In 2025, environmental problems on Earth will be very serious. Things like climate change, losing many types of plants and animals, widespread pollution, and using too many resources are all big threats to our planet and to billions of people. Climate change, which is mostly caused by human activities, releases a huge amount of greenhouse gases and is leading to more frequent and powerful extreme weather.

Rich countries use too many resources which puts a lot of strain on Earth's limited natural resources. The continuous need for energy, metals, and raw materials, leads to more deforestation, overfishing, and habitat destruction.

Through this article, students, who will be our future leaders, inventors, scientists, lawmakers, and active citizens, will not only know about these urgent issues but also truly understand why they happen, how they are connected, and what can be done to fix them. This understanding isn't just for school; it's the crucial first step to creating a generation ready and eager to take real, important action.