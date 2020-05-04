SSC 2020 Fresh Exam Dates after Complete Lifting of Lockdown Restrictions: SSC CHSL/SSC JE/SSC Steno Exam Dates after 18 May

SSC 2020 Fresh Exam Dates after Complete Lifting of Lockdown Restrictions: In a recent notification, SSC has officially announced that the Commission will release the fresh dates of postponed exams only after complete lifting of lockdown restrictions including restrictions on travel by road or train or air, etc. It also stated that the Commission will review the situation arising out of COVID-19 Lockdown on 18th May 2020. SSC has already notified previously that SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019, SSC JE Paper-1 2019, SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019 and SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test Exams have been postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown.

Let’s look at the details of official notification released by SSC for the postponed and upcoming exams:

SSC 2020 Official Update - Fresh Exam Dates only after Complete Lifting of COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions

In a recent notification, SSC stated that “The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the Corona Virus Pandemic on 4th May 2020. It has been noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has divided the entire country into different zones/categories according to the spread of Corona Virus and that the lockdown restrictions have been extended upto 17th May 2020.”

“As many as 130 districts in the country, including metro cities like. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, have been put into Red Zones with maximum level of restrictions. The Commission conducts its Examinations in more than 150 cities which includes all major cities/district headquarters in the country. The candidates are, therefore, required to travel to appear in the Examinations. This is not possible as long as restrictions in movement, including travel by road/train/air, etc., are in place in any part of the country.”

The final decision of the Commission as on 4th May 2020 has been described as follows:

“Schedules for conducting Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-1), 2019 (for remaining candidates), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2019, Stenographer Grade C and ‘D’ Examination 2019, Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 and Examinations for the Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8)/2020 will be announced only after complete lifting of restrictions of Iockdown including restrictions on travel by road/train/air, etc.”

“Dates of the examinations will be announced at least one month In advance for convenience of the candidates. Annual Calendar of other examinations of the Commission will be reviewed in light of the decision of the Government with regard to the lifting of restrictions of lockdown across the country. Fresh dates of the pending results will be announced only after lifting of restrictions as the evaluation work has also been held up due to CO VI D-19 pandemic. The Commission will further review the situation on 18.05.2020.”

The rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 Exam got been postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards and was conducted from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam for getting a lucrative government job.

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was scheduled to be conducted from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, but got postponed due to COVID-19 Lockdown. SSC conducts the annual examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2019 Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 5th May to 7th May 2020. SSC conducts the competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted).

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 (VIII) 2020 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary.

SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test

The dates of SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test will also be decided after 3rd May 2020 and after considering the UFM Rejected Cases. Commission will set up Committee to review 4560 Unfair Means Rule (UFM) Cases of SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Exam.

