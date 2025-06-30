Top 10 Things Every Indian Student Has Googled at Least Once

Things Every Indian Student Has Googled: Google and Chat GPT have become a student’s go-to friend. Whether it’s performing for exams or completing homework, or choosing a career, most students rely on Google to find quick and easy answers. In this article, we explore the most common things that are searched by almost every student during their school life. You can surely all relate to this. Things Every Indian Student Has Googled at Least Once 1. “CBSE/ICSE/State Board Sample Papers Download PDF” Sample papers are the most useful tools for exam preparation. Students search previous year question papers when they have to prepare for the final exams. 2. Best Career Options After Class 10th/12th Choosing a stream after class 10th and career options after class 12th are the most searched questions that almost every student has searched.

3. “Full Form of Common Terms like GDP, PDF, NCERT, NASA” To complete school projects and answer general knowledge questions, students often search for the full forms. They can be useful for quizzes. 4. “Easy Study Tips to Score Good Marks” This query is also one of the most searched on Google by every student, as they want to know about some of the best tips to study and score well in the exams. 5. “How to Focus on Studies Without Getting Distracted?” With mobile phones, social media and video games, staying focused can be a big challenge. Students often look for this kind of tip to get their answers. 6. “How to Earn Money as a Student?” Sometimes, older students can also look for part-time jobs or online jobs to earn some extra money without affecting their studies. 7. “Easy science experiments for school exhibition”

Science exhibitions take place in almost every school. Students search for this query so that they can make an easy science experiment. 8. “How to deal with exam stress and anxiety” It is important to be aware of your mental health. When students are stressed, these are the questions they are most likely to search on Google. 9. “Which country has the best education system?” A common search among the students who want to study abroad and dream of getting into the best colleges. This is also among the msot common searches. 10. “How much do astronauts / YouTubers / IAS officers earn?” Career curiosity at its peak! This is the search that every student might have searched when through about becoming an astronaut, doctor, engineer or an IAS officer. 11. “How to sleep fast before an exam” Most of the students are not able to sleep before the exam. So, this is the query that they google to get some peaceful sleep.