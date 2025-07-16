You Are a Genius With Hawk Eyes if You Can Find 3 Mistakes in 11 Seconds!

IQ tests are simple puzzle games that boost brainpower. In IQ tests readers are presented with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit.
These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.
IQ tests are simple tools to test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. Are you a genius with hawk eyes? Test your intelligence by finding 3 mistakes in the picture in 11 seconds!
IQ Test: Can You Find 3 Mistakes in 11 Seconds?
Source: Brightside
The image shared above depicts a living room scene where three friends are relaxing.
There are three mistakes in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot the mistakes in 11 seconds.
Your time starts now!
This IQ test is going to test your attention to detail.
Look at the image and study it carefully.
If you have excellent eyesight and a keen eye for detail, you may easily find the mistakes in the picture.
Have you spotted the mistakes in the picture?
Time is running out, so act quickly.
Scan the image properly and look for anything unusual in the picture.
Did you spot it?
Keep looking; it is right there.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you were able to find the mistakes in the picture?
Congratulations to readers who have solved the IQ test with their exceptional intelligence and keen attention to detail.
Some of you might still be wondering what could possibly be wrong with the picture, right?
Well, it’s time to reveal the mistakes to all of you.
Check out the solution provided below.
IQ Test with Solution
The three mistakes in the picture are as follows:
1. The lady in the portrait is missing one shoe.
2. The clock is wrong, as sunset cannot happen at 12 PM in the afternoon.
3. The guy playing the guitar has two different types of sleeves in the same shirt.
If you loved solving this IQ test in the form of a picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, before you leave, check out this exciting puzzle.
