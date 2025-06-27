Best Websites and Resources to Learn the Abacus at Home: Learning the Abacus at home is an amazing way to improve the concentration of children of their age. With the availability of online resources, the apps and websites are accessible to all. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get started, along with the best apps and websites.

Studies show that practising the abacus can enhance brain functioning, which can help to improve memory.

Step-By-Step Guide To Learn Abacus At Home

Understand the abacus:

It is important to familiarise oneself with the beads, frames and rods. Each rod has an upper bead (representing 5) and a lower bead (representing 1). Each rod represents a different place value (ones, tens and hundreds).

Acquire an abacus

Well, a virtual abacus can help the children a lot, but a physical one can help them in developing important skills like tactical memory and finger techniques.