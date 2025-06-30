SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in for 1340 Posts, Check Application Date, Age limit and More Details Here

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC JE Notification 2025 on June 30, 2025, containing 1340 vacancies for Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) across various government departments. The candidates who hold the engineering diploma and degree are eligible to apply online for the Group B (Non-Gazetted) position in the Government of India.
The online application process is started on the official website of ssc, ssc.gov.in, from June 30 and july 21, 2025. To be eligible for the SSC JE Vacancy candidate must be between 18 and 30 years old. Check below for SSC JE Notification 2025 pdf, eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc.
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025: Overview
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 recruitment apply online link is now active for 1,340 vacancies across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. This Group B (Non-Gazetted) post offers a prestigious government job with departments like CPWD, MES, BRO, and CWC. The online application process begins on 30 June 2025, with the Paper 1 exam scheduled for October 2025. Check the table below for SSC JE Notifictation 2025 Overview.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1340 (Tentative)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
30 June – 21 July 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
Paper 1, Paper 2, Document Verification
|
Salary (Pay Level 6)
|
₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 (7th CPC)
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, etc. The online application is started at ssc.gov.in from June 30, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC JE Notification PDF.
|
SSC JE Notification 2025
SSC JE Notification 2025 Important Dates
The SSC Junior Engineer Notification 2025 has been released on the official website on June 30, 2025 and the online application started on June 30, 2025. Check the table below for SSC JE Notification 2025 important dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
30 June 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
30 June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
21 July 2025 (11 PM)
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
22 July 2025 (11 PM)
|
Application Correction Window
|
1-2 August 2025
|
SSC JE Paper 1 Exam
|
27-31 October 2025
|
SSC JE Paper 2 Exam
|
January/February 2026
SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates applying for the SSC JE Vacancy 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria. The candidate must have completed diploma/degree in respective Engineering Discpline
The age of candidates must be between 18-30 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. The cutoff date to measure age is January 1, 2026.
