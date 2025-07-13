Only Geniuses With 140+ IQ Can Solve the Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds!

Brain teasers enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and critical thinking by providing an effective mental workout. One can build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills by practising brain teaser puzzles.
Brain teasers are one of the best puzzles to test the sharpness of the brain. Readers need to think outside the box for solving brain teasers. These challenges are presented in the form of a picture puzzle, math puzzle, logic puzzle, or riddle.
Do you have a 140+ IQ? Test your problem-solving skills and intelligence by solving this viral math puzzle in 9 seconds. Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s find out!
Brain Teaser: Solve the Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds
This tricky math puzzle has made people scratch their heads, and it will be testing your intelligence and critical thinking skills.
The challenge is to find the missing value.
The time limit to solve this math puzzle is 9 seconds!
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.
Have you found the final value?
Hurry up; time is running out.
There are only a few seconds remaining.
Four…
Three…
Two…
One…
And...
The time limit is over now!
Have you found the missing value?
Congratulations if you are among the readers who have solved the math puzzle within the time limit.
You have a sharp brain with 140+ IQ.
Those who couldn’t solve the math puzzle need to practise such challenges regularly to improve their speed and accuracy.
Now check out the solution provided below.
Brain Teaser: Solution
In the given math puzzle, we see that,
A + A + A = 39
B + B - A = 25
6 + C + B = 50
A + B + C = ??
Now,
If A + A + A = 39
Then 3A = 39
A = 13
Now, let’s find the value of B
B + B - A = 25
2B - 13 = 25
2B = 38
B = 19
Now, it’s time to calculate the value of C
6 + C + B = 50
6 + C + 19 = 50
25 + C = 50
C = 50 - 25
C = 25
Now adding the values of A, B, and C in the final step, we get
A+B+C = ??
13 + 19 + 25 = 57
If you loved solving this math problem, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
