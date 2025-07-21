SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 1 for filling 2,423 vacancies across Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate level posts. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts each day across 110 cities nationwide. As the exam approaches, candidates are actively looking for effective study resources and last-minute practice material. If you're one of them, you've landed on the right page. Here, we have listed some of the most expected questions that are likely to appear in the SSC Phase 13 exam, based on trends from previous years. These questions have been frequently asked in SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper. In this article, we’ve covered important questions from General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English sections to help you practice effectively and boost your chances of excelling in the exam.

SSC Selection Post Expected Questions 2025 SSC Phase 13 exam is just a couple of days away. It will be held on 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 1st August 2025. This national-level exam is a significant opportunity for candidates aspiring to secure reputed posts in various ministries and government departments. Aspirants with Class 10th, 12th, or Graduation qualifications are eligible to apply. Given the competitive nature of the exam, it is essential to focus on important topics from the SSC Selection Post syllabus, especially those frequently asked in previous years. To help simplify your revision and boost your chances of success, we’ve highlighted some of the most SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Important Questions for all four sections — English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and General Knowledge — that are likely to appear in the exam.

Also, read: SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off

the same code language?

1. KW IFVJ

2. KW IGW I

3. KW IFW I

4. KW IFW J

Answer: 4. KW IFW J

Question 2: In a certain code language, ‘BORE’ is coded as ‘7513’, and ‘ROTE’ is coded as ‘1457’. What is the code for ‘T’ in that language?

1. 1

2. 5

3. 3

4. 4

Answer: 4. 4

Question 3: Following certain logic, 64 is related to 16 and 100 is related to 25. To which of the following is 144 related, following the same logic?

1. 24

2. 36

3. 72

4. 48

Answer: 2. 36

Question 4: Select the letter from among the given options that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series.

Y, W, T, P, K, ?

1. F

2. G

3. H

4. E

Answer: 4. E

Question 5: 26 is related to 12 following a certain logic. Following the same

logic, 36 is related to 18. Which of the following is related to 20 using the same logic?

1. 42

2. 45

3. 53

4. 35

Answer: 2. 45

Question 6: Select the option that is related to the third word in the same way as

the second word is related to the first word

Metal : Ore :: Rubber : ?

1. Jute

2. Fibre

3. Latex

4. Flare

Answer: 3. Latex

Question 7: Select the combination of letters that when sequentially placed in the blanks of the given series will complete the series.

P _ P _ _ B _ _ P B _ _

1. PPBBBPP

2. BPBBPPB

3. PBBBBPB

4. BPPPPPP

Answer: 4. BPPPPPP

SSC Phase 13 Expected GK Questions Question 1: Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy is related to which of the following sports events?

1. Tennis

2. Football

3. Hockey

4. Cricket

Answer: 4. Cricket

Question 2: The battle of Plassey was fought between the East India Company,

force headed by Robert Clive, and the Nawab of Bengal, ________ in 1757.

1. Mir Jafar

2. Siraj-Ud-Daulah

3. Mir Qasim

4. Shah Alam

Answer: 2. Siraj-Ud-Daulah

Question 3: Which of the following Union territories has the lowest population as per census 2011?

1. Dadra and Nagar Haveli

2. Lakshadweep

3. Daman and Diu

4. Andaman and Nicobar

Answer: 2. Lakshadweep

Question 4: 'Moatsu' is a religious festival celebrated in which of the following states?

1. Himachal Pradesh

2. Mizoram

3. Nagaland

4. Chhattisgarh

Answer: 3. Nagaland

Question 5: The historical Sher Shah Suri Marg is called the National Highway no. ________ between Delhi and Amritsar.

1. 7

2. 3

3. 9

4. 1

Answer: 4. 1

Question 6: Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Deepak Mazumdar is an exponent of ___________.

1. Sattriya

2. Bharatanatyam

3. Kuchipudi

4. Manipuri

Answer: 2. Bharatanatyam

Question 7: The first musician to be awarded with the highest civilian award of India, the ‘Bharat Ratna’ was __________.

1. Madurai Mani Iyer

2. Lalitha Venkataraman

3. MS Subbulakshmi

4. Sudha Ragunathan

Answer: 3. MS Subbulakshmi

Question 8: Which metalloid in the carbon group is chemically similar to its group neighbours tin and silicon?

1. Germanium

2. Flerovium

3. Lead

4. Arsenic

Answer: 1. Germanium

Question 9: Rajasthani architecture is also known as:

1. Indo-Saracenic

2. Greco-Roman

3. Maru-Gurjara

4. Sharqi

Answer: 3. Maru-Gurjara

Question 10: In which of the following places the Indian National Congress passed the resolution of Purna Swaraj?

1. Lahore

2. Bombay

3. Madras

4. Karachi

Answer: 1. Lahore

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Important Questions 2025: Quantitative Aptitude Question 1: A train passes a 500 m long platform in 12 seconds and a man standing on the platform in four seconds. Find the speed of the train.

1. 125 km/h

2. 252.5 km/h

3. 152.5 km/h

4. 225 km/h

Answer: 4. 225 km/h

Question 2: The average age of all the students of a class is 18 years. The average age of the boys of the class is 19 years and of the girls is 14

years. If the number of girls in the class is 30, then what is the number of boys in the class?

1. 100

2. 140

3. 120

4. 110

Answer: 3. 120

Question 3: Sanjana borrows ₹16,000 at24% per annum simple interest and Savithri borrows ₹18,200 at 20% per annum simple interest. In how many years will their amounts of debts be equal?

1. 11

2. 10

3. 12

4. 15

Answer: 1. 11

Question 4: A salesman purchases goods at ₹1,250 and is forced to sell it at ₹1,000. Find his loss percentage.

1. 15%

2. 30%

3. 25%

4. 20%

Answer: 4. 20%

Question 5: A shopkeeper expects a gain of 36% on his cost price. If in a month, his sale was ₹6,14,856, then what was his profit (in ₹)?

1. 1,62,800

2. 1,62,756

3. 1,61,235

4. 1,63,900

Answer: 2. 1,62,756

Question 6: Which of the following numbers is divisible by 9?

1. 132490

2. 553986

3. 941201

4. 350846

Answer: 2. 553986

Question 7: Eight labourers working 10 hours a day completed a work in 18 days. If only 5 labourers are working, then in how many hours a day should they work to finish the work in 24 days?

1. 10 hours

2. 12 hours

3. 8 hours

4. 9 hours

Answer: 2. 12 hours

Question 8: Ramesh spends 60% of his income. If his income is increased by 30% and his expenditure is increased by 20%, then the percentage increase in the savings of Ramesh will be:

1. 35%

2. 45%

3. 30%

4. 50%

Answer: 2. 45%

Question 9: A and B can do a work in 15 days and 30 days, respectively. They

start working together, but A leaves after 3 days. How much time will B take to complete the remaining work?

1. 21 days

2. 24 days

3. 32 days

4. 28 days

Answer: 1. 21 days

Question 10: Find the third proportional of 9, 7, ?, 14.

1. 21

2. 24

3. 18

4. 16

Answer: 3. 18

SSC Phase 13 English Questions and Answers Question 1: Select the INCORRECTLY spelt word.

1. Experience

2. Noticeable

3. Intterupt

4. Commodity Answer: 3. Intterupt Question 2: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word. Envoy

1. Ambassador

2. Carrier

3. Chief

4. Receiver Answer: 1. Ambassador Question 3: Parts of the following sentence have been given as options. Select the option that contains an error. King Solomon of Israel is said to be one of a wisest man who ruled the earth. 1. King Solomon of Israel

2. who ruled the earth.

3. is said to be one

4. of a wisest man Answer: 4. of a wisest man Question 4: Select the option that can be used as a one-word substitute for the given group of words. A person who investigates, reports on, and helps settle complaints 1. Bildungsroman

2. Spokesman

3. Superhuman

4. Ombudsman