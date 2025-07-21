No candidates shall be eligible for appointment for the FBO / ABO post unless they are not less than 163 Cms in height, not less than 84 Cms round the chest on full inspiration and have a chest expansion of not less than 5 Cms on full inspiration.

In case of women candidates, they should be at least 150 Cms in height, 79 Cms round the chest on full inspiration and a chest expansion of not less than 5 Cms on full inspiration.

The minimum height is relaxable by 5 Cms for aspirants belonging to Gurkhas, Nepalese, Assamese, NAFA, Naga, Manipur, Gauhati, Kummoni, Sikkimese, Bhutanese and Scheduled Tribes.

If aspirants belong to the Scheduled Tribes, where the reserved quota cannot be fully utilised for want of a sufficient number of candidates possessing the requisite physical qualifications, the physical standards shall not be less than 158 Cms in height and not less than 78.8 Cms round the chest on full inspiration with a minimum expansion of 5 Cms.

An aspirant must have normal eyesight apart from the physical requirements specified above.

The eligible aspirants selected in the written test shall be subjected to the test of walking. In case of Male candidates, a distance of 25 km walking is to be

completed in 4 hours duration. In case of Women candidates, a distance of 16 Kms is to be completed in 4 hours duration.