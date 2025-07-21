Only Razor-Sharp Minds With 140+ IQ Can Solve This Riddle in 5 Seconds!

Riddles are brain teaser puzzles in the form of questions, sentences, or statements. Riddles are great brain exercises, as they get the brain to think quickly, which helps in boosting the problem-solving skills and makes them one of the best sources for improving attention span.
Riddles are interesting puzzle games that help boost an individual's critical thinking skills. Some riddles can be solved easily, while others can be hard enough to trick even the most brilliant minds.
Do you have 140+ IQ? Test your intelligence by solving this tricky riddle in 5 seconds. Only razor-sharp brains with high IQ can! Are you one of them? Find now!
Brain Teaser: Can You Solve this Riddle in 5 Seconds?
Take a look at the riddle shared below.
“A basket contains 5 apples. How to divide them among 5 kids so that each one has an apple and one apple stays in the basket? ”
Can you solve the riddle in 5 seconds?
Only those with a razor-sharp brain can do that.
Studies show that individuals with high intelligence and strong problem-solving skills can quickly process such kind of information and are able to solve puzzles with ease.
Now pay close attention to the text in the image, and see if you can solve the riddle within the time limit.
Have you found the answer?
Hurry up!
Not much time left.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have successfully solved this hard riddle?
If you have solved the riddle within 5 seconds, you have a high IQ and a razor-sharp brain.
Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.
Brain Teaser: Solution
The answer to this riddle is that the 5 apples can be distributed as follows:
Distribute 4 apples to four kids, keep the last apple in the basket, and then give that last apple to the fifth kid.
