Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

National Flag Day 2025 School Activities: 7 Best Activities for Students to Celebrate India’s Pride

Celebrate National Flag Day 2025 in schools with 7 best student activities including flag hoisting, quiz, essay, speech, drawing, poster making & more.

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 21, 2025, 19:30 IST
Explore 7 inspiring National Flag Day 2025 activities for students here
Explore 7 inspiring National Flag Day 2025 activities for students here

National Flag Day 2025 will be celebrated across India on July 22 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian national flag. It’s a day of patriotism, pride, and honour. On this day, schools across the country come alive with vibrant colours, enthusiastic performances, and meaningful activities that inspire young minds. From essay and speech competitions to flag-themed art, students play a vital role in spreading the spirit of unity and national pride.

In this article, explore 7 engaging and inspiring National Flag Day activities for school students and understand the importance of this special day. You will also find references to National Flag Day 2025 India, its theme, and ideas related to essay, speech, drawing, and poster making.

What is National Flag Day of India?

National Flag Day of India is observed annually on July 22 to mark the day in 1947 when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the tricolour as the national flag. This day is a tribute to the journey of India’s freedom and the symbolism carried by the flag’s colours:

  • Saffron for courage and sacrifice
  • White for peace and truth
  • Green for faith and chivalry
  • Ashoka Chakra for righteousness and progress

National Flag Day of India 2025 Theme

The theme for National Flag Day of India 2025 is "One Nation, One Flag: United in Sacrifice, Committed to Peace." This powerful theme highlights the spirit of unity among all Indians and the shared sacrifices that have shaped the nation. Schools and institutions across the country are encouraged to align their activities and celebrations with this theme to deepen students’ understanding of the flag’s legacy and its role in fostering national unity.

7 Most Engaging National Flag Day 2025 School Activities

Here are seven inspiring activities that schools can organize to celebrate National Flag Day 2025 in India:

1. Flag Hoisting Ceremony and National Anthem Singing

Start the day with a flag hoisting ceremony followed by the national anthem. Invite a local dignitary or freedom fighter to speak on the special occassion. This will set a respectful tone for the day and instill a deep sense of patriotism in young hearts.

2. Essay and Speech Competitions on the Indian Flag

Encourage students to express their love for the country through essays and speeches on topics such as:

  • “Significance of the Indian National Flag”
  • “My Pride, My Tricolour”
  • “The Journey of India’s Flag”

This promotes research, public speaking, and writing skills while aligning with keywords like essay and speech.

National Flag Day 2025 Speech in English 

National Flag Day 2025 Speech in Hindi

3. Tricolour Drawing and Poster Making Competitions

These are perfect platforms for young artists to showcase their creativity. Students can draw:

The Indian national flag

Freedom fighters with the flag

Posters on national unity or the 2025 theme

Incorporating drawing and poster themes helps students understand visual symbolism and national identity.

Check Indian Flag Poster Drawing Ideas: Easy & Creative Designs for Students

4. Flag-Themed Craft and Decoration Activities

Organize art and craft sessions where students can make paper flags, badge pins, bookmarks, or table decor using the tricolour theme. Schools can also decorate classrooms and notice boards with patriotic décor created by students.

5.Flag Quiz and Trivia Sessions

Test students’ knowledge of the Indian flag’s history, symbolism, protocols, and fun facts through a quiz contest. This boosts general awareness while making the day fun and informative.

National Flag Day Quiz Questions for Students

(i)When was the Indian national flag officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly?
a) January 26, 1950
b) August 15, 1947
c) July 22, 1947
d) January 30, 1948
Answer: c) July 22, 1947

(ii)What is the official name of the Indian national flag?
a) Tricolour of India
b) Bharat Pataka
c) Tiranga
d) Azadi Flag
Answer: c) Tiranga

(iii)How many spokes are there in the Ashoka Chakra on the Indian flag?
a) 20
b) 22
c) 24
d) 26
Answer: c) 24

(iv)What does the saffron colour on the top of the flag signify?
a) Truth and peace
b) Fertility and growth
c) Strength and courage
d) Unity and integrity
Answer: c) Strength and courage

(v)Who designed the current version of the Indian national flag?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Pingali Venkayya
c) Rabindranath Tagore
d) Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: b) Pingali Venkayya

(vi)In which Indian state was Pingali Venkayya born?
a) Karnataka
b) Andhra Pradesh
c) Tamil Nadu
d) Odisha
Answer: b) Andhra Pradesh

(vii)What is the other name of the Ashoka Chakra in the Indian flag?

a) Dharma Chakra
b) Wheel of Unity
c) Chakra of Truth
d) Dharma Stambha
Answer: a) Dharma Chakra

(viii)According to the Flag Code of India, what material should the national flag be made of?
a) Polyester
b) Plastic or nylon
c) Khadi
d) Silk
Answer: c) Khadi

(ix)Which organization is authorized to manufacture the Indian national flag?
a) Karnataka Khadi and Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh (KKGSS)
b) Flag Corporation of India
c) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC)
d) Bharat Weavers Association
Answer: a) Karnataka Khadi and Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh (KKGSS)

(x)Which day is observed as National Flag Day in India?
a) August 15
b) January 26
c) July 22
d) October 2
Answer: c) July 22

6. Group Singing and Patriotic Dance Performances

Cultural programs featuring patriotic songs and dances help foster a collective emotional connection to the country. Encourage group performances with tricolour-themed costumes and backdrops.

7. Pledge Ceremony and Flag Day Message Sharing

Let students take a pledge to uphold the honour of the Indian flag. Schools can also invite students to share short Flag Day messages on the school PA system or bulletin board.

Sample Pledge:
"I pledge to respect and uphold the honour of the Indian national flag. I will remain proud of my country, follow the path of truth and service, and always work for the unity and integrity of India."

Examples of Short Flag Day Messages:

Our flag is not just a piece of fabric; it’s our nation’s heartbeat. Let’s honour it with pride."

  • "The tricolour reminds us of our duty to stay united and strong as Indians."
  • "Let us salute the flag that symbolizes the soul of our great nation."
  • "On National Flag Day, let's promise to always keep the spirit of India flying high."
  • "A nation’s flag is its identity — protect it, respect it, live by it."

Why These Activities Matter

These school-level National Flag Day 2025 activities are not just about celebrating the day but they help build responsible future citizens who respect the flag, uphold national values, and understand India’s rich heritage. Whether through an essay, speech, drawing, or poster, each expression fosters pride and patriotism among students.

National Flag Day of India 2025 is more than just an observance. It's a day of reflection, pride, and promise. Schools play a critical role in ensuring that students understand the importance of our national symbols. With the right mix of creative and educational activities, schools can transform this day into a memorable and inspiring event for every student. Let’s raise the tricolour high and celebrate the spirit of India’s unity, courage, and progress!

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News