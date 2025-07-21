BPUT Result 2025 OUT at bput.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Odd Semester UG and PG Marksheet

BPUT Result 2025: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like MPharm, BPharm and other exams. Biju Patnaik University of Technology Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bput.ac.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their BPUT results using the direct link provided below. To access the BPUT result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. Biju Patnaik University of Technology Results 2025 As per the latest update, Biju Patnaik University of Technology released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BPUT results on the official website of the University- bput.ac.in. Biju Patnaik University of Technology Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check bput.ac.in Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like MPharm, BPharm and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BPUT results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bput.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and click on the ‘Results’ option available there. Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Download’. Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference Biju Patnaik University of Technology: Highlights Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is situated in Rourkela, Odisha. It was established in 2002 and named after former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).