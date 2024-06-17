Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam is slated to be held from July 24 to August 1. Solving SSC Selection Post previous year question paper is a great tool to prepare for the exam. Check out the benefits of practising these papers and download the PDFs for all three levels — Matriculation, Intermediate, and Graduation here.

Jul 17, 2025, 11:10 IST
Get the download link for SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper PDF here.

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam from July 24 to August 1. As per the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 notification, the exam will be held on 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 1st August 2025 to fill 2423 vacancies for various Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Level posts.

Candidates who have been looking forward to taking part in the recruitment drive must have to clear all the stages of the recruitment process. First and foremost they will have to clear the written test and the SSC Selection Post previous year question papers will be of great help. Here, we have provided the SSC Selection Post previous year question paper pdfs with solutions to assist you in your preparation. Solving them will boost your speed and accuracy.

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Paper

SSC conducts SSC Selection Post exam every year to shortlist eligible candidates for various 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate-level posts. It is one of the most sought-after exams hence solving previous year question papers will be highly beneficial.

SSC Selection Post previous year papers are invaluable assets in the preparation journey, providing insights into the exam pattern, types of questions, essential topics, and question complexity. Additionally, the commission often repeats questions with slight modifications, making these papers essential tools for success.

SSC Selection Post Phase Important Questions

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper PDFs

Download SSC Selection Post PYQs from the below links and get a reality check of your preparation level. It is one of the best ways to revise the entire syllabus in a comprehensive manner. SSC Selection Post Previous year papers provide detailed insight into the actual format, important topics, frequently asked questions and boost your qualifying chances. 

SSC Selection Post PYQ for Matriculation Level

Candidates who have applied for Matriculation level exam must solve the SSC Selection Post previous year paper tabulated below.

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper with Solutions PDF
Date Shift 1 Shift 2
1 August 2022 Download PDF Download PDF
2 August 2022 Download PDF Download PDF
3 August 2022 Download PDF Download PDF
5 August 2022 Download PDF Download PDF

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper for Intermediate Level

Aspirants planning to appear for the Intermediate level exam can download and attempt the previous year's paper using the direct link provided below.

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper PDF for Higher Secondary Level
1 August 2022 Download PDF
2 August 2022 Download PDF
3 August 2022 Download PDF
4 August 2022 Download PDF
5 August 2022 Download PDF

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Paper PDF Graduate Level

Graduates intending to appear for the exam can download the SSC Post Previous year question paper from the links provided in the table below.

SSC Selection Post PYQs Graduate Level
1 August 2022 Download PDF
2 August 2022 Download PDF
3 August 2022 Download PDF
4 August 2022 Download PDF
5 August 2022 Download PDF

SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

The commission conducted SSC Selection Post Phase 12 exam from from June 20 to 26 to fill 2096 vacancies. The question paper pdfs for all three levels are provided in the table below:

Levels Date Download Links
Matriculation Level  20 June 2024 Shift 1 Click here
Higher Secondary Level 20 June 2024 Shift 2 Click here
Graduation Level 20 June 2024 Shift 3 Click here
  21 June 2024 Shift 3 Click here

Benefits of Solving SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Papers

As stated in the article above, one can reap several benefits by solving previous year question papers. Some are as follows:

  • Understanding the exam pattern: SSC Selection Post question papers provide a comprehensive understanding of the exam pattern. By solving them, candidates can identify the areas which carry more weightage and needs focus.
  • Identifying strengths and weaknesses: Solving previous year papers will help candidates determine the areas they excel in and the topics that require more attention. This understanding helps them formulate an effective preparation strategy, focusing on the topics that need more attention.
  • Boosts confidence: Aspirants often feel anxious during exams, leading to the selection of incorrect options and impacting their overall score. Regularly practising the SSC Selection Post previous year papers builds confidence and familiarity with the exam format, reducing anxiety and enabling a more confident approach to the exam.
  • Time Management: Effectively managing time during the exam is crucial. Attempting the SSC Selection Post previous year papers under timed condition allows candidates to attempt each section within the stipulated time.

SSC Selection Post Question Paper Pattern

The commission conducts SSC Selection Post exam in CBT mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam which candidates need to attempt in 60 minutes.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

General intelligence and reasoning

25

50

60 minutes

General awareness

25

50

Quantitive aptitude

25

50

English comprehensive

25

50

Total

100

200

FAQs

  • Who prepares SSC Selection Post Question Paper?
    +
    SSC Selection Post question paper is set by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit eligible candidates for various 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate-level posts.
  • How to download SSC Selection Post Previous Year Question Papers?
    +
    Candidates can download the SSC Selection Post question papers by clicking on the direct download links provided here.
