APPSC Forest Beat Officer FBO Salary: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to fill 691 vacancies for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service. It is a promising opportunity for 12th pass candidates looking for a rewarding career path with job security and growth opportunities. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the screening test, the Main examination, Physical examination and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). The starting basic pay of a Forest Beat Officer will be Rs 25,220 per month. Apart from this, they may also receive attractive allowances like DA, HRA, etc. It is recommended that applicants assess the job requirements to ensure it suit their professional goals and personal interests. Further details about the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Salary are shared on this page for the candidate’s reference.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Salary Structure The APPSC Forest Beat Officer salary is structured according to the commission norms. Typically, the salary for a Forest Beat Officer falls under the pay scale of Rs 25,220- Rs 80,910. The salary structure comprises various elements, including basic pay, allowances, net salary, gross salary, deductions, etc. It ensures employees are paid appropriately for the roles they perform. Here is the breakdown of the salary structure of the APPSC Forest Beat Officer discussed below. Particulars Forest Beat Officer Assistant Beat Officer Pay Scale Rs 25,220- Rs 80,910 Rs 23,120- Rs 74,770 Basic Pay Rs 25,220 Rs 23,120 Maximum Basic Pay Rs 80,910 Rs 74,770 Allowances DA, HRA, etc DA, HRA, etc APPSC Forest Beat Officer Salary in Hand

The APPSC Forest Beat Officer in hand salary implies the addition of basic pay and allowances. Thereafter, the total of these two components is subtracted from the admissible deductions to arrive at the monthly salary. The salary of a Forest Beat Officer falls under the pay scale, ranging from Rs 25,220- Rs 80,910. It implies that the starting basic pay of the appointed candidates will be Rs 25,220, which may increase up to Rs 80,910 depending on your seniority, work performance, etc. Similarly, the APPSC Assistant Beat Officer salary ranges between Rs 23,120 - 74,770. The starting basic pay will be Rs 23,120 per month, which can increase up to Rs 74,770 over the years. Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances in their monthly remuneration.

Also Check: APPSC Forest Beat Officer Syllabus APPSC Forest Beat Officer Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be entitled to various perks, allowances, and prerequisites admissible as per the commission guidelines. These allowances usually increase the overall salary amount and help employees meet their daily living expenses. The list of allowances that might be included in the APPSC Forest Beat Officer salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances APPSC Forest Beat Officer Job Profile The APPSC Forest Beat Officer is a reputed position known for handling forest resources. They are responsible for following forest laws, eliminating illegal activities, and performing all the tasks assigned by the officials. The roles and responsibilities included in the APPSC Forest Beat Officer Job Profile are as follows: