APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Education Qualification and Other Key Details

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates who have passed the Intermediate Examination and fall within the age group of 18-30 years are eligible. Check APPSC Forest Beat Officer age limit, qualification, physical standards, nationality & more here.

Jul 21, 2025, 11:32 IST
APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications to fill up a total of 691 vacancies for the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts. All interested aspirants can fill out the application form from July 16 to August 5, 2025. Before applying, aspirants should read the notification carefully and confirm their eligibility. It includes age limit, relaxation, qualifications, nationality, and other details. Failing to fulfil any eligibility conditions may lead to the disqualification of their candidature at any stage. Further details about the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria are discussed on this page.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the eligibility requirements for the Forest Beat Officer in the official notification PDF. Familiarity with the eligibility conditions outlined by the exam authorities will help candidates identify whether they are qualified for the post. To be eligible, they should have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent. Additionally, they must fall within the age group of 18 to 30 years and should be a citizen of India when applying for the post. In this article, we have compiled the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria in terms of age limit, relaxation, qualification, nationality & more.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Age Limit

The age limit is an important element of the APPSC Forest Beat Officer eligibility criteria. The date of computing the age will be as of July 1, 2025. The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years when applying for the post. Here is the minimum and maximum APPSC Forest Beat Officer age limit is shared below:

Minimum Age

18 years

Maximum Age

30 years

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Age Limit Relaxation

There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories, namely SC, ST, BC, etc. Check the category-wise APPSC Forest Beat Officer age limit relaxation tabulated below:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC, ST, BC and EWS

5 Years

For SC/ST CF vacancies

10 Years

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Educational Qualification

Candidates must have the prescribed academic qualification as on the date of this notification to be eligible. The minimum required qualification is that they have passed the Intermediate exam or its equivalent when applying for the post. Check the APPSC Forest Beat Officer educational qualification shared below:

Post Name

Educational Qualifications

Physical Standard Requirements

Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service

Passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent.

No candidates shall be eligible for appointment for the FBO / ABO post unless they are not less than 163 Cms in height, not less than 84 Cms round the chest on full inspiration and have a chest expansion of not less than 5 Cms on full inspiration.


In case of women candidates, they should be at least 150 Cms in height, 79 Cms round the chest on full inspiration and a chest expansion of not less than 5 Cms on full inspiration.


The minimum height is relaxable by 5 Cms for aspirants belonging to Gurkhas, Nepalese, Assamese, NAFA, Naga, Manipur, Gauhati, Kummoni, Sikkimese, Bhutanese and Scheduled Tribes.


If aspirants belong to the Scheduled Tribes, where the reserved quota cannot be fully utilised for want of a sufficient number of candidates possessing the requisite physical qualifications, the physical standards shall not be less than 158 Cms in height and not less than 78.8 Cms round the chest on full inspiration with a minimum expansion of 5 Cms.

An aspirant must have normal eyesight apart from the physical requirements specified above.

The eligible aspirants selected in the written test shall be subjected to the test of walking. In case of Male candidates, a distance of 25 km walking is to be

completed in 4 hours duration. In case of Women candidates, a distance of 16 Kms is to be completed in 4 hours duration.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria: Nationality

The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the APPSC Forest Beat Officer vacancy.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria: Miscellaneous

Here are a few important points pertaining to the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility Criteria discussed below for the candidate’s reference.

  • Aspirants should be of sound health, have active habits and be free from any bodily defect or infirmity rendering them unfit for such service

  • Candidate’s character and antecedents are such as to qualify them for such service.

  • They must have all the academic and other qualifications specified for the post.

Documents to Prove APPSC Forest Beat Officer Eligibility

Candidates must submit all the documents related to their eligibility and identity to prove all the claims made while filling out the applications. Failing to produce any of the required documents may lead to rejection of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove their APPSC Forest Beat Officer eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth

  • Marksheet and Certificates of All Educational Qualifications

  • Caste Certificate, if any

  • Valid Photo ID Proof

  • Other Relevant Documents

FAQs

  • What is the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Educational Qualification?
    +
    Candidates must have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent as the minimum APPSC Forest Beat Officer educational qualification.
  • What is the APPSC Forest Beat Officer age limit?
    +
    The age of the candidates must be between 18-30 years when applying for the APPSC Forest Beat Officer vacancy. Age relaxation shall be provided to the reserved category candidates.

