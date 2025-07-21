Only Razor-Sharp Minds With 140+ IQ Can Solve This Riddle in 5 Seconds!

Riddles are brain teaser puzzles in the form of questions, sentences, or statements. Riddles are great brain exercises, as they get the brain to think quickly, which helps in boosting the problem-solving skills and makes them one of the best sources for improving attention span.

Riddles are interesting puzzle games that help boost an individual's critical thinking skills. Some riddles can be solved easily, while others can be hard enough to trick even the most brilliant minds.

Do you have 140+ IQ? Test your intelligence by solving this tricky riddle in 5 seconds. Only razor-sharp brains with high IQ can! Are you one of them? Find now!

Brain Teaser: Can You Solve this Riddle in 5 Seconds?

Take a look at the riddle shared below.

“A basket contains 5 apples. How to divide them among 5 kids so that each one has an apple and one apple stays in the basket? ”