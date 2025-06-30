SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in for 1340 Posts, Check Application Date, Age limit and More Details Here

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC JE Notification 2025 on June 30, 2025, containing 1340 vacancies for Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) across various government departments. The candidates who hold the engineering diploma and degree are eligible to apply online for the Group B (Non-Gazetted) position in the Government of India.

The online application process is started on the official website of ssc, ssc.gov.in, from June 30 and july 21, 2025. To be eligible for the SSC JE Vacancy candidate must be between 18 and 30 years old. Check below for SSC JE Notification 2025 pdf, eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) Notification 2025: Overview

