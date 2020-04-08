Study at Home
SSC CHSL UFM Case Row 2020: Candidates urge over Social Media to Scrap or Change the Unfair Rule

Recently many candidates have shown their outrage on social media over SSC CHSL UFM Case where they have been given zero marks for writing imaginary address in SSC CHSL Tier-2 Descriptive Paper 2018. Let’s look at the details of Unfair Means (UFM) Rules.

Apr 8, 2020 14:53 IST
SSC CHSL UFM Case Row 2020: Candidates urge over Social Media to Scrap or Change the Unfair Rule

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Exam was conducted on 29th September 2019. The result of SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) was declared on 25th February 2020.

Total 32600 candidates were shortlisted for Data Entry Skill Test & Typing Skill Test. Here is the SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Result Analysis:

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result Analysis

Posts

Number of Candidates Qualified

Qualified for Skill Test

Data Entry Operator (DEO) in C&AG

1741

Data Entry Skill Test

Data Entry Operator (DEO) in Departments other than C&AG

37

Data Entry Skill Test

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

30822

Typing Test

Total  number of Shortlisted Candidates

32600

  

Unfair Means (UFM) Rule in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper

Many candidates have been given zero marks in SSC CHSL Tier-2 Descriptive Paper. Unfair Means (UFM) Rule for Descriptive Paper in SSC notification states that “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process”.

Candidates Outrage on Social Media over Unfair Means (UFM) Rule

Candidates who have been given zero marks over UFM Rule in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper are making complaints and requests on social media to scrap or change the rule. Here are some snapshots of tweets of candidates who faced the harsh decision of the commission over UFM Rule:

Candidates are complaining that by writing mere imaginary address and numbers on address, they have been given zero marks under UFM Rule. They have made a lot of request to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Head over social media to look into the matter and give justice to the candidates who have faced the wrath of UFM Strict & Harsh Rules.

Meanwhile, as per the media reports, SSC Chairman has shown concern over the UFM Cases and said that the Commission will look into this matter once the COVID-19 Lockdown gets lifted by the Government of India.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Descriptive Paper Result & Cut-Off Details

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

181.48

270

ST

185.15

158

OBC

212.09

542

EWS

215.89

221

UR

223.60

299

ExSM

152.55

168

OH

184.41

43

HH

148.04

39

VH

#

1

Pther PwD

#

-

Total

-

1741

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

#

1

ST

#

1

OBC

243.43

13

EWS

#

-

UR

252.06

22

ExSM

#

-

OH

#

-

HH

#

-

VH

#

-

Other PwD

#

-

Total

-

37

OH

425.00

1

Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

143.93

5171

ST

133.80

2878

OBC

167.07

7838

EWS

161.31

4681

UR

190.33

5576*

ExS

97.82

3368

OH

139.36

425

HH

93.50

358

VH

123.54

411

Other PwD

93.07

116

Total

 

30822

