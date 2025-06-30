Schools Closed In July 2025: July marks a new beginning for students as they return from their vacations. With the start of the new academic year, the students re-enter their educational institutions filled with enthusiasm and excitement for the journey ahead. In terms of School Holidays in 2025, students will have fewer school breaks. Schools might declare holidays for special occasions, with Muharram being an important day.

Muharram Holiday – Islamic New Year

Tentative date: Sunday, 6 July 2025 (Gazetted holiday)

The holiday might also shift to 7 July 2025 if the new moon is not sighted on the evening of 5 July. On this day, all schools will remain shut. The date of this holiday is based on the Islamic Lunar calendar, which relies on the sighting of the new moon. This is the reason, it is mentioned that the dates might change as per the sightings of the moon. If the moon is not visible on the evening of 5 July 2025, the current Islamic month will continue for another day, thereby shifting the holiday to 7 July 2025 instead of 6 July. In this case, all the schools will then be closed on 7 July, 2025. Students and parents can contact the respective schools for the same.