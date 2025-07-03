Is 6 or 7 July a Public Holiday - Will Schools Remain Closed due to Muharram 2025? Check Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The gazetted holiday for Muharram was on July 6, 2025. Based on the sighting of the moon, muharram was celebrated on Sunday in various parts of India. Threferore. there will be no public holiday on July 7 for schools, colleges and universities.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri
Jul 7, 2025, 10:14 IST
Is 7th July a Public Holiday? Check latest Update
Is 7th July a Public Holiday? Check latest Update

As the sacred month of Muharram approaches, the confusion lies behind the sighting of the moon. Parents and students who are planning the week ahead are eagerly waiting for the latest update on whether Monday, 7th July, will be a holiday or not. Currently, the tentative date for Muharram is July 6, 2025 as per the government calendar. 

However, the date can be flexible depending on the sighting of the moon in the evening. If the date shifts to July 7th then it will impact the school and office closure in many states, since Muharram is a gazetted holiday in India. 

7th July Muharram Holiday?

Based on the sighting of the moon, ashura, the sacred festival of muslim was celebrated on 6th July. Various processions made headlines in the news from all over India. Therefore there will be no holiday for schools, colleges and universities on July 7, 2025. Everthing will function normally as per the schedule.

Many schools were awaiting the sighting of the moon for the declaration of the holiday. Therefore, parents were advised to keep a closure look on school updates and district-state notifications. States with higher Muslim populations, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal are expected to issue a closure notification. For now, the date for Muharram 2025 is 6 July, as declared in Maharashtra.

Muharram Holiday 2025

As per the reports, the crescent moon for Muharram was sighted on Wednesday, June 26, making Friday, June 27, 2025, the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram. So Ashura, which is the most significant day of the month, will fall on Sunday, July 6th. It is expected that schools and Colleges will remain closed on this day. However an official notification is still awaited. 

However, banks will be closed nationwide on Muharram, disrupting public banking services for the day. Citizens are advised to complete all important transactions in advance to avoid delays or inconveniences.

What is Muharram and Why is it Celebrated?

Muharram is considered as one of the holiest months of Islam. Ashura, the tenth day of muharram, has historical and spiritual significance, particularly for Shia Muslims. Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who lost his life in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The muslim community observes this day with prayers, mourning procession and other religious ceremonies.

School Holidays in July 2025

The Summer vacation ends in July for most of schools in India. Apart from Muharram, school will function regularly on week days.  In Uttar Pradesh and other northern states, summer vacation ended in late June, and regular classes are already underway by early July. For more information related to the holidays check the article below.

Sunday Holiday - All Sunday in July are non working days, including July 6,13,20 and 27.

Upcoming Holiday in July 2025

July 10 - Eid-ul-Azha

July 11 - World Population Day

July 15 - World Youth Skills Day

July 18 - Nelson Mandela International Day

July 22 - Chandrayaan 2 Launch Day (commemoration)

July 26 - Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 28 - World Hepatitis Day

July 29 - International Tiger Day

 

School Holidays in July 2025: School Closed Dates Listed Here, Check Now!

CBSE Holiday 2025-26 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the much-awaited Holiday List for the 2025–2026 academic year, which details the dates of all school closures at its affiliated schools in India. Parents, Students and teachers who were waiting for the holiday list ca check the table below. The holiday include national holidays, religious festivals, state-specific festivities, and seasonal pauses like summer and winter vacations.

Month

Date

Holiday

April 2025

April 10th (Thu)

Mahavir Jayanti

April 14th (Mon)

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18th (Fri)

Good Friday

May 2025

May 12th (Mon)

Buddha Purnima

June 2025

June 7th (Sat)

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

June 27th (Fri)

Ratha Yatra

July 2025

July 6th (Sun)

Muharram

August 2025

August 9th (Sat)

Raksha Bandhan

August 15th (Fri)

Independence Day

August 27th (Wed)

Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2025

September 5th (Fri)

Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad

September 5th (Fri)

Teacher’s Day

October 2025

October 1st (Wed)

Dussehra (Mahanavami)

October 2nd (Thu)

Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami

October 20th (Mon)

Diwali (Deepavali)

October 27th (Mon)

Chhath Puja (North India)

November 2025

November 5th (Wed)

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

December 2025

December 25th (Thu)

Christmas Day

January 2026

January 12th (Mon)

Swami Vivekanand Jayanti

January 14th (Wed)

Makar Sankranti

January 21st (Wed)

Junior Sports Meet (Celebration)

January 24th (Sat)

Senior Sports Meet (Celebration)

January 26th (Mon)

Republic Day

February 2026

February 15th (Sun)

Mahashivratri

March 2026

March 3rd to 4th (Tue–Wed)

Holika Dahan & Dhulandi (Holi)

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

FAQs

  • Is Muharram a gazetted holiday?
    +
    Yes, Muharram is a gazetted holiday.
  • Muharram holiday is on which day?
    +
    Depending on the sighting of the moon, a public holiday will be declared eaither on 6th july or 7th july
  • Will there be a school holiday on Muharram?
    +
    It is expected to be a public holiday on Muharram. However, an official notification is still awaited.

