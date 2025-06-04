SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF for Matric, Inter and Graduate Level

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC Selection Post Phase 13 in full swing to fill a total of 2,423 vacancies for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation level posts. It is one of the most popular government job exams in India, attracting thousands of aspirants every year. If you are one of them, having an in-depth knowledge of the syllabus and exam pattern is essential for effective preparation.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus comprises four subjects: General Knowledge, Reasoning, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. While the syllabus remains the same for all three levels, the difficulty level of the questions varies.
With the exam scheduled from 24th July to 3rd August 2025, candidates must thoroughly understand the subject-wise topics to plan their preparation strategically. Knowing what to study and how the exam is structured can increase your chances of securing your desired post.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025
SSC Phase 13 exam is being held from 24th July to 3rd August to fill 2423 vacancies. To ace it, candidates need to know the subject-wise syllabus in detail. SSC Selection Post consists of many subjects with a wide range of topics that might be covered in the exam.
It is important to note that the exam’s difficulty level differs based on educational qualifications — Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation level — hence, it is important for candidates to be familiar with the detailed syllabus for their respective categories. Scroll on to check subject-wise SSC Selection Post Syllabus for all three levels.
|
Conducting body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Post
|
Posts
|
SSC Selection Post Phase XIII/2025 Selection Posts
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination (CBT)
Skill Test (if applicable)
Document Verification
|
Subjects
|
General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Reasoning, English Comprehension
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
The commission mentions SSC Selection Post Syllabus in the official notification to assist candidates in their preparation. Aspirants can download SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus PDF from the official website or through the direct link provided below.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus PDF Download
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Selection Process
SSC Selection Post exam comprises three stages, namely, CBT, Skill Test and Document Verification. Candidates who are declared qualified in the written exam will be eligible to proceed to the subsequent stage.
- Written Exam
- Skill Test (If applicable)
- Document Verification
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Pattern
SSC Selection Post exam is conducted online and consists of four sections, each comprising 25 multiple-choice questions. Check out the exam pattern and marking scheme in the table below.
|
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
(Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
25
|
50
|
English Language
(Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
50
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Matriculation Level
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus for matriculation level covers four main subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and English. Each section is designed to test the candidate's understanding and knowledge of that particular subject. The subject-wise syllabus for SSC Phase 13 is given below:
SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Reasoning
A total of 25 multiple-choice questions, carrying 50 marks, will be asked. These questions cover topics from verbal and non-verbal reasoning, including:
- Similarities and differences
- Space visualization
- Problem-solving, analysis,
- Judgment, decision making
- Blood relation
- Visual memory
- Discriminating observation
- Relationship concepts
- Figure classification
- Arithmetical number series, non-verbal series, etc
SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Awareness
This section will evaluate candidates’ knowledge of current affairs and general knowledge related to India and the world. It includes topics like history, geography, general science, current affairs, etc.
- General awareness
- Sports
- History and Culture
- Geography
- Economic scene
- General Polity, including the Indian Constitution
- Scientific Research etc.
SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
The syllabus of quantitative aptitude includes topics such as:
- Number Systems
- Computation of Whole Numbers
- Decimals and Fractions and Relationship Between Numbers
- Fundamental arithmetical operation
- Percentages
- Ratio and Proportion
- Averages
- Interest
- Profit and Loss
- Discount
- Use of Tables and Graphs
- Mensuration
- Time and Distance
- Ratio and Time
- Time and Work, etc.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for English Language
This section assesses candidates’ understanding and proficiency in English language. Listed below are the topics included in SSC Selection Post English syllabus.
- Basics of the English Language
- Vocabulary
- Grammar
- Sentence Structure
- Synonyms Antonyms and their correct usage
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Higher Secondary Level
Understanding the syllabus not only helps in streamlining your preparation but also ensures you focus on the right topics. Tabulated below is the subject-wise syllabus for Higher Secondary level.
|
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for Higher Secondary level
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Intelligence
|
Verbal And Non-Verbal Type
Semantic Analogy,
Symbolic Operations,
Symbolic/Number Analogy,
Trends,
Figural Analogy,
Space Orientation,
Semantic Classification,
Venn Diagrams,
Symbolic/Number Classification,
Drawing Inferences,
Figural Classification,
Punched Hole/Pattern-Folding & Unfolding,
Semantic Series,
Figural Pattern – Folding And Completion,
Number Series,
Embedded Figures, Figural Series,
Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence,
Word Building,
Social Intelligence,
Coding And Decoding,
Other Sub-Topics, If Any Numerical Operations
|
General Awareness
|
Environment and its application to the society.
History,
Culture,
Geography,
Economic Scene,
General polity and
scientific research.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Arithmetic,
Number Systems,
Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions,
Relationship between numbers
Fundamental arithmetical operations:
Percentages,
Ratio and Proportion,
Square roots,
Averages,
Interest (Simple
and Compound),
Profit and Loss, Discount,
Partnership Business,
Mixture and Allegation,
Time and distance,
Time and work.
Algebra
Geometry
Mensuration
Base Trigonometry
Statistical Charts
|
English Language
|
Spot the Error,
Fill in the Blanks,
Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms,
Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words,
One-word substitution,
Improvement of Sentences,
Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs,
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration,
Shuffling of Sentence parts,
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage,
Cloze Passage,
Comprehension Passage.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus 2025 Graduation Level
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 syllabus for the graduation level includes the same subjects. However, the difficulty level of this exam is higher than the other two levels. To aid your preparation, the detailed syllabus is outlined below:
SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Intelligence
- Analogies
- Space visualization
- Spatial orientation
- Judgment and decision making
- Visual memory
- Discrimination and Observation
- Relationship concepts
- Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification
- Arithmetic number series
- Non-verbal series
- Coding and decoding
- Statement conclusion
- Syllogistic reasoning
- Semantic Analogy,
- Symbolic/Number Analogy
- Figural Analogy
- Semantic Classification
- Symbolic/ Number Classification
- Figural Classification,
- Semantic Series
- Number Series
- Figural Series
- Problem Solving
- Word Building
- Coding & decoding
- Numerical Operations
- Symbolic Operations
- Trends
- Space Orientation and Visualization
- Venn Diagrams
- Drawing inferences
- Punched hole/ pattern –folding & unfolding
- Figural Pattern – folding and completion
- Indexing
- Address matching and Date & city matching
- Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers
- Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding
- Classification Embedded Figures
- Critical thinking
- Emotional Intelligence
SSC Selection Post Syllabus for General Awareness
SSC Selection Post GK Syllabus includes topics like history, geography, general science, current affairs, etc. This section plays a key role in testing how much aspirants are aware of their surroundings and current affairs. Listed below are the topics included in SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Syllabus for GK:
- Current Affairs
- General Science
- Sports
- History and Culture
- Geography
- Economic scene
- General Polity including Indian Constitution
- Scientific Research etc.
SSC Selection Post Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
Tabulated below is the syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude:
|
Computation of whole numbers
|
Congruence and similarity of triangles
|
Mixture and Allegation
|
Decimals
|
Circle and its chords, tangents
|
Time and distance
|
Fractions and relationships between numbers
|
Angles subtended by chords of a circle
|
Time & Work
|
Percentage
|
common tangents to two or more circles
|
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons
|
Graphs of Linear Equations
|
Square roots
|
Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone
|
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
|
Averages
|
Right Circular Cylinder
|
Degree and Radian Measures
|
Interest
|
Sphere, Hemispheres
|
Standard Identities
|
Profit and Loss
|
Rectangular Parallelepiped
|
Complementary angles
|
Discount
|
Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
|
Heights and Distances
|
Partnership Business
|
Trigonometric ratio
|
Histogram, Frequency polygon
