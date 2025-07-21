Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today 22nd July, 2025: Get National, International, Sports and Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 21, 2025, 18:09 IST
School Assembly News, July 22, 2025: National, International, Sports Headlines
School Assembly News, July 22, 2025: National, International, Sports Headlines

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Parliament monsoon session: PM Modi holds high-level meet; Amit Shah, Nadda and several others present

  • VS Achuthanandan, Former Chief Minister Of Kerala, Dies At 101

  • F-35B Fighter To Fly Out Of Kerala Tomorrow After Being Grounded For 5 Weeks

  • Air India flight veers off path after landing at Mumbai airport; 3 tyres burst

  • IMD Issues Widespread Heavy Rainfall Alerts Across Multiple States Till July 26

  • New Income Tax Bill: Changes in TDS refund claims while filing ITR? Top points suggested by Parliamentary

  • IndiGo, SpiceJet & Akasa Air issue travel advisories for passengers travelling from Mumbai amid heavy rain

International News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Japan Politics Update: PM Ishiba to Stay On After Election Setback Amid US Tariff Talks

  • Syria evacuates Bedouins from clashes-hit Suwayda as shaky ceasefire holds

  • 'Japanese First' party emerges as election force with tough immigration talk

  • Ukraine war briefing: Russia insists on sticking to its war demands amid Trump sanctions threat

  • Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers on Friday

Sports News Headlines For Today

  • Veterans refuse to play Pakistan in World Championship of Legends over Pahalgam terror attack

  • Asia Cup 2025: BCCI and PCB in stand-off over AGM venue of ACC

  • PCB stares at colossal INR 34.8 crore setback as BCCI's cold response deepens Asia Cup uncertainty

  • FIDE Women’s World Cup Round 5 Game 2: Lei Tingjie, Tan Zhongyi and Humpy Koneru qualify for the semifinals

  • Hikaru Nakamura: FIDE’s only kept rating spot for Candidates tournament alive for Magnus Carlsen

  • History created! Australia's Mitchell Owen becomes the first ever to achieve unique T20I record

  • Arjun Erigaisi Finishes Sixth, R Praggnanandhaa Seventh In Freestyle Chess Grand Slam

Thought of the Day

"A curious mind asks questions; a brave heart seeks the answers."

Meaning:

This quote encourages students to stay curious and never stop questioning the world around them. But curiosity alone isn't enough, it takes courage and effort to explore, learn, and find real answers. Both curiosity and courage are keys to true learning and growth.

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News