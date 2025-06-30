Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 3, 2025, 12:01 IST
School Holidays in July 2025
Schools Closed In July 2025: July marks a new beginning for students as they return from their vacations. With the start of the new academic year, the students re-enter their educational institutions filled with enthusiasm and excitement for the journey ahead. In terms of School Holidays in 2025, students will have fewer school breaks. Schools might declare holidays for special occasions, with Muharram being an important day. 

Muharram Holiday – Islamic New Year

Tentative date: Sunday, 6 July 2025 (Gazetted holiday)

The holiday might also shift to 7 July 2025 if the new moon is not sighted on the evening of 5 July. On this day, all schools will remain shut. The date of this holiday is based on the Islamic Lunar calendar, which relies on the sighting of the new moon. This is the reason, it is mentioned that the dates might change as per the sightings of the moon. If the moon is not visible on the evening of 5 July 2025, the current Islamic month will continue for another day, thereby shifting the holiday to 7 July 2025 instead of 6 July. In this case,  all the schools will then be closed on 7 July, 2025.  Students and parents can contact the respective schools for the same. 

Also. check: Is 6 or 7 July a Public Holiday

Date

Day

School Status

Notes

1 July 2025

Tuesday

Open

Normal school day (summer vacation is over)

6 July 2025

Sunday

Closed

Regular weekend, also Muharram holiday

7 July 2025

Monday

Possibly Closed

Muharram may shift here — check the official notice

All other days

  

Open

Schools operate as usual unless a state-specific holiday is declared

In July, students will attend the school regularly just after the end of their summer vacations. The month of July will have one important holiday, that Muharram (Islamic New Year). Depending on the sighting of the moon, the date might change, so students and parents must be updated with the school announcements. 

Regional and State-Specific Holidays

Some states might also have regional holidays in July: 

July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Banks closed in Agartala, and schools might observe.

July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar, potentially affecting schools.

July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam – Observed in Shillong.

July 16 (Wednesday): Harela – Celebrated in Dehradun.

July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Observed in Shillong.

July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Bank holiday in Agartala, with possible school closures

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Bank holiday in Gangtok, may affect schools.

Kanwar Yatra: There might be school closures in regions like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Haridwar, but official confirmation will be made closer to the date.

Regular School Schedule in July

The summer vacation ends in early July. Most of the schools in Delhi resume from 1 July 2025 after a long summer break. In Uttar Pradesh and other northern states, summer vacation ended in late June, and regular classes are already underway by early July.

Apart from the holiday of Muharram, the school will function regularly. 

Important Days of Significance in July 2025 for Students

Students can note here the important days of significance in July 2025 for students: 

Date

Day

Occasion / Observance

Relevance for Students

1 July 2025

Tuesday

National Doctor’s Day

Highlights the contribution of doctors; inspires interest in healthcare careers.

6 or 7 July*

Sunday/Monday

Muharram (Islamic New Year)

A gazetted holiday; helps students learn about religious diversity.

11 July 2025

Friday

World Population Day

Raises awareness about global population issues and sustainable development.

15 July 2025

Tuesday

World Youth Skills Day

Encourages skill development and vocational learning among students.

17 July 2025

Thursday

World Emoji Day

A fun way to discuss digital communication and creativity.

18 July 2025

Friday

Nelson Mandela International Day

Teaches values like peace, freedom, and leadership.

26 July 2025

Saturday

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Honors Indian soldiers; boosts patriotism and historical awareness.

28 July 2025

Monday

World Nature Conservation Day

Promotes the importance of protecting the environment and natural resources.

29 July 2025

Tuesday

International Tiger Day

Educates students about wildlife protection and biodiversity.

School Holidays in August

The month of August comes with a lot of festivals, with the schools closed for the students across India. From Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan, this month offers a mix of celebrations and short breaks.

