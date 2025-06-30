Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in for 1340 Posts, Check Application Date, Age limit and More Details Here

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jun 30, 2025, 23:33 IST
SSC JE Notification 2025
SSC JE Notification 2025

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC JE Notification 2025 on June 30, 2025, containing 1340 vacancies for Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) across various government departments. The candidates who hold the engineering diploma and degree are eligible to apply online for the Group B (Non-Gazetted) position in the Government of India.

The online application process is started on the official website of ssc, ssc.gov.in, from June 30 and july 21, 2025. To be eligible for the SSC JE Vacancy candidate must be between 18 and 30 years old. Check below for SSC JE Notification 2025 pdf, eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025: Overview

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 recruitment apply online link is now active for 1,340 vacancies across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. This Group B (Non-Gazetted) post offers a prestigious government job with departments like CPWD, MES, BRO, and CWC. The online application process begins on 30 June 2025, with the Paper 1 exam scheduled for October 2025. Check the table below for SSC JE Notifictation 2025 Overview.

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical)

Total Vacancies

1340 (Tentative)

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

30 June – 21 July 2025

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Selection Process

Paper 1, Paper 2, Document Verification

Salary (Pay Level 6)

₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 (7th CPC)

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, etc. The online application is started at ssc.gov.in from June 30, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC JE Notification PDF.

SSC JE Notification 2025

PDF Download

SSC JE Notification 2025 Important Dates

The SSC Junior Engineer Notification 2025 has been released on the official website on June 30, 2025 and the online application started on June 30, 2025. Check the table below for SSC JE Notification 2025 important dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

30 June 2025

Online Application Starts

30 June 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

21 July 2025 (11 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment

22 July 2025 (11 PM)

Application Correction Window

1-2 August 2025

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam

27-31 October 2025

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam

January/February 2026

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for the SSC JE Vacancy 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria. The candidate must have completed diploma/degree in respective Engineering Discpline

The age of candidates must be between 18-30 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. The cutoff date to measure age is January 1, 2026.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News