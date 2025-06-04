Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF for Matric, Inter and Graduate Level

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025: SSC Selection Post exam has begun on 24 July and will continue till 3 August. It is being conducted to fill 2423 vacancies. To ace it, having a clear understanding of the SSC Selection Post Syllabus 2025 is crucial. Check out the latest SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation Levels here. Also, download SSC Selection Post Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 25, 2025, 16:48 IST
Know SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 for All Levels
Know SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 for All Levels

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC Selection Post Phase 13 in full swing to fill a total of 2,423 vacancies for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation level posts. It is one of the most popular government job exams in India, attracting thousands of aspirants every year. If you are one of them, having an in-depth knowledge of the syllabus and exam pattern is essential for effective preparation.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus comprises four subjects: General Knowledge, Reasoning, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. While the syllabus remains the same for all three levels, the difficulty level of the questions varies.

With the exam scheduled from 24th July to 3rd August 2025, candidates must thoroughly understand the subject-wise topics to plan their preparation strategically. Knowing what to study and how the exam is structured can increase your chances of securing your desired post.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 

SSC Phase 13 exam is being held from 24th July to 3rd August to fill 2423 vacancies. To ace it, candidates need to know the subject-wise syllabus in detail. SSC Selection Post consists of many subjects with a wide range of topics that might be covered in the exam.

It is important to note that the exam’s difficulty level differs based on educational qualifications — Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation level — hence, it is important for candidates to be familiar with the detailed syllabus for their respective categories. Scroll on to check subject-wise SSC Selection Post Syllabus for all three levels.

Conducting body

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

SSC Selection Post 

Posts

SSC Selection Post Phase XIII/2025 Selection Posts

Selection Process

Written Examination (CBT)

Skill Test (if applicable)

Document Verification

Subjects

General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Reasoning, English Comprehension

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Also, check:

SSC Selection Post Syllabus Download PDF for Matric, Inter & Graduate Level 

The commission mentions SSC Selection Post Syllabus in the official notification to assist candidates in their preparation. Aspirants can download SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus PDF from the official website or through the direct link provided below.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus PDF Download

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Selection Process

SSC Selection Post exam comprises three stages, namely, CBT, Skill Test and Document Verification. Candidates who are declared qualified in the written exam will be eligible to proceed to the subsequent stage.

  • Written Exam
  • Skill Test (If applicable)
  • Document Verification

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Pattern

SSC Selection Post exam is conducted online and consists of four sections, each comprising 25 multiple-choice questions. Check out the exam pattern and marking scheme in the table below.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Pattern 2025

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

General Intelligence

25

50

60 minutes

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

50

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25

50

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Matriculation Level

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus for matriculation level covers four main subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and English. Each section is designed to test the candidate's understanding and knowledge of that particular subject. The subject-wise syllabus for SSC Phase 13 is given below:

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Reasoning

A total of 25 multiple-choice questions, carrying 50 marks, will be asked. These questions cover topics from verbal and non-verbal reasoning, including:

  • Similarities and differences
  • Space visualization
  • Problem-solving, analysis,
  • Judgment, decision making
  • Blood relation
  • Visual memory
  • Discriminating observation
  • Relationship concepts
  • Figure classification
  • Arithmetical number series, non-verbal series, etc

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Awareness

This section will evaluate candidates’ knowledge of current affairs and general knowledge related to India and the world. It includes topics like history, geography, general science, current affairs, etc.

  • General awareness
  • Sports
  • History and Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic scene
  • General Polity, including the Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research etc.

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

The syllabus of quantitative aptitude includes topics such as:

  • Number Systems
  • Computation of Whole Numbers
  • Decimals and Fractions and Relationship Between Numbers
  • Fundamental arithmetical operation
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Averages
  • Interest
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Use of Tables and Graphs
  • Mensuration
  • Time and Distance
  • Ratio and Time
  • Time and Work, etc.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for English Language

This section assesses candidates’ understanding and proficiency in English language. Listed below are the topics included in SSC Selection Post English syllabus.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Higher Secondary Level

Understanding the syllabus not only helps in streamlining your preparation but also ensures you focus on the right topics. Tabulated below is the subject-wise syllabus for Higher Secondary level.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Higher Secondary level

Subject

Syllabus

General Intelligence

Verbal And Non-Verbal Type

Semantic Analogy,

Symbolic Operations,

Symbolic/Number Analogy,

Trends,

Figural Analogy,

Space Orientation,

Semantic Classification,

Venn Diagrams,

Symbolic/Number Classification,

Drawing Inferences,

Figural Classification,

Punched Hole/Pattern-Folding & Unfolding,

Semantic Series,

Figural Pattern – Folding And Completion,

Number Series,

Embedded Figures, Figural Series,

Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence,

Word Building,

Social Intelligence,

Coding And Decoding,

Other Sub-Topics, If Any Numerical Operations

General Awareness

Environment and its application to the society.

Current events

History,

Culture,

Geography,

Economic Scene,

General polity and

scientific research.

Quantitative Aptitude

Arithmetic,

Number Systems,

Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions,

Relationship between numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operations:

Percentages,

Ratio and Proportion,

Square roots,

Averages,

Interest (Simple

and Compound),

Profit and Loss, Discount,

Partnership Business,

Mixture and Allegation,

Time and distance,

Time and work.

Algebra

Geometry

Mensuration

Base Trigonometry

Statistical Charts

English Language

Spot the Error,

Fill in the Blanks,

Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms,

Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words,

Idioms Phrases

One-word substitution,

Improvement of Sentences,

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs,

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration,

Shuffling of Sentence parts,

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage,

Cloze Passage,

Comprehension Passage.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 Graduation Level

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus for the graduation level includes the same subjects. However, the difficulty level of this exam is higher than the other two levels. To aid your preparation, the detailed syllabus is outlined below:

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Intelligence

  • Analogies
  • Space visualization
  • Spatial orientation
  • Judgment and decision making
  • Visual memory
  • Discrimination and Observation
  • Relationship concepts
  • Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification
  • Arithmetic number series
  • Non-verbal series
  • Coding and decoding
  • Statement conclusion
  • Syllogistic reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy,
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/ Number Classification
  • Figural Classification,
  • Semantic Series
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding & decoding
  • Numerical Operations
  • Symbolic Operations
  • Trends
  • Space Orientation and Visualization
  • Venn Diagrams
  • Drawing inferences
  • Punched hole/ pattern –folding & unfolding
  • Figural Pattern – folding and completion
  • Indexing
  • Address matching and Date & city matching
  • Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers
  • Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding
  • Classification Embedded Figures
  • Critical thinking
  • Emotional Intelligence

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Awareness

SSC Selection Post GK Syllabus includes topics like history, geography, general science, current affairs, etc. This section plays a key role in testing how much aspirants are aware of their surroundings and current affairs. Listed below are the topics included in SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for GK:

  • Current Affairs
  • General Science
  • Sports
  • History and Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic scene
  • General Polity including Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research etc.

Also, check: SSC Selection Post Mock Tests

SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Tabulated below is the syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude:

Computation of whole numbers

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Mixture and Allegation

Decimals

Circle and its chords, tangents

Time and distance

Fractions and relationships between numbers

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Time & Work

Percentage

common tangents to two or more circles

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

Ratio & Proportion

Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons

Graphs of Linear Equations

Square roots

Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Averages

Right Circular Cylinder

Degree and Radian Measures

Interest

Sphere, Hemispheres

Standard Identities

Profit and Loss

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Complementary angles

Discount

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Heights and Distances

Partnership Business

Trigonometric ratio

Histogram, Frequency polygon

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News