and nuclear fission, chain reaction, nuclear reactor (basic principles; safety measures), advantages and hazards of nuclear energy, mangal Turbine (Fuel less turbine)- Principle, working and uses.

2. Living world:

a) Life Processes such as nutrition, modes of nutrition - Autotrophic, heterotrophic, Parasitic and saprophytes.

b) Nutrition of plants – Photosynthesis & factors affecting the photosynthesis

c) Nutrition in animals like Amoeba & grasshopper.

d) Human digestive system.

e) Respiration in Plants and Animals.

f) Type of respiration- Aerobic and anaerobic respiration.

g) Respiration through Skin, Gills, trachea lungs. (Earthworm, Fishes, Grasshopper and Human)

h) Knowledge of structure and function of human respiratory system.

3. Transportation & Excretion:

a) Transportation in Plants and animals. (Water, minerals, food).

b) Transportation in Human - Composition and function of blood, clotting of blood, blood Groups, transfusion of blood, heart, structure and functions of blood vessel

(elementary knowledge) and lymphatic system.

c) Excretion in animals (Amoeba and earth worm), excretion in human, Osmoregulation.

d) Nervous system and hormones in Human- reflex action. 4. Reproduction, growth, heredity and evolution:

A) Reproduction and growth:

i) Types of Reproduction:

a) Asexual: Fission budding, regeneration, vegetative propagation in plants, cutting, grafting and layering, Parthenogenesis.

b) Sexual reproduction and its significance- reproductive parts of plants, pollination and fertilization.

c) Human reproductive system, mental and physical change during human development.

B) Heredity and Evolution:

a) Heredity and Variations,

b) Physical basis of Heredity-chromosomes; D.N.A. (elementary knowledge), Genes, Sex determination.

c) Elementary knowledge of evolution.

5. Natural Resources:

a) Metals: Ores and minerals, metallurgy, Enrichment of ores, extraction of metal from ores, refinement and purification of metal with reference to Iron and aluminium,

Activity series of metals, general properties and corrosion of metals, Alloys, Components, properties and uses of steel; stainless steel, Brass, magnalium, alloys of gold.

b) Non-metals: Importance and general properties, method of preparation of hydrogen, properties and its uses, manufacturing of ammonia (Only reactions), properties and uses, sulphur - occurrence, extraction, properties (allotropy and effect of heat) and uses. Properties and uses of Sulphur dioxide, manufacture of sulphuric acid (Only reactions), its properties and uses. 6. Carbon Compounds: Functional groups (only oxygen containing) Alcohols -preparation, properties and uses, preparation methods, properties and uses of formaldehyde, Acetone and Acetic acid. Some common synthetic polymers, soaps and detergents

7. Environment and Environmental Problems:

a) Causes, prevention and control of environmental problems, Land, water, Air, noise pollution and accumulation of waste materials.

b) Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable materials,

c) Interaction between biotic and non-biotic components of ecosystem.

d) Ecological balance, efforts and measures for conservation of environment.

e) Process of water management and conservation:

1) Rain water harvesting

2) Ground water recharging

3) Conservation of forests

4) Land management and conservation

5) Public awareness for environmental protection

6) Green House effect

7) Global warming

8) Ozone layer depletion

9) Acid rain. 8. Ethnobotany:

a) Morphological study of medicinal plants, their classification on the basis of their use and life span.

b) Study of botanical names and medicinal use of the following seasonal and perennial plants.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Mathematics Let’s discuss the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus for General Mathematics for reference purposes:

1. Arithmetics:

a) Number System-Natural numbers, Integers.

b) Rational and Real numbers.

c) Fundamental operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square roots, Decimal fractions.

d) Unitary method-time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation.

e) Elementary Number Theory – Division algorithm, Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11.

f) Multiples and factors, factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables. 2. Algebra:

a) Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M.

b) Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered). Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns – analytical and Graphical solutions. Simultaneous linear in equations in two variables and their solutions.

c) Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or in equations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable and their solutions.

d) Set language and set notation, rational expressions and conditional identities, laws of indices.

3. Trigometry:

Sine x, Cosine x, Tangent x when Oo = x = 90o values of sin x, cos x and tan x, for x= Oo, 30o, 45o, 60o and90o

Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables, Simple cases of heights and distances. 4. Geometry:

i) Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures.

ii) Theorems on

a) Properties of angles at a point.

b) Parallel lines.

c) Sides and angles of a triangle.

d) Congruency of triangles.

e) Similar triangles.

f) Concurrence of medians and altitudes.

g) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square.

h) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals.

i) Loci. 5. Mensuration:

a) Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangle and circle.

b) Areas of figures which can be split up into the figures (Field Book).

c) Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area and volume of spheres.

6. Statistics:

a) Collection and tabulation of statistical data.

b) Graphical representation - frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts etc.

c) Measures of central tendency APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus 2025 for Computer Proficiency Test Have a look at the APPSC Forest Beat Officer syllabus for the Computer Proficiency Test to simplify the preparation of the candidates: Part A 1. INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Introduction to Computers - Components and their classification - Peripheral devices and their purpose. Input Devices - Keyboard, Mouse, Scanner, Lighten, Touch screens, Joystick, Micro phone, Scanner, Digital camera, Bar code reader, Biometric sensor Output Devices: Display devices, Printers, Monitor, Speaker, Plotter, Secondary Storage Devices – Feature- Driven Development (FDD), Magnetic tape, Universal Serial Bus(USB), Pen Drives, Disks - The Role of input Processing / output processing devices - Computing Concepts - Data - Information – Random Access Memory (RAM) – Read-Only Memory(ROM) - Control Unit - Memory Unit – Arithmetic Logic Unit(ALU). 2. COMPUTER SOFTWARE TYPES: System Software, Application Software, Embedded software, Proprietary Software, Open source software (their purpose and characteristics only). 3. OPERATING SYSTEM: Purpose of operating system, Single User and Multi User Operating Systems with Examples. 4. WINDOWS OPERATING SYSTEM: Interfacing Graphical User Interface (GUI), Differences between Character User Interface (CUI) and Graphical User Interface(GUI) - working With Files and Folders - More About Files - Running An Application Through The File Manager - Running an Application Through The Program Manager - Setting up of Printer, Webcam, Scanner and other peripheral devices, 5. LINUX/MAC OS (only basic concepts): Introduction to Linux - Features and advantages of Linux, File handling commands, directory handling commands - User Management - File permissions Macintosh Apple Computer (MAC) OS - Introduction - Advantages of Macintosh Apple Computer (MAC) OS . Basics commands 6. INTERNET CONCEPTS (only basic concepts): Minimum Hardware and Software Requirements for a system to use internet, Communication Protocols and Facilities - Various browsers - What is Internet Protocol(IP) Address - Steps required in connecting system to network - Uploading and Downloading Files from Internet 7. ELECTRONIC MAIL (only basic concepts): Sending and receiving mails, Basic E-Mail Functions, Using your word processor for E-mail, Finding E-Mail Address, Mailing Lists and lists Servers. 8. WORLD WIDE WEB (only basic concepts): WWW advantages of the Web - how to navigate with the Web - Web Searching. Part B 1. OFFICE SUITE: MSOFFICE or any open source office like Libre Office /Apache Open Office Neo office for Windows/Linux/Media Access Control Address (MAC)OS. 2. GETTING STARTED WITH OFFICE: Introduction to Office Software- Starting and Exiting the Office Applications - Introducing the Office Shortcut Bar - Customizing Office Shortcut Bar. 3. FILE OPERATIONS IN THE OFFICE: Common Office Tools and Techniques - Opening An Application - Creating Files - Entering And Editing Text - Saving Files - Opening Files - Closing a File - Exiting The Application - Managing Your files With The Office Applications. 4. TOOLS IN THE OFFICE APPLICATIONS: Key Combinations - Cut, Copy and Paste - Drag And Drop Editing - Menu Bars And Toolbars - Undo and - Redo - Spell Checking - Auto Correct - Find and Replace - Help And The Office Assistants - Templates and Wizards. 5. WORD PROCESSING (MS WORD or its equivalent in Libre office /Apache Open Office / Neo office for Windows/s/Linux/Mac OS): Starting Word Title Bar - Menu Bar - Format Bar - Standard Bar - Ruler - Workspace Area - Scroll Bar - Status Bar - Different Toolbars - Option a Menu Bar - Creating New Document When Word is Running - Opening Pre existing Documents When Word is Running - Designing Your Document - Typing Text - Selection text - Deleting Text - Formatting text and document - copying and moving - Saving Document - Page Setup - Properties of a document - Undo-Redo-Cut-Copy a Document - Pasting a Document - Print Preview - Printing - Select All - Find - Replace - Go To - Four Different View Of A Document - Normal, Web Layout, Print Layout, and Outline LayoutDocument Map - Full Screen - Zoom - Objects - Page Break - Header and Footer - Page Number - Auto Format - Auto Text - Inserting Date And Time - Working With Header, Footers-footnotes-Fields-Symbols-Caption Cross Reference-Index-Tabs-Table and Sorting - Working With Graphics - Inserting Pictures - Modifying Pictures - Word Art - Inserting Chart - Inserting Files - Hyper Linking - Bookmark - Using Different Fonts - Paragraph – Bullets Borders and Shading-Columns-Drop Cap-Theme-Change Case Background-Frames-Style-Spelling And Grammar - Set Language - Word Count - Auto Summarize - Auto Correct - Merge Document - Protect Document - Envelopes And Labels - - Templates, Wizards And Sample Documents - drawing Tables - Merge Cell - Spilt Cells - Spilt Table - Table Auto Format - Auto Fit - Sort - Formula - Arrange All-Split- Micro Soft Word Help - Macros - Custom Toolbars - Keyboard Shortcuts - Menus - Mail Merge. 6. SPREAD SHEET (MS Excel or its equivalent in Libre Office / Apache Open Office / Neo office for Windows/s/Linux/ Maa OS): Features Of Excel - Excel worksheet - Selecting Cell - Navigating With The Mouse And Keyboard - Entering And Editing Text - Text Boxes - Text Notes - Checking Spelling - Undoing And Repeating Action - Entering And Editing Formulas - Referencing Cells - Order Of Evolution in Formulas - Copying Entries And Equations To Minimize Typing - More Auto Fill Examples - Creating Custom Fill Lists Protecting And Un Protecting Documents And Cell - Creating A New Worksheet - Excel Formatting Tips And Techniques - Moving cell - Copying Cells - Sorting Cell Data - Insertion Cells Inserting As You Paste - Deleting Parts Of Worksheet - Clearing Parts Of A Worksheet - Excel Page Setup - Changing Column Width And Row Heights - Auto Format - Manual Formatting - Using style - Format Code Alter A Number's Appearance - Format Painter Speeds-Up Format Copying - Changing Font Size And Attributes - Adjusting Alignments - Cantering Text Across Column - Using Border Buttons And Commands - Changing Color And Shading - Inserting And Removing Page Breaks - Hiding Rows And Columns - Rearranging Worksheet - Entering Formula - Excel Functions - Inserting Rows And Columns - Saving A Worksheet - Printing A Worksheet - Printing Tips For Large Excel Project - Parts Of A Function - Functions Requiring Add-ins - Function Wizard - Example Of Functions By Category - Organizing Your Data - Excel's Chart Features - Chart Parts And Terminology - Instant charts with The chart wizard - Creating Chart On Separating Worksheets - Resizing And Moving Charts - Adding Chart Notes And Arrows - Editing Charts - Rotating 3-D Charts - Printing Charts - Deleting Charts Setting The Default Chart Type - Creating Trend Lines Data Map - Working With Graphics in Excel - Creating And Pacing Graphic objects - Resizing Graphs - Possible Sources Of Excel Graphics - Creating and Running Macro - Sorting Excel Data - Adding Subtotals To Databases - Customizing Excel - Customizing Workspace – Comma Separated Value (CSV) File format - Using Worksheet As Databases 7. PRESENTATION SOFTWARE (MS Power Point or its equivalent in Libre Office/Apache Open office/Neo office for Windows/s/Linux/Mac Os): Introduction - Starting Presentation Software - Views in Presentation Software - Slides - Terminology - Color Schemes - Formatting Slides - Creating a Presentation - Using the Auto Content Wizard - Masters- - Using a Template - Creating a Blank Presentation - Working with Text in Power Point - Adding Slides Editing And Working Text - Working in Outlaying view – Spell checking - Finding And Replacing Text - Formatting Text - Aligning Text - Developing Your Presentation - Importing images From The Outside World - The Clipart Gallery - Drawing in Presentation software- Bringing A Presentation to Life - Inserting Objects in Your Presentation - Inserting A Picture - Working With Graphics - Multimedia in Power Point - Animating The Objects, Pictures, Graphics, - Enhancements to the Slide Show Showing Slides Out Of Order Printing Presentation Elements - Finalizing The Presentation - Assigning Transitions And Timings - Setting The Master Slide - Setting Up The Slide Show - Running The Slide Show.