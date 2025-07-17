SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off will be released on the official website after the exam concludes. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming SSC Phase 13 exam are advised to review the previous years' cut-off marks to gauge the exam's difficulty level and set a target score. Understanding past cut-off trends will help candidates anticipate this year’s expected marks and become familiar with the qualifying scores for each category, as well as the number of candidates shortlisted at each stage. In this article, we have provided the SSC Selection Post previous year cut-off marks for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate levels.
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC Phase 13 exam from July 24 to August 1. After the exam concludes, the commission will release the cut-off marks along with the result and final answer key PDF. These cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores that candidates must obtain to advance to the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut-off varies across different levels—Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation—and is influenced by several key factors such as the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and category-wise reservations.
How to Download SSC Selection Post Cut Off PDF
SSC Selection Post Cut Off PDF will contain category-wise qualifying marks and post-level cut-offs for all regions. Here is a step-by-step process to download cut off marks pdf at ssc.gov.in.
- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Results tab.
- Select Others from the result sections.
- Look for the link titled “SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025” and click on it.
- The cut-off PDF will open on the screen.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off
SSC Selection Post cut-off is more than just a number — it reflects the level of competition and the overall preparation trends. Whether or not you plan to appear for the exam, analyzing previous years' cut-offs and understanding the factors influencing them can give you a strategic edge and help enhance your preparation.
SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Cut Off 2024
SSC conducted the SSC Phase 12 exam for 2096 vacancies from June 20 to 26. The SSC Selection Post Cut Off 2024 was released along with the result pdf and scorecard at ssc.gov.in. We have provided the cut off marks for Graduate, Matriculation and Higher Secondary levels in the table below.
|
SSC Selection Post-Level
|
Cut Off
|
Graduate Level
|
Matriculation Level
|
Higher Secondary Level
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Cut Off 2023
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 exam was held from June 27 to 30, 2023. The cut off marks were issued separately for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary level, and Graduation & above level.
|
SSC Selection Post-Level
|
Cut Off
|
Graduate Level
|
Matriculation Level
|
Higher Secondary Level
SSC Selection Post Cut Off 2022
The commission issues cut off marks for 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate-level posts separately. You can check the highest cut off marks announced for which posts in SSC Phase 10 exam.
|
SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Cut Off
|
Post
|
Posts Name
|
Highest Cut off
|
Matriculation
|
Office Attendant (MTS)
|
155.32482
|
Higher Secondary
|
Data Entry Operator Grade A
|
174.67737
|
Graduation & above
|
Data Entry Operator Grade B
|
158.23158
SSC Selection Post Cut Off 2020
For FY 2020, you can check the previous year cut off marks for Graduation level posts in the table below:
|
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off for Graduation & Above posts
|
Post Name [Post No.]
|
Cut Off
|
No. of Vacancy
|
Research Assistant [ER12321]
|
–
|
146
|
CHEMICAL ASSISTANT [MP11821]
|
–
|
92
|
Girl Cadet Instructor (GCI) [SR11121]
|
73.66885
|
76
|
Data Processing Assistant Grade-A [NR11121]
|
143.01344
|
64
|
Junior Geographical Assistant [ER12221]
|
–
|
62
The cut off details for Higher Secondary Level for all categories is mentioned in the table below:
|
SSC Selection Post Cut Off for 12th Pass
|
Post Name [Post No.]
|
Cut Off
|
No. of Vacancy
|
Store Keeper [NR17221]
|
132.73452
|
161
|
ASI (Radio Technician) [NW12521]
|
–
|
57
|
Constable(Photographer) [NW13521]
|
–
|
57
|
Pharmacist (Allopathic) [NR16821]
|
–
|
49
|
Head Constable (Store Clerk) [NW12621]
|
–
|
29
The table below outlines category-wise SSC Selection Post Cut Off for Matriculation Level posts:
|
Post Name [Post No.]
|
Cut Off
|
No. of Vacancy
|
Multi-Tasking Staff [ER10321]
|
150.93477
|
398
|
Lascar-I [NR17521]
|
–
|
142
|
M.T Helper (Constable), Mechanical [NW13621]
|
–
|
104
|
Medical Attendant [NR16721]
|
89.55754
|
81
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (Technical) [ER12821]
|
–
|
78
SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off Trends
To understand the SSC Phase 13 cut off trend more clearly, we have mentioned the category-wise cut off marks for FY 2023, 2022 and 2021 in the table below. You can see the fluctuations in the cut off marks and prepare for the exam accordingly.
|
Category
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
UR
|
170
|
178
|
167
|
SC
|
155
|
171
|
155
|
ST
|
148
|
155
|
144
|
OBC
|
162
|
173
|
164
|
EWS
|
163
|
169
|
157
Factors Affecting SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off
The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off is determined by several critical factors that influence the overall selection criteria. It is important to understand these factors to strategize your preparation and aim for a safe score above expected cut-off.
- Number of Applicants: A higher number of candidates increases competition, leading to a possible rise in cut-off marks.
- Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the exam is relatively difficult, the cut-off may be set lower, and vice versa.
- Total Vacancies: Fewer vacancies often lead to a higher cut-off, while more vacancies may lower the threshold.
- Category of the Candidate: SSC releases category-wise cut-offs based on reservation policies (UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, etc.).
- Normalisation of Marks: Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, scores are normalized, which may impact the final cut-off.
SSC Selection Post Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Staff Selection Commission outlined the qualifying marks for SSC Selection Post exam in the official notification. The minimum passing marks differs for all categories. General category candidates need to secure 35% marks to clear the exam, 30% for OBC candidates and 25% for other categories.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying %
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
OBC/EWS
|
30%
|
70 marks
|
UR
|
35%
|
60 marks
|
Other Categories
|
25%
|
50 marks
