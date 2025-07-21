School Holiday on 23 July 2025: Authority Announcement for School Closure in THESE Cities and States

School Holiday on 23 July: Mid-July 2025 brings a special pause to the school routine across several parts of India, as Wednesday, 23 July sees closures due to a mix of cultural, religious, and emotional events. Schools are shut in some regions for the Kanwar Yatra, in others for the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, a statewide bandh in Telangana. In Kerala, however, the school holiday is observed on 22 July to mourn the passing of former Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan. With announcements coming in from multiple states, students and parents are advised to stay alert and follow official updates from local authorities. This article brings you a state-wise breakdown of school closures on July 23, 2025, along with the key reasons behind them. Sawan Shivratri School Holiday 2025: Schools Closed in Many States on July 23

Schools across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, will remain closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in view of Sawan Shivratri and ongoing Kanwar Yatra activities. The closures are primarily aimed at avoiding traffic congestion and ensuring student safety in areas expecting heavy pilgrim movement and temple crowding. In Uttar Pradesh, holiday confirmation has been issued for several districts: Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar): All schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed. Online classes are permitted as per district administration guidelines.

Ghaziabad: Schools are closed for Sawan Shivratri, with an option to conduct online classes.

Meerut & Muzaffarnagar: Schools and colleges remain shut until July 23. Strict enforcement measures have been ordered for non-compliance.

Hapur, Badaun, Bareilly, and Saharanpur: Schools were ordered to remain closed from July 16 to July 23.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A holiday has been confirmed due to high pilgrim turnout at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): With massive footfall for Kanwar Yatra, schools will remain shut on July 23.

Punjab: No information or official announcement on school closures for Sawan Shivratri or Kanwar Yatra. Hence, schools and colleges will operate as usual on July 23.

Telangana: No holiday for Shivratri, but a statewide bandh on July 23 has led to most schools and junior colleges suspending physical classes.

In Delhi, there are speculations that schools might remain closed on Sawan Shivratri. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet. Parents and students in Delhi are advised to contact their respective schools for the latest updates. The decision to declare holidays in these regions is driven by security arrangements, no-vehicle zones, and the need to decongest routes used by Kanwariyas. While physical classes are suspended in many places, some schools may switch to online teaching. Parents are advised to stay updated via official school communication. Key Events on Wednesday, 23 July Kanwar Yatra Concludes: The Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage ends on 23 July, leading to massive crowds across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. In view of traffic congestion and safety concerns, several schools have been closed based on official administrative orders.

The Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage ends on 23 July, leading to massive crowds across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. In view of traffic congestion and safety concerns, several schools have been closed based on official administrative orders. Thiruvathirai Festival in Tamil Nadu: Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu has declared a local holiday on July 23 for the Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance.

Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu has declared a local holiday on July 23 for the Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance. Telangana Bandh by Student Unions: Student unions have called for a statewide bandh in Telangana to protest against education-related issues. This has resulted in the closure of schools and junior colleges across the state as a precautionary measure.

Is there a school holiday in Telangana on 23 July 2025? Schools and junior colleges across Telangana are expected to remain closed on 23 July 2025 due to a statewide bandh called by student unions protesting education-related issues like fee hikes, staff vacancies, scholarship delays, and TSRTC bus passes. While not an official government holiday, most institutions have opted to suspend classes as a precaution. State-Wise Updates Uttar Pradesh & Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Noida schools (Classes 1–12) closed on 23 July due to the Kanwar Yatra ending on the same day.

Online classes permitted on July 21 & 22; physical classes resume 24 July.

Decision aims to ensure student safety amid pilgrim traffic.

UP districts including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and others had schools shut from 16–23 July for the same reason.

Traffic management and crowd control cited.

Tamil Nadu Ariyalur district grants a local holiday (23 July) for the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, alongside previously declared offs on 24 and 28 July

Festival celebrates Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance.

Students here enjoy a festive break mid-week. Telangana Statewide bandh on 23 July: Leftist student unions call on schools/colleges to protest rising fees and gaps in public education.

Leftist student unions call on schools/colleges to protest rising fees and gaps in public education. Likely closure of most private and government institutions.

Closures are precautionary—no formal holiday declared, but roll-calls have begun. Kerala Public holiday observed on 22 July, not 23 July.

Declared as part of a three-day mourning period for the late V. S. Achuthanandan.

Schools and government offices remained shut on 22 July as the state paid tribute. Quick Review at a Glance State/Region Occasion/Reason School Status on 23 July Tamil Nadu (Ariyalur) Thiruvathirai festival Holiday (local) Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Kanwar Yatra crowd safety Closed UP districts (Ghaziabad, Meerut, etc.) Kanwar Yatra closure period Closed from 16–23 July Telangana Student union bandh Most schools/junior colleges closed Kerala Mourning V. S. Achuthanandan’s death Public holiday and school closure on July 22