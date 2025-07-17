SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025: SSC is all set to conduct SSC Phase 13 exam from July 24 to August 1. Aspirants buckling up to appear for the exam must check the previous year cut off trends and refine their preparation strategy accordingly. Scroll on to know category-wise SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off for FY 2024, 2023, 2022 and more.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off will be released on the official website after the exam concludes. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming SSC Phase 13 exam are advised to review the previous years' cut-off marks to gauge the exam's difficulty level and set a target score. Understanding past cut-off trends will help candidates anticipate this year’s expected marks and become familiar with the qualifying scores for each category, as well as the number of candidates shortlisted at each stage. In this article, we have provided the SSC Selection Post previous year cut-off marks for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate levels. SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC Phase 13 exam from July 24 to August 1. After the exam concludes, the commission will release the cut-off marks along with the result and final answer key PDF. These cut-off marks represent the minimum qualifying scores that candidates must obtain to advance to the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut-off varies across different levels—Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation—and is influenced by several key factors such as the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and category-wise reservations.

How to Download SSC Selection Post Cut Off PDF SSC Selection Post Cut Off PDF will contain category-wise qualifying marks and post-level cut-offs for all regions. Here is a step-by-step process to download cut off marks pdf at ssc.gov.in. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Results tab.

Select Others from the result sections.

Look for the link titled “SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off 2025” and click on it.

The cut-off PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference. SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off SSC Selection Post cut-off is more than just a number — it reflects the level of competition and the overall preparation trends. Whether or not you plan to appear for the exam, analyzing previous years' cut-offs and understanding the factors influencing them can give you a strategic edge and help enhance your preparation.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Cut Off 2023 SSC Selection Post Phase 11 exam was held from June 27 to 30, 2023. The cut off marks were issued separately for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary level, and Graduation & above level. SSC Selection Post-Level Cut Off Graduate Level Download Now Matriculation Level Download Now Higher Secondary Level Download Now SSC Selection Post Cut Off 2022 The commission issues cut off marks for 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduate-level posts separately. You can check the highest cut off marks announced for which posts in SSC Phase 10 exam. SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Cut Off Post Posts Name Highest Cut off Matriculation Office Attendant (MTS) 155.32482 Higher Secondary Data Entry Operator Grade A 174.67737 Graduation & above Data Entry Operator Grade B 158.23158

SSC Selection Post Cut Off 2020 For FY 2020, you can check the previous year cut off marks for Graduation level posts in the table below: SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off for Graduation & Above posts Post Name [Post No.] Cut Off No. of Vacancy Research Assistant [ER12321] – 146 CHEMICAL ASSISTANT [MP11821] – 92 Girl Cadet Instructor (GCI) [SR11121] 73.66885 76 Data Processing Assistant Grade-A [NR11121] 143.01344 64 Junior Geographical Assistant [ER12221] – 62 The cut off details for Higher Secondary Level for all categories is mentioned in the table below:

SSC Selection Post Cut Off for 12th Pass Post Name [Post No.] Cut Off No. of Vacancy Store Keeper [NR17221] 132.73452 161 ASI (Radio Technician) [NW12521] – 57 Constable(Photographer) [NW13521] – 57 Pharmacist (Allopathic) [NR16821] – 49 Head Constable (Store Clerk) [NW12621] – 29 The table below outlines category-wise SSC Selection Post Cut Off for Matriculation Level posts: Post Name [Post No.] Cut Off No. of Vacancy Multi-Tasking Staff [ER10321] 150.93477 398 Lascar-I [NR17521] – 142 M.T Helper (Constable), Mechanical [NW13621] – 104 Medical Attendant [NR16721] 89.55754 81 Multi-Tasking Staff (Technical) [ER12821] – 78

SSC Selection Post Previous Year Cut Off Trends To understand the SSC Phase 13 cut off trend more clearly, we have mentioned the category-wise cut off marks for FY 2023, 2022 and 2021 in the table below. You can see the fluctuations in the cut off marks and prepare for the exam accordingly. Category 2023 2022 2021 UR 170 178 167 SC 155 171 155 ST 148 155 144 OBC 162 173 164 EWS 163 169 157 Factors Affecting SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Cut Off is determined by several critical factors that influence the overall selection criteria. It is important to understand these factors to strategize your preparation and aim for a safe score above expected cut-off.

Number of Applicants: A higher number of candidates increases competition, leading to a possible rise in cut-off marks.

Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the exam is relatively difficult, the cut-off may be set lower, and vice versa.

Total Vacancies: Fewer vacancies often lead to a higher cut-off, while more vacancies may lower the threshold.

Category of the Candidate: SSC releases category-wise cut-offs based on reservation policies (UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, etc.).

Normalisation of Marks: Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, scores are normalized, which may impact the final cut-off. SSC Selection Post Minimum Qualifying Marks The Staff Selection Commission outlined the qualifying marks for SSC Selection Post exam in the official notification. The minimum passing marks differs for all categories. General category candidates need to secure 35% marks to clear the exam, 30% for OBC candidates and 25% for other categories.