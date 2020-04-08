SSC CHSL UFM Case Row 2020: Candidates urge over Social Media to Scrap or Change the Unfair Rule

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Exam was conducted on 29th September 2019. The result of SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) was declared on 25th February 2020.

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Total 32600 candidates were shortlisted for Data Entry Skill Test & Typing Skill Test. Here is the SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Result Analysis:

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Unfair Means (UFM) Rule in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper

Many candidates have been given zero marks in SSC CHSL Tier-2 Descriptive Paper. Unfair Means (UFM) Rule for Descriptive Paper in SSC notification states that “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process”.

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

Candidates Outrage on Social Media over Unfair Means (UFM) Rule

Candidates who have been given zero marks over UFM Rule in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper are making complaints and requests on social media to scrap or change the rule. Here are some snapshots of tweets of candidates who faced the harsh decision of the commission over UFM Rule:

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Candidates are complaining that by writing mere imaginary address and numbers on address, they have been given zero marks under UFM Rule. They have made a lot of request to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Head over social media to look into the matter and give justice to the candidates who have faced the wrath of UFM Strict & Harsh Rules.

Get SSC CHSL 2020 Study Material

Meanwhile, as per the media reports, SSC Chairman has shown concern over the UFM Cases and said that the Commission will look into this matter once the COVID-19 Lockdown gets lifted by the Government of India.

Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Analysis

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Descriptive Paper Result & Cut-Off Details

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG Category Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 181.48 270 ST 185.15 158 OBC 212.09 542 EWS 215.89 221 UR 223.60 299 ExSM 152.55 168 OH 184.41 43 HH 148.04 39 VH # 1 Pther PwD # - Total - 1741 Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC # 1 ST # 1 OBC 243.43 13 EWS # - UR 252.06 22 ExSM # - OH # - HH # - VH # - Other PwD # - Total - 37 OH 425.00 1 Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 143.93 5171 ST 133.80 2878 OBC 167.07 7838 EWS 161.31 4681 UR 190.33 5576* ExS 97.82 3368 OH 139.36 425 HH 93.50 358 VH 123.54 411 Other PwD 93.07 116 Total 30822

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2020