Is 6 or 7 July a Public Holiday - Will Schools Remain Closed due to Muharram 2025? Check Here

As the sacred month of Muharram approaches, the confusion lies behind the sighting of the moon. Parents and students who are planning the week ahead are eagerly waiting for the latest update on whether Monday, 7th July, will be a holiday or not. Currently, the tentative date for Muharram is July 6, 2025 as per the government calendar. However, the date can be flexible depending on the sighting of the moon in the evening. If the date shifts to July 7th then it will impact the school and office closure in many states, since Muharram is a gazetted holiday in India. 7th July Muharram Holiday? Based on the sighting of the moon, ashura, the sacred festival of muslim was celebrated on 6th July. Various processions made headlines in the news from all over India. Therefore there will be no holiday for schools, colleges and universities on July 7, 2025. Everthing will function normally as per the schedule.

Many schools were awaiting the sighting of the moon for the declaration of the holiday. Therefore, parents were advised to keep a closure look on school updates and district-state notifications. States with higher Muslim populations, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal are expected to issue a closure notification. For now, the date for Muharram 2025 is 6 July, as declared in Maharashtra. Muharram Holiday 2025 As per the reports, the crescent moon for Muharram was sighted on Wednesday, June 26, making Friday, June 27, 2025, the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram. So Ashura, which is the most significant day of the month, will fall on Sunday, July 6th. It is expected that schools and Colleges will remain closed on this day. However an official notification is still awaited.

However, banks will be closed nationwide on Muharram, disrupting public banking services for the day. Citizens are advised to complete all important transactions in advance to avoid delays or inconveniences. What is Muharram and Why is it Celebrated? Muharram is considered as one of the holiest months of Islam. Ashura, the tenth day of muharram, has historical and spiritual significance, particularly for Shia Muslims. Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who lost his life in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The muslim community observes this day with prayers, mourning procession and other religious ceremonies. School Holidays in July 2025 The Summer vacation ends in July for most of schools in India. Apart from Muharram, school will function regularly on week days. In Uttar Pradesh and other northern states, summer vacation ended in late June, and regular classes are already underway by early July. For more information related to the holidays check the article below.

Sunday Holiday - All Sunday in July are non working days, including July 6,13,20 and 27. Upcoming Holiday in July 2025 July 10 - Eid-ul-Azha July 11 - World Population Day July 15 - World Youth Skills Day July 18 - Nelson Mandela International Day July 22 - Chandrayaan 2 Launch Day (commemoration) July 26 - Kargil Vijay Diwas July 28 - World Hepatitis Day July 29 - International Tiger Day School Holidays in July 2025: School Closed Dates Listed Here, Check Now! CBSE Holiday 2025-26 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the much-awaited Holiday List for the 2025–2026 academic year, which details the dates of all school closures at its affiliated schools in India. Parents, Students and teachers who were waiting for the holiday list ca check the table below. The holiday include national holidays, religious festivals, state-specific festivities, and seasonal pauses like summer and winter vacations.