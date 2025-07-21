BPUT Result 2025 OUT at bput.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Odd Semester UG and PG Marksheet

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BPUT Result 2025 OUT: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) declared the odd semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BPUT result.

Jul 21, 2025, 20:49 IST
BPUT Result 2025: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like MPharm, BPharm and other exams. Biju Patnaik University of Technology Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bput.ac.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their BPUT results using the direct link provided below. To access the BPUT result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Biju Patnaik University of Technology released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BPUT results on the official website of the University- bput.ac.in.

Click here

Steps to Check bput.ac.in Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like MPharm, BPharm and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BPUT results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bput.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and click on the ‘Results’ option available there.

Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Download’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference 

Biju Patnaik University of Technology: Highlights

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is situated in  Rourkela, Odisha. It was established in 2002 and named after former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BPUT Presently has 137 colleges, both constituent and affiliated, with around 100,000 students. The disciplines include engineering and architecture, business management, computer studies and pharmacy. Several of these offer both undergraduate and post graduate studies.

Biju Patnaik University of Technology Highlights

University Name

Biju Patnaik University of Technology

Established

2002

Location

Rourkela, Odish

BPUT Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

