SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF for Matric, Inter and Graduate Level

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC Selection Post Phase 13 in full swing to fill a total of 2,423 vacancies for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation level posts. It is one of the most popular government job exams in India, attracting thousands of aspirants every year. If you are one of them, having an in-depth knowledge of the syllabus and exam pattern is essential for effective preparation. SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus comprises four subjects: General Knowledge, Reasoning, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. While the syllabus remains the same for all three levels, the difficulty level of the questions varies. With the exam scheduled from 24th July to 3rd August 2025, candidates must thoroughly understand the subject-wise topics to plan their preparation strategically. Knowing what to study and how the exam is structured can increase your chances of securing your desired post.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 SSC Phase 13 exam is being held from 24th July to 3rd August to fill 2423 vacancies. To ace it, candidates need to know the subject-wise syllabus in detail. SSC Selection Post consists of many subjects with a wide range of topics that might be covered in the exam. It is important to note that the exam’s difficulty level differs based on educational qualifications — Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation level — hence, it is important for candidates to be familiar with the detailed syllabus for their respective categories. Scroll on to check subject-wise SSC Selection Post Syllabus for all three levels. Conducting body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC Selection Post Posts SSC Selection Post Phase XIII/2025 Selection Posts Selection Process Written Examination (CBT) Skill Test (if applicable) Document Verification Subjects General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Reasoning, English Comprehension Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Eligibility SSC Selection Post Syllabus Download PDF for Matric, Inter & Graduate Level The commission mentions SSC Selection Post Syllabus in the official notification to assist candidates in their preparation. Aspirants can download SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus PDF from the official website or through the direct link provided below. SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus PDF Download SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Selection Process SSC Selection Post exam comprises three stages, namely, CBT, Skill Test and Document Verification. Candidates who are declared qualified in the written exam will be eligible to proceed to the subsequent stage. Written Exam

Skill Test (If applicable)

Document Verification SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Pattern

SSC Selection Post exam is conducted online and consists of four sections, each comprising 25 multiple-choice questions. Check out the exam pattern and marking scheme in the table below. SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Pattern 2025 Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Intelligence 25 50 60 minutes General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Matriculation Level SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus for matriculation level covers four main subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and English. Each section is designed to test the candidate's understanding and knowledge of that particular subject. The subject-wise syllabus for SSC Phase 13 is given below:

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Reasoning A total of 25 multiple-choice questions, carrying 50 marks, will be asked. These questions cover topics from verbal and non-verbal reasoning, including: Similarities and differences

Space visualization

Problem-solving, analysis,

Judgment, decision making

Blood relation

Visual memory

Discriminating observation

Relationship concepts

Figure classification

Arithmetical number series, non-verbal series, etc SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Awareness This section will evaluate candidates’ knowledge of current affairs and general knowledge related to India and the world. It includes topics like history, geography, general science, current affairs, etc. General awareness

Sports

History and Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General Polity, including the Indian Constitution

Scientific Research etc.

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude The syllabus of quantitative aptitude includes topics such as: Number Systems

Computation of Whole Numbers

Decimals and Fractions and Relationship Between Numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operation

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Use of Tables and Graphs

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Ratio and Time

Time and Work, etc. SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for English Language This section assesses candidates’ understanding and proficiency in English language. Listed below are the topics included in SSC Selection Post English syllabus. Basics of the English Language

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms Antonyms and their correct usage SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Higher Secondary Level

Understanding the syllabus not only helps in streamlining your preparation but also ensures you focus on the right topics. Tabulated below is the subject-wise syllabus for Higher Secondary level. SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Higher Secondary level Subject Syllabus General Intelligence Verbal And Non-Verbal Type Semantic Analogy, Symbolic Operations, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/Number Classification, Drawing Inferences, Figural Classification, Punched Hole/Pattern-Folding & Unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern – Folding And Completion, Number Series, Embedded Figures, Figural Series, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Coding And Decoding, Other Sub-Topics, If Any Numerical Operations General Awareness Environment and its application to the society. Current events History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General polity and scientific research. Quantitative Aptitude Arithmetic, Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work. Algebra Geometry Mensuration Base Trigonometry Statistical Charts English Language Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words, Idioms Phrases One-word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Comprehension Passage.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 Graduation Level SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus for the graduation level includes the same subjects. However, the difficulty level of this exam is higher than the other two levels. To aid your preparation, the detailed syllabus is outlined below: SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Intelligence Analogies

Space visualization

Spatial orientation

Judgment and decision making

Visual memory

Discrimination and Observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding

Statement conclusion

Syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy,

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Figural Classification,

Semantic Series

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & decoding

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

Trends

Space Orientation and Visualization

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Punched hole/ pattern –folding & unfolding

Figural Pattern – folding and completion

Indexing

Address matching and Date & city matching

Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers

Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding

Classification Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

Emotional Intelligence