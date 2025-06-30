Schools Closed In July 2025: July marks a new beginning for students as they return from their vacations. With the start of the new academic year, the students re-enter their educational institutions filled with enthusiasm and excitement for the journey ahead. In terms of School Holidays in 2025, students will have fewer school breaks. Schools might declare holidays for special occasions, with Muharram being an important day.
Muharram Holiday – Islamic New Year
Tentative date: Sunday, 6 July 2025 (Gazetted holiday)
The holiday might also shift to 7 July 2025 if the new moon is not sighted on the evening of 5 July. On this day, all schools will remain shut. The date of this holiday is based on the Islamic Lunar calendar, which relies on the sighting of the new moon. This is the reason, it is mentioned that the dates might change as per the sightings of the moon. If the moon is not visible on the evening of 5 July 2025, the current Islamic month will continue for another day, thereby shifting the holiday to 7 July 2025 instead of 6 July. In this case, all the schools will then be closed on 7 July, 2025. Students and parents can contact the respective schools for the same.
|
Date
|
Day
|
School Status
|
Notes
|
1 July 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Open
|
Normal school day (summer vacation is over)
|
6 July 2025
|
Sunday
|
Closed
|
Regular weekend, also Muharram holiday
|
7 July 2025
|
Monday
|
Possibly Closed
|
Muharram may shift here — check the official notice
|
All other days
|
Open
|
Schools operate as usual unless a state-specific holiday is declared
In July, students will attend the school regularly just after the end of their summer vacations. The month of July will have one important holiday, that Muharram (Islamic New Year). Depending on the sighting of the moon, the date might change, so students and parents must be updated with the school announcements.
Regional and State-Specific Holidays
Some states might also have regional holidays in July:
July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Banks closed in Agartala, and schools might observe.
July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar, potentially affecting schools.
July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam – Observed in Shillong.
July 16 (Wednesday): Harela – Celebrated in Dehradun.
July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Observed in Shillong.
July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Bank holiday in Agartala, with possible school closures
July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Bank holiday in Gangtok, may affect schools.
Kanwar Yatra: There might be school closures in regions like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Haridwar, but official confirmation will be made closer to the date.
Regular School Schedule in July
The summer vacation ends in early July. Most of the schools in Delhi resume from 1 July 2025 after a long summer break. In Uttar Pradesh and other northern states, summer vacation ended in late June, and regular classes are already underway by early July.
Apart from the holiday of Muharram, the school will function regularly.
Important Days of Significance in July 2025 for Students
Students can note here the important days of significance in July 2025 for students:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion / Observance
|
Relevance for Students
|
1 July 2025
|
Tuesday
|
National Doctor’s Day
|
Highlights the contribution of doctors; inspires interest in healthcare careers.
|
6 or 7 July*
|
Sunday/Monday
|
Muharram (Islamic New Year)
|
A gazetted holiday; helps students learn about religious diversity.
|
11 July 2025
|
Friday
|
World Population Day
|
Raises awareness about global population issues and sustainable development.
|
15 July 2025
|
Tuesday
|
World Youth Skills Day
|
Encourages skill development and vocational learning among students.
|
17 July 2025
|
Thursday
|
World Emoji Day
|
A fun way to discuss digital communication and creativity.
|
18 July 2025
|
Friday
|
Nelson Mandela International Day
|
Teaches values like peace, freedom, and leadership.
|
26 July 2025
|
Saturday
|
Kargil Vijay Diwas
|
Honors Indian soldiers; boosts patriotism and historical awareness.
|
28 July 2025
|
Monday
|
World Nature Conservation Day
|
Promotes the importance of protecting the environment and natural resources.
|
29 July 2025
|
Tuesday
|
International Tiger Day
|
Educates students about wildlife protection and biodiversity.
School Holidays in August
The month of August comes with a lot of festivals, with the schools closed for the students across India. From Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan, this month offers a mix of celebrations and short breaks.
