SSC CHSL UFM Case Row 2020: Candidates urge over Social Media to Scrap or Change the Unfair Rule

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Exam was conducted on 29th September 2019. The result of SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) was declared on 25th February 2020.
Total 32600 candidates were shortlisted for Data Entry Skill Test & Typing Skill Test. Here is the SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Result Analysis:
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result Analysis
Posts
Number of Candidates Qualified
Qualified for Skill Test
Data Entry Operator (DEO) in C&AG
1741
Data Entry Skill Test
Data Entry Operator (DEO) in Departments other than C&AG
37
Data Entry Skill Test
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
30822
Typing Test
Total number of Shortlisted Candidates
32600
Unfair Means (UFM) Rule in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper
Many candidates have been given zero marks in SSC CHSL Tier-2 Descriptive Paper. Unfair Means (UFM) Rule for Descriptive Paper in SSC notification states that “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process”.
Candidates Outrage on Social Media over Unfair Means (UFM) Rule
Candidates who have been given zero marks over UFM Rule in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper are making complaints and requests on social media to scrap or change the rule. Here are some snapshots of tweets of candidates who faced the harsh decision of the commission over UFM Rule:
Candidates are complaining that by writing mere imaginary address and numbers on address, they have been given zero marks under UFM Rule. They have made a lot of request to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Head over social media to look into the matter and give justice to the candidates who have faced the wrath of UFM Strict & Harsh Rules.
Meanwhile, as per the media reports, SSC Chairman has shown concern over the UFM Cases and said that the Commission will look into this matter once the COVID-19 Lockdown gets lifted by the Government of India.
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Descriptive Paper Result & Cut-Off Details
The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:
Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
Candidates Available
SC
181.48
270
ST
185.15
158
OBC
212.09
542
EWS
215.89
221
UR
223.60
299
ExSM
152.55
168
OH
184.41
43
HH
148.04
39
VH
#
1
Pther PwD
#
-
Total
-
1741
Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG
Category
Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
Candidates Available
SC
#
1
ST
#
1
OBC
243.43
13
EWS
#
-
UR
252.06
22
ExSM
#
-
OH
#
-
HH
#
-
VH
#
-
Other PwD
#
-
Total
-
37
OH
425.00
1
Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
Category
Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)
Candidates Available
SC
143.93
5171
ST
133.80
2878
OBC
167.07
7838
EWS
161.31
4681
UR
190.33
5576*
ExS
97.82
3368
OH
139.36
425
HH
93.50
358
VH
123.54
411
Other PwD
93.07
116
Total
30822
