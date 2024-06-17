SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam from July 24 to August 1. As per the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 notification, the exam will be held on 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 1st August 2025 to fill 2423 vacancies for various Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Level posts.
Candidates who have been looking forward to taking part in the recruitment drive must have to clear all the stages of the recruitment process. First and foremost they will have to clear the written test and the SSC Selection Post previous year question papers will be of great help. Here, we have provided the SSC Selection Post previous year question paper pdfs with solutions to assist you in your preparation. Solving them will boost your speed and accuracy.
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper
SSC conducts SSC Selection Post exam every year to shortlist eligible candidates for various 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate-level posts. It is one of the most sought-after exams hence solving previous year question papers will be highly beneficial.
SSC Selection Post previous year papers are invaluable assets in the preparation journey, providing insights into the exam pattern, types of questions, essential topics, and question complexity. Additionally, the commission often repeats questions with slight modifications, making these papers essential tools for success.
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper PDFs
Download SSC Selection Post PYQs from the below links and get a reality check of your preparation level. It is one of the best ways to revise the entire syllabus in a comprehensive manner. SSC Selection Post Previous year papers provide detailed insight into the actual format, important topics, frequently asked questions and boost your qualifying chances.
SSC Selection Post PYQ for Matriculation Level
Candidates who have applied for Matriculation level exam must solve the SSC Selection Post previous year paper tabulated below.
|SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper with Solutions PDF
|Date
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|1 August 2022
|Download PDF
|Download PDF
|2 August 2022
|Download PDF
|Download PDF
|3 August 2022
|Download PDF
|Download PDF
|5 August 2022
|Download PDF
|Download PDF
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper for Intermediate Level
Aspirants planning to appear for the Intermediate level exam can download and attempt the previous year's paper using the direct link provided below.
|SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper PDF for Higher Secondary Level
|1 August 2022
|Download PDF
|2 August 2022
|Download PDF
|3 August 2022
|Download PDF
|4 August 2022
|Download PDF
|5 August 2022
|Download PDF
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper PDF Graduate Level
Graduates intending to appear for the exam can download the SSC Post Previous year question paper from the links provided in the table below.
|SSC Selection Post PYQs Graduate Level
|1 August 2022
|Download PDF
|2 August 2022
|Download PDF
|3 August 2022
|Download PDF
|4 August 2022
|Download PDF
|5 August 2022
|Download PDF
SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download
The commission conducted SSC Selection Post Phase 12 exam from from June 20 to 26 to fill 2096 vacancies. The question paper pdfs for all three levels are provided in the table below:
|Levels
|Date
|Download Links
|Matriculation Level
|20 June 2024 Shift 1
|Click here
|Higher Secondary Level
|20 June 2024 Shift 2
|Click here
|Graduation Level
|20 June 2024 Shift 3
|Click here
|21 June 2024 Shift 3
|Click here
Benefits of Solving SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Papers
As stated in the article above, one can reap several benefits by solving previous year question papers. Some are as follows:
- Understanding the exam pattern: SSC Selection Post question papers provide a comprehensive understanding of the exam pattern. By solving them, candidates can identify the areas which carry more weightage and needs focus.
- Identifying strengths and weaknesses: Solving previous year papers will help candidates determine the areas they excel in and the topics that require more attention. This understanding helps them formulate an effective preparation strategy, focusing on the topics that need more attention.
- Boosts confidence: Aspirants often feel anxious during exams, leading to the selection of incorrect options and impacting their overall score. Regularly practising the SSC Selection Post previous year papers builds confidence and familiarity with the exam format, reducing anxiety and enabling a more confident approach to the exam.
- Time Management: Effectively managing time during the exam is crucial. Attempting the SSC Selection Post previous year papers under timed condition allows candidates to attempt each section within the stipulated time.
SSC Selection Post Question Paper Pattern
The commission conducts SSC Selection Post exam in CBT mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam which candidates need to attempt in 60 minutes.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General intelligence and reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes
|
General awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitive aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
English comprehensive
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
